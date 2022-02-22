There will be a new state champion in 4A girls basketball.
The day started with three Region 11 teams in the semifinals, but just one emerged to play for a state title on the campus of Dixie State University. Ridgeline outlasted Green Canyon in the first semifinal of the 4A 2022 UHSAA/Mountain America Girls Basketball State Championships Tuesday afternoon, 53-41. In the second semifinal, defending champion Sky View fell to Desert Hills, 55-43.
The top-seeded Riverhawks (24-1) will now face the second-seeded Thunder (18-4) for all the marbles Wednesday afternoon. Tipoff for the championship game will be at 3 p.m.
“We are excited to play for a state championship,” Ridgeline head coach Ainsli Jenks said.
The Riverhawks survived a late-game scare as the fifth-seeded Wolves (14-9) got within five with 90 seconds to play. Ridgeline was able to make 5 of 7 free throws and get a timely layup by Elise Livingston to advance.
“The girls battled hard today,” Jenks said. “We played really great D in the first half, and I thought when Green Canyon made some runs we didn’t let it rattle us, which helped us get the win.”
The Wolves did make it interesting after trailing for most of the game. Green Canyon scored the final four points of the third quarter, and then proceeded to score the first eight points of the fourth quarter. Maren McKenna had seven points during the 12-0 run, including the last bucket that pulled the Wolves within 44-38 with 3:19 to play.
Livingston was fouled and made a pair of free throws to end a Riverhawk scoring drought of seven minutes that stretched from the end of the third quarter into nearly five minutes of the fourth.
Green Canyon got within 46-41 on a McKenna bucket. But that would be the end of the scoring for the Wolves.
“We are really proud of the girls and how much they battled,” GC head coach Alexis Bird-Clegg said. “... It’s always tough to end the season with a loss, but these girls have had a phenomenal season. We have so much to be proud of. I’m grateful to be their coach.”
Emilee Skinner made two free throws and then found Livingston going to the basket for a layup and foul. Livingston made the free throw to complete the three-point play, giving the Riverhawks some breathing room with a minute to play.
The Wolves missed a trio of 3-point attempts and turned the ball over in the final minute. Skinner made 2 of 4 free throws to close out the scoring.
For the second straight game at state, Skinner scored 23 points to lead all scorers. The freshman also came up with eight rebounds, blocked three shots and dished out two assists.
Livingston joined Skinner in double-digit scoring with 16 points and also came up with three steals. Macie Brown was a monster on the boards, grabbing 12. She also dished out four assists. Hallee Smith had three assists.
The Wolves were led by McKenna, who played through foul trouble and an injury, with 18 points, four rebounds and three steals. Cambree Tensmeyer finished with 11 points and two assists. Stella Anhder added five points, seven rebounds and blocked two shots.
Green Canyon scored first to start the game as Abby Hansen hit a jumper and made a pair of free throws. The lead was short lived,
The Riverhawks used a 8-0 run to take the lead for good. Skinner and Livingston scored four points each. Ridgeline took a 15-8 lead after the opening quarter.
Points were hard to come by in the second quarter. The Wolves had eight turnovers and could muster just two points. The Riverhawks took a 24-10 lead into the break.
“The second quarter was pretty rough, but we were able to bounce back and play a great second half,” Bird-Clegg said.
Yes, the Wolves did. But so did the Riverhawks.
Both teams lit up the nets as each scored 20 points in the third quarter. Green Canyon tripled its offensive output from the first quarters, while Ridgeline nearly doubled its first half. The Riverhawks made four 3-pointers to keep pace with the Wolves, who turned up the intensity.
Green Canyon made a big push to end the third and start the fourth. Ridgeline was able to weather the storm and finished strong to move on.
Tuesday’s game between region foes was the closest this season. The Riverhawks won the two meetings during the regular season, 65-50 and 70-49.
SKY VIEW’S SEASON ENDS
Getting back to the championship game wasn’t to be for the Bobcats (16-9).
Sky View dealt with foul trouble most of the game and lost an important player with 6:49 to play in the fourth quarter when Melanie Hiatt fouled out. The hole the Bobcats were in just proved to be too deep.
“You’ve got to give credit to Desert Hills,” SV head coach Vanessa Hall said. “They played us extremely tough on the defensive end and we couldn’t find our rhythm. We were really proud of the way our girls fought and battled today. The ball just didn’t bounce our way tonight.”
The Bobcats did seize the lead early in the third quarter when Hiatt scored in the paint. However, the Thunder went on an 11-0 run to take the lead for good. Sky View went nearly seven minutes without scoring, and that proved costly.
The Bobcats did not give up, even after Hiatt fouled out. In fact, they made Desert Hills sweat a bit.
The Thunder built a 39-25 lead with 6:24 to play. It was their largest lead of the game.
Macy Hellstern hit a 3-pointer, followed by a Hannah Radford jumper to spark the third-seeded Bobcats. Then after trading points, Sky View reeled off six straight as Kourtney Payne, Rachel Larson and Hellstern scored to bring the Bobcats within 45-40 with 3:07 to play.
Sky View would get no closer. Back-to-back missed 3-pointers by the Bobcats were countered on the end by Thunder buckets. Sky View then had to play the foul game. Desert Hills made 6 of 8 free throws in the final 80 seconds.
“It hurts right now, but its is important to keep in perspective how good of a season we had this year,” Hall said. “The girls worked hard and gave it everything they had. I’ve got the best job, because I get to associate with some of the best kids at Sky View day in and day out. I’m lucky to work with such amazing girls.”
The Bobcats were led by Hellstern with 10 points, while Radford and Hiatt each netted nine points. Merrill finished with seven.
The Thunder had four players reach double figures in Enid Vaifanua (13), Sa’de Turlington (13), Alivia Cluff (13) and Julia Jacobsen (10).
Addey Merrill and Radford opened the game with back-to-back 3-pointers as the Bobcats raced out to a 6-0 lead. A few minutes later the Thunder responded with a trio of 3-pointers and a 10-0 run to take a 13-8 lead. Desert Hills was up 15-12 to end the first quarter.
Sky View outscored the Thunder in the second by two to make it closer at halftime. Desert Hills went into the locker room up 19-18.
Then the tough third quarter came for the Bobcats, who would soon see their season come to an end.