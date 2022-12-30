Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

After a close first-round game, the Riverhawks were back winning by double digits the next two rounds at a tournament in Idaho hosted by Idaho Falls.

The Ridgeline girls basketball team remained perfect on the season with a 66-49 win against Skyline (Idaho) in the championship game Friday afternoon. The Riverhawks (11-0) jumped on the Grizzlies (6-7) early and led for most of the game.


Tags

Shawn Harrison is the sports editor at The Herald Journal. He can be reached at sharrison@hjnews.com or 435-792-7233.

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.