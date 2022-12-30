After a close first-round game, the Riverhawks were back winning by double digits the next two rounds at a tournament in Idaho hosted by Idaho Falls.
The Ridgeline girls basketball team remained perfect on the season with a 66-49 win against Skyline (Idaho) in the championship game Friday afternoon. The Riverhawks (11-0) jumped on the Grizzlies (6-7) early and led for most of the game.
“This was a fun tournament,” Ridgeline head coach Ainsli Jenks said. “It’s nice sometimes to see some teams we don’t regularly see. Today, I loved our energy to start each half. These girls just love to compete.”
The Riverhawks built a 18-7 lead after the opening quarter. They took a 33-26 lead into the break.
Then they outscored Skyline by 10 points in the third quarter. Ridgeline took a 51-34 lead into the final eight minutes.
“Skyline has some good players and we were able to make some defensive adjustments that we’ve only worked on in practice,” Jenks said. “It was fun to see the girls execute it in a game.”
Five different Riverhawks came up with a steal as they finished with 14 as a team. Hallee Smith led Ridgeline with five, while Emilee Skinner and Elise Livingston had four and three steals, respectively.
Skinner capped off a strong performance at the three-day tournament by being named the MVP of the championship game. The sophomore led the Riverhawks with 24 points, grabbed six rebounds, dished out for assists and blocked two shots to go along with her four steals.
While there was no MVP named for the tournament, Skinner would arguably be the front-runner. In the three games in Idaho, she averaged 21.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 2.7 steals and 1.0 blocks.
Skinner had plenty of help on Friday as Macie Brown finished with 14 points and six rebounds, Livingston netted 13 points and had three assists, and Smith chipped in 10 points, hauled in six rebounds and dished out four dimes.
The Riverhawks shot 50 percent from the field for the game. They did struggle a bit at the foul line, making 10 of 17 (58.8 percent).
“We’ll enjoy this for the weekend, and then get to work preparing for a big game with Bountiful next week,” Jenks said.
