HYRUM – With second place in Region 11 on the line Thursday night in girls basketball, Sky View seized it.
The Bobcats never trailed against the Mustangs, but it was no cake walk. Sky View led by as many as 11 and also saw the score tied three times in the early going of a 64-56 win over Mountain Crest.
“This was an important game,” Bobcat head coach Vanessa Hall said. “Mountain Crest has been playing well and is tough. Holy moly they can shoot the basketball. We knew this was going to be a tough game and one we had to win to keep our place in the RPI.”
The Mustangs (12-9, 5-4 region) got within five points in the fourth quarter, but could get no closer. They had to foul at the end.
“It was a tough one,” MC head coach Megan Smith said. “I felt like we would get so close and then Sky View would get their shots to fall. We just couldn’t catch them. That happens sometimes.”
Sky View (14-8, 6-3) made it a bit interesting, missing five free throws, including the front end of a one-and-one, in the fourth quarter.
“Basketball is a game of momentum swings a lot of times,” Hall said. “Our girls were composed and knocked down some big shots and enough free throws.”
The Bobcats ended up making 14 of 22 free throws for the game, which had some of the Mustang faithful upset. Mountain Crest made the only two free throws it took for the game.
The Bobcats did answer every charge by the Mustangs throughout the game. Sky View got timely buckets from a number of players, but Melanie Hiatt really came up big for the visitors with a game-best 24 points.
“We were very determined coming into this game because it was important for our state standings,” Hiatt said. “We just came in hungry to do well and win.”
Hiatt had plenty of offensive help as Macy Hellstern netted 16 points, Hannah Radford chipped in 11, and Mya Garfield added eight.
“That’s a great 1-2-3 punch we had there with Macy, Melanie and Hannah,” Hall said. “... Mel is just so tough on the inside and plays through a lot of contact and finishes.”
“Our chemistry is getting better,” Hiatt said. “... There are some really good teams like Ridgeline and Mountain Crest, so going into state we just really need to stay strong and mentally strong as well.”
Hellstern and Addey Merrill each had four assists. Merrill has been working her way back after missing a good chunk of the season.
“It’s great having her (Merrill) back on the court,” Hall said. “She adds a lot to this team.”
The Mustangs were led by Sadie Coggins with 22 points, including four 3-pointers. Mountain Crest finished with eight treys on the night to Sky View’s two. Kali Jones and Havyn Brown each added eight points and both also had four assists each.
Hellstern scored the first seven points of the game for the Bobcats, including the first bucket by either team. Hellstern had 11 points and assisted on the other two buckets – layups by Hiatt – in the first quarter as Sky View took a 15-11 lead after the first eight minutes.
“The girls came out and started strong and played well,” Hall said. “I thought our girls shot well and made smart decisions on what shots to take. … It’s always nice, especially on an away game, to get the first basket.”
It was Hiatt’s turn to carry the scoring load in the second quarter as she had nine points, including five during a 12-3 surge by the Bobcats that gave them their first double-digit lead of the game. Sky View took a 35-26 lead into the break.
“We had really good ball movement around the perimeter and inside and out,” Hiatt said. “We were able to get it into the middle really well tonight.”
Mountain Crest scored six unanswered points early in the third to make it a tight game again. Coggins had four of the points.
The Mustangs made a trio of 3-pointers – two by Brown – to get within 48-43 late in the third quarter. But like earlier, each time the hosts started to get close, Sky View responded.
“We played some tough defense, but then would make one mistake and they would get a back cut or an open shot,” Smith said. “It drains your momentum.”
The Bobcats led by nine points most of the fourth quarter and made enough free throws – 10 of 15 – to hold off the Mustangs. Radford made 5 of 6 foul shots.
“It’s good to see the girls respond every time Mountain Crest gets some momentum,” Hall said. “That is good going forward.”
The Bobcats completed the season sweep of the Mustangs, having won the first meeting, 58-34, in Smithfield.
Both teams are trying to peak at the right time with the state playoffs just around the corner. Sky View is the defending state 4A champions, so they know what it takes.
“I feel like we are playing well right now,” Hall said. “The whole thing is you need to peak at the right time. Hopefully, we can keep playing better and better.”
“I feel pretty good,” Smith said. “I think we have secured a first-round home game and we will just take it one game at a time.”
OTHER REGION GAMES
In other Region 11 action Tuesday, Ridgeline remained perfect in league play with a 70-49 win over Green Canyon. Logan lost at Bear River, 57-23.
At Millville, it was a tight first half. In fact, the visiting Wolves (11-8, 5-4) turned a five-point first-quarter deficit into a 28-26 lead at halftime against the Riverhawks (21-1, 9-0).
“Green Canyon came into our place tonight ready to play,” Ridgeline head coach Ainsli Jenks said. “They are a great team, well coached and made things difficult for us on both ends in the first half.”
The Riverhawks broke the game open in the third quarter, outscoring Green Canyon, 23-6. The final period was much closer, but the Wolves could not catch up.
“I thought our girls adjusted well after halftime and set the tone for the second half,” Jenks said. “I’m very proud of how hard the girls played and what great teammates they are.”
Four Riverhawks reached double figures in scoring in Macie Brown (19), Hallee Smith (18), Emilee Skinner (16) and Elise Livingston (10). Skinner had six rebounds, six assists and four steals, while Brown added five rebounds and four assists. Livingston also had four assists, while Brinley Wiese grabbed a team-best eight rebounds.
The Wolves were led by Maren McKenna with 16 points and game-best nine rebounds. Brooke Monson netted 11 points and had five boards, while Cambree Tensmeyer added five points, five assists and three steals.
“We are extremely proud of our girls and the effort they gave,” GC head coach Alexis Bird-Clegg said. “We played a great first half and came out a bit flat in the second half. We battled the entire game even after two of our players collided. It’s tough to see teammates go down, but we are extremely proud of the grit our girls showed, and we hope we get to see Ridgeline again at state.”
McKenna and Abby Hansen are the two that collided and both were getting medical help after the game.
At Garland, Bear River (5-14, 2-7) ended a four-game skid in the win over the Grizzlies (0-20, 0-9). The Bears jumped out to a 21-10 lead after the first quarter and took a 30-15 advantage into halftime.
“I had some young girls step up in a big way tonight,” Logan head coach Tori Craner said. “I decided to start Emily Miller, a sophomore, and she pulled some big plays. I’m proud of my team for always playing with such great effort and energy.”
Miller and Gabby Hollingsworth led the Grizzlies with six points each. Hollingsworth made a pair of 3-pointers for her offensive output.
The Bears were led by Ella Goldman with 18 points.