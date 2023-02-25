Support Local Journalism

Ridgeline capped off a perfect season Saturday afternoon in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum on the campus of Utah State, capturing the 4A Girls Basketball State Championship. The Riverhawks left no doubt in an all-Cache Valley title game, beating Sky View for the third time this season, 67-43.

“Our coach talked about how we didn’t get the result we wanted a year ago, and we just all went out and got it done,” said Riverhawk sophomore Emilee Skinner, who finished with a game-best 28 points, four assists and six steals. “I’m super proud of our team. All the work we put in just came out.”


Shawn Harrison is the sports editor at The Herald Journal. He can be reached at sharrison@hjnews.com or 435-792-7233.

