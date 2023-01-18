NORTH LOGAN — It was a little too close for comfort for the Wolves’ liking, but they’ll gladly take the end result against a determined opponent.
Green Canyon took the lead for good on a 7-0 second-quarter run and made enough plays on both sides of the ball to earn a 60-52 victory over Mountain Crest in a Region 11 girls basketball team on Wednesday night.
“Mountain Crest always comes out and is a scrappy team,” GC star Maren McKenna said. “They’re always such a tough competitor for us. I mean, I’d say they’re one of our toughest rivals. You can always count on them to come out and dig deep and want to win. They’re as big of a competitor in our region as anyone else, so it feels good to get this win.”
It was a bit of a shaky start for the Wolves, who trailed 12-6 with two minutes remaining in the opening quarter after back-to-back 3-pointer by Mountain Crest point guard Lily Smith. However, Green Canyon was able to score the final six points of the quarter and pull even heading into the second.
Three different Wolves (9-3, 1-1 region) scored during the aforementioned 7-0 spurt and the hosts never trailed again, although there were two ties and six lead changes during the first 10-plus minutes of action.
“We were kind of lackadaisical on defense to start the game,” GC head coach Alexis Clegg said. “(Our girls) reacted well to the slow start and increased their communication and intensity.”
The Mustangs (7-7, 1-1) scored six unanswered points to pare their deficit to 27-25, but the Wolves responded with back-to-back baskets by Cambree Tensmeyer and Janalynn Blotter to take a 31-25 advantage into the locker room. Both of those baskets were in transition, which is how Green Canyon was ultimately able to gain some separation from Mountain Crest after halftime.
“(Our) transition (play) is the way that we gain momentum and so I think being able to gain that momentum really just helped us take that lead even farther and win the game,” McKenna said.
The Wolves seemingly picked up their defensive intensity in the third quarter as they harassed the Mustangs into several turnovers, plus got some timely blocked shots from Marissa Best and Lauren Whitby. Green Canyon took a nine-point lead into the final quarter and extended it to 48-35 early in the fourth on a coast-to-coast bucket by Stella Anhder.
To their credit, the Mustangs refused to go down without a fight. They trailed by at least eight points for the lion’s share of the fourth quarter, but got as close as 54-50 with 51 seconds remaining thanks to a personal 7-0 run by Smith, who knocked down a 3-pointer and drained four free throws.
However, the Wolves slammed the door for good on a pair of free throws by Anhder and McKenna, who stole the inbound pass after Anhder drained her second freebie. The hosts knocked down 8 of 9 shots from the charity stripe after halftime.
McKenna finished with 17 points and a myriad of assists as she patiently found teammates for several easy baskets.
“That felt super good,” McKenna said. “That’s been one thing I’ve been wanting to focus on is helping getting my teammates open because when we’re all playing together and getting each other open and getting hyped for each other, that’s when we’re the most successful. And so tonight I just wanted to focus on getting my teammates open, getting teammates good passes because the defense all collapses on me and my teammates are wide open.”
Tensmeyer scored 10 of her 12 points in the opening half for the Wolves, who got six points apiece from Anhder, Nora Wosnik and Blotter.
Smith matched McKenna with a game-high 17 points. Aspen Leishman who, like Smith buried a trio of treys, chipped in with 10 points for the Mustangs, who got 12 points from Paige Egbert and nine from Kali Jones. Egbert contributed in the scoring column in every quarter for Mountain Crest, which went 12 of 21 from the free throw line as six first-half misses ultimately loomed large.
"(Our girls) play their guts out, that's for sure," MC head coach Megan Smith said. "They want to win, they are just missing the belief that they can (against good teams). I don't think it was until about four minutes left that they started to figure it out, just believing they would win. As I was walking out of the gym, a man stopped me to tell me how great they played. He told me he wasn't sure if he wanted to watch MC because he wants to watch good basketball, but he was surprised and glad he came. I told him, 'it's about time people start respecting MC.' We might be the underdog in some of these games, but we will fight tooth and every possession."
OTHER REGION GAMES
In other Region 11 games Wednesday, Sky View had no problem staying atop the league standings with a 56-7 win over Logan, and Ridgeline had no problem staying undefeated with a 69-41 win against Bear River.
At Smithfield, the Bobcats (10-3, 2-0) jumped out to a 23-2 lead after the first quarter and was never threatened by the Grizzlies (1-13, 0-2). Sky View took a 42-2 lead into halftime and was up 53-4 after three quarters.
“Tonight was a good team win,” SV head coach Vanessa Hall said. “We had a strong start, which set the tone for the game. We liked the way our girls executed offensively in the first half and took care of the basketball. Defensively, we played tough and rebounded well.”
Eleven Bobcats scored in the game. Sky View was led by Hannah Radford with 12 points, while Addey Merrill added 11 points with a trio of 3-pointers in the first quarter. Six different Bobcats made a shot from long range as they had eight total for the game.
“Sky View is a good team, and they shot well tonight,” Logan head coach Tori Wren said. “My girls seem to be allergic to scoring. Good luck to them in their fight on Friday.”
Gabby Hollingsworth hit a 3-pointer in the fourth to lead the Grizzlies. Tacy Porter and Ashley Lunt scored the other buckets by Logan.
At Garland, the Riverhawks (14-0, 2-0) outscored the Bears (7-5, 0-2) in every quarter. The visitors jumped out to a 17-8 lead after the first eight minutes and took a 31-17 lead into the break. The Riverhawks nearly matched their first half offensive output in the third with 25 points and took a 56-31 lead into the fourth.
“We have been working really hard in practice, and it was fun to see some things we’ve been repping in practice come to fruition in a game,” Ridgeline head coach Ainsli Jenks said. “I was happy with our defensive effort, but especially excited with the way we moved the ball offensively.”
Ridgeline had seven 3-pointers in the game. Emilee Skinner filled up the stat book once again with a game-best 28 points and 12 rebounds. She made 11 of 17 field goal attempts, including 2 of 3 from long range and was 4 of 5 from the foul line. Skinner also had four assists, six steals and blocked a shot.
Joining Skinner in double-digit scoring was Elise Livingston with 13 points and Hallee Smith with 11. Livingston also had six assists and two steals, while Smith had three assists and three steals. Macie Brown blocked three shots and grabbed four rebounds. Nine Riverhawks scored in the game.
The Bears were led by Gracie Riley with 18 points.
IDAHO GAMES
Two teams from Franklin County were in action and both dropped district games. The Preston girls fell at Century, 54-26, while the West Side boys lost at home to Bear Lake, 66-42.
At Pocatello, the Indians (1-14, 0-3) were already shorthanded with Chloe Kunz and Brinley Alder out with injuries against the Diamondbacks (9-8, 2-1). Then Preston lost Emma Kunz to an ankle injury in the opening quarter. Emma Kunz had five points.
"Century shot the ball very well," Preston head coach Kamille Kunz said. "I'm proud of the girls for staying tough. Liz Harris and Jadely Roberts were outstanding on the boards. Brytlee Harriss led the team offensively. She played with a lot of confidence. ... We finished the game with one sub."
Harris led the Indians with six points.
At Dayton, the Pirates (6-8, 2-1) were even with the Bears (12-2, 2-0) after the first quarter, 15-15. Bear Lake built a 29-23 lead going into halftime and outscored the hosts in each of the last two quarters.
"We played with them (Bears) for a half," WS head coach Tyler Brown said. "They're a very good team. We have to regroup by Friday. We have another big conference game with Aberdeen."
Dylan Ralphs led the Pirates with 12 points. Eli Brown netted 11 points.

Sports editor Shawn Harrison contributed to this story.
