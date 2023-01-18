Mountain Crest Green Canyon Basketball

Green Canyon’s Marissa Best (11) shoots the ball as Mountain Crest’s Kali Jones (32) defends Wednesday night in North Logan. The Wolves beat the Mustangs, 60-52.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

NORTH LOGAN — It was a little too close for comfort for the Wolves’ liking, but they’ll gladly take the end result against a determined opponent.

Green Canyon took the lead for good on a 7-0 second-quarter run and made enough plays on both sides of the ball to earn a 60-52 victory over Mountain Crest in a Region 11 girls basketball team on Wednesday night.


