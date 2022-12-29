NORTH LOGAN – There was no rust from the Christmas break for the hosts Thursday afternoon.
In a valley matchup of teams from different states, it was all Green Canyon in a girls basketball game. The Wolves scored the first six points of the game and never looked back as there was a running clock through the fourth quarter. Green Canyon won its seventh straight, beating Preston 73-20.
“We have lots of individuals who are big on working hard, so we all worked hard individually over the break and came back ready to work as a team,” said GC guard Cambree Tensmeyer, who finished with a game-high 21 points in about two–and-a-half quarters of play. “It came back easy for us. Practices were easy, and we are back on a roll.”
In other action Thursday afternoon, Mountain Crest held off Clearfield, 43-35. Ridgeline, Sky View and West Side were in action later.
The Wolves (7-2) came into the game wanting to work on a new defense and to continue sharing the ball. Of 31 made baskets, 17 came with assists. A handful of other buckets were steals for layups.
“We have been averaging about 20 assists a game over the last five games,” GC head coach Alexis Clegg said. “That’s when we hit our stride. If we talk on defense, have that energy on defense, it leads to a really good offense and in turn has created a lot of assists and fun basketball. Assisted baskets are fun to watch. It’s fun to see them get excited for each other … passing up good shots for better shots, better shots for best shots.”
Thirteen Wolves saw playing time with 10 of them registering points. Nine different Green Canyon players recorded an assist.
“You are always curious how they will come back (from a break),” Clegg said. “We had two good practices so I knew they would come out guns a blazing. This team is special in that they work hard.”
The Lady Indians (1-8) continue to work on getting better before playing district opponents. Thursday was just the third game in 40 days.
“This was a good game to see where we are at,” Preston head coach Kamille Kunz said. “Our goal was defense and we struggled a little with our on-ball defense. Green Canyon got around us really well. We will go into the gym this next week and work on that.”
Joining Tensmeyer in double-figure scoring was Maren McKenna (18) and Stella Anhder (10). McKenna had a double-double, grabbing a game-high 11 rebounds and also recorded four assists and four steals. Tensmeyer had five steals and five assists. Marissa Best blocked four shots and hauled in six rebounds.
“They (Tensmeyer and McKenna) were ready to play, so give credit to them and the whole team,” Clegg said. “They all came ready to play. We are going one game at a time. Kudos to them for working hard during Christmas.”
Sharing the ball is vital to success for the Wolves.
“We take our biggest pride in assists,” Tensmeyer said. “All of our games have been double digits if not close to 20 in team assists. That’s our team goal for sure, which starts with good defense and team work.”
Preston had six of its eight players score. Chloe Kunz and Brytlee Harris led the Indians with five points each. Brinley Alder grabbed six rebounds. Preston was 7 of 16 from the foul line.
“These games are for us to learn,” coach Kunz said. “Green Canyon has a great inside and outside game. We love playing Green Canyon. The girls are friends, so it’s a fun game. We know we have a lot of work to do.”
McKenna took the opening tip and drained a 3-pointer just four seconds into the game. The Wolves were off and running.
A 12-0 run gave the hosts an 18-4 lead five minutes into the game. McKenna drilled a trio of 3-pointers in the opening quarter.
Green Canyon built a 26-8 lead after the first quarter as Tensmeyer (13) and McKenna (9) each outscored the Tribe.
“It felt really good to start like that,” Tensmeyer said. “... It comes down to playing for each other. We want to get better. Today our focus was on working on a new defense. We play for each other.”
The Wolves scored the last four points of the first quarter and eight straight to start the second for a 34-8 lead. McKenna scored nine seconds into the second quarter with a steal and layup.
Green Canyon scored 10 straight to end the opening half with a 44-10 advantage. Then the Wolves began the second half with seven straight. Clegg went deep on her bench as Green Canyon took a palindrome lead – 61-16 – into the final quarter.
The Wolves reached double figures in every quarter. Five Green Canyon reserves scored in the fourth.
“Give Preston credit; they come and compete and are working their hearts out,” Clegg said. “We needed to focus, run our sets and focus on little things on defense. … You should never overlook a team. That’s our motto, never overlook a team.”
OTHER GAMES
At Hyrum, the Mustangs (6-4) and Falcons (6-3) came out scoring to start the game as each put up 16 points in the opening quarter. Then it got defensive.
Mountain Crest held Clearfield to just two points while scoring 10 in the second quarter. That proved to be the difference in the game as the Mustangs made enough free throws down the stretch – 4 of 7 at the end of game – to secure the win.
“We played great today,” MC head coach Megan Smith said. “There were many moments in this game where we could have let events that transpired dictate the outcome. Clearfield is a very physical team, and we played through a lot of it. We struggled a little with some of the pressure, but we hit our free throws in the end, which helped secure the win.”
Lily Smith led the Mustangs with 17 points as she sank 5 of 6 foul shots. She scored in every quarter, including pouring in seven in the opening period. Kali Jones added eight points.
Mountain Crest had six athletes score and went 9 of 15 from the foul line for the game.
