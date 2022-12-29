Preston Green Canyon Basketball

Green Canyon guard Cambree Tensmeyer (2) shoots the ball as Preston’s Brytlee Harris defends Thursday afternoon in North Logan. The Wolves won, 73-20.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

NORTH LOGAN – There was no rust from the Christmas break for the hosts Thursday afternoon.

In a valley matchup of teams from different states, it was all Green Canyon in a girls basketball game. The Wolves scored the first six points of the game and never looked back as there was a running clock through the fourth quarter. Green Canyon won its seventh straight, beating Preston 73-20.


Shawn Harrison is the sports editor at The Herald Journal. He can be reached at sharrison@hjnews.com or 435-792-7233.

