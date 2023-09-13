Preston Girls cross country

Preston’s Maren Leffler runs up a hill during the Cache-Box cross country meet Wednesday at the American West Heritage Center.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

WELLSVILLE — A much anticipated showdown between two of the top girls teams in the area turned into a repeat of last year at the Cache-Box cross country meet Wednesday afternoon at the American West Heritage Center.

Green Canyon had the top two finishers, but the Preston pack was once again just too deep to deal with in the team standings. The Lady Indians captured the team title for the third straight year.


Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.