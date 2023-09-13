WELLSVILLE — A much anticipated showdown between two of the top girls teams in the area turned into a repeat of last year at the Cache-Box cross country meet Wednesday afternoon at the American West Heritage Center.
Green Canyon had the top two finishers, but the Preston pack was once again just too deep to deal with in the team standings. The Lady Indians captured the team title for the third straight year.
“We just try to do our best and whatever we get is good,” said Preston’s Ashley Scott, who led her team on Wednesday. “... We just want to make it to state again and prove ourselves again. We are still trying to get to the national meet.”
Preston had its top five runners that count toward the team score finish among the first 11. The sixth runner was in 15th and the seventh in 20th.
“We are excited to run against Green Canyon,” Preston coach Tyler Jones said. “They had some girls right up there. Our girls run in that pack and continue to move up and finish strong. It was a good showing. We just need to keep getting better each week.”
Scott moved up a place from a year ago. She was fourth in 2022.
“I feel pretty good about my race,” Scott said. “It was hard up the hills, but all in all, pretty good.”
Preston posted a team score of 34, while Green Canyon came in second at 54. Those two schools finished in the same order last year.
“I think our team is doing really good,” said Green Canyon’s Hailey Shakespear, who won the race with a time of 19 minutes, 25 seconds. “We have a lot of good runners. Our top five are about a minute-and-a-half within each other, so that’s really fun. Our fourth and fifth runners have been closing the gap.”
Rounding out the team scores were Ridgeline in third at 93, followed by Box Elder (101), Bear River (117), Sky View (144), Mountain Crest (202) and Logan (205).
Shakespear and teammate Hadlie Ballard ran together for most of the race. In fact, Hailey’s twin sister Chelsea Shakespear was with the frontrunners for a good portion of the race as well. Ballard finished second in 19:50, while Chelsea Shakespear ended up in eighth with a time of 20:40.
“We try and go out together,” Hailey Shakespear said. “Hadlie is better at setting a pace than me. We usually try and run together, and that is fun.”
Ballard won the race last year, while Preston’s entire team was right behind her. Hailey Shakespear was 11th in 2022.
The three Wolves stayed in front for about half of the 5K race. Ridgeline’s Liberty Stolworthy worked her way into third at one point and ended up finishing fifth (20:28).
Hailey Shakespear had surged in front by the time she turned for the final stretch across a grass portion of the course lined by screaming fans.
“I’m not a great sprinter, so, I do this in track also, when I have about 1,200 (meters) left, I have to pick it and try to get a lead so I can get the place I want,” Hailey Shakespear said.
The Preston runners were back a bit in the beginning, but as the race progressed moved up. Scott led the pack throughout. The junior was 43 seconds behind Hailey Shakespear in third with a time of 20:08.
“Instead of starting really fast with them (Wolves), I gradually picked off one girl at a time,” Scott said.
Scott was joined by teammates Maren Leffler (fourth, 20:19), Elly Jeppsen (sixth, 20:29), Oakley Reid (10th, 20:43) and Angelie Scott (11th, 20:58) in the top 11. It seems like the Indians continue to take turns leading the team.
“We are pretty united as friends,” Scott said. “It’s almost like we are family, like sisters. We are always trying to be together. ... We are so closely packed so are times are always close. We are always switching out who is the first to finish.”
“Each week we go with the top seven who will then run varsity the next week,” Jones said. “They are all friends, but they push each other. They have a great team camaraderie. I think what makes them so good is they do like each other and run for each other. It was good to see them improve today.”
Preston recently showed up in a national ranking, checking in at No. 39. The Indians are still working to try and make it to Nike Nationals.
“I have no idea,” Scott said. “I don’t follow that.”
“It’s cool to be recognized for these girls and their hard work,” Jones said. “To be mentioned is pretty cool for a school our size. It’s exciting, but doesn’t mean a whole lot.”
“It’s a lot of fun to run against a good team like Preston and see how hard you can push yourself,” Hailey Shakespear said. “This is an important meet because it also helps us see how we are doing in region.”
In the JV race, Preston dominated with a team score of 24, placing six girls in the top nine. Ridgeline was second at 51. Bethany Moore of Preston won the race in 21:12.
