School history was made Wednesday by the Green Canyon girls cross country team at Steve and Dona Reeder Course con the campus of Utah State University.
A pack of Wolves set the pace early and two stayed out in front the entire 5K race. That ultimately was the difference as a flock of Riverhawks finished strong. It just wasn’t quite enough for Ridgeline to overtake Green Canyon.
The Wolves were able to capture their first region title in the sport in the schools brief existence. Green Canyon finished with 35 points to Ridgeline’s 42.
“We were hoping to win the team competition,” said Hadlie Ballard, who was the top finisher for the Wolves and the region. “We just really try and push each other at the workouts. We knew we were going to have a strong team this season. We were really hoping to take region, so that is awesome.”
Sky View was third with 83 points, followed by Bear River (93), Logan (123) and Mountain Crest (149).
Ballard, a sophomore, jumped out early and other than having two teammates join her for a mile or so, was in the front. By the halfway point, Ballard and Hailey Shakespear were away from the rest of the runners. Ballard made her move with a mile to go and made another surge with a half mile left. She crossed in 19 minutes, 43 seconds. Shakespear was eight seconds behind in coming across the finish line.
“Our team was planning on having me and Hailey set the pace for the race,” Ballard said. “At the beginning, it felt good to push it a little bit, and my coaches were telling us to run together, so laid back a little to run with Hailey and Chelsea (Shakespear) and we were able to pace each other. We were hoping we would get first, second and third. Some girls from other teams had really good races.”
“I was a little worried I went out too fast, but it felt really good to keep that pace,” Hailey Shakespear said. “She (Ballard) is a great runner, so it’s fun to run with each other. It helps me get better. I tried to stay with her that last mile, but just couldn’t. ... I’m really happy with winning region as a team.”
Ballard was set on setting the pace, and Green Canyon head coach Aubrey Bracken was fine with that.
“When knew she (Ballard) was going to be good because she works harder than anybody else,” Bracken said. “Her return (from injury) has really helped us out. ... Hadlie wanted to win. She was very determined. Hailey did too. Those two were kind of duking it out. Hadlie running fast just pushes everybody. It’s been great.”
While the Wolves had the top two finishers, they obviously needed some help to win the team title. The top five runners count toward the team score.
“It isn’t about just the first-place person; it took all five of them, all seven of them really,” Bracken said. “The top five running their best race did it.”
Green Canyon got just that. Chelsea Shakespear, who is the twin sister of Hailey and ran with the top two for a while, came across in eighth (20:28). Rachel Willie was 10th (20:42) and Kylee Cox was 14th (21:17). Both Willie and Cox edged Ridgeline runners at the finish.
“It was a great day,” Bracken said. “They knew they could do it. They have been working hard all season long and wanted it a lot.”
Madelyn Busch led the Riverhawks, crossing in third with a time of 20:13. The senior came on strong at the end.
“I wanted to finish in the top 10, that was my strategy,” Busch said. “I knew I needed to run my own race. I wanted to hang back and keep that top group in sight and see how hard I could kick it the second half. I knew I couldn’t hold that pace of those girls (Ballard and Shakespear) the whole race, so I was hoping they would die the second half. I am really happy with what I was able to do today. I gave it everything I had.”
Sydnee Walton and Madeline Sonntag finished sixth and seventh for Ridgeline with times of 20:25 and 20:27, respectively. Jane Paulsen was 11th (20:43) and Ellie Nielsen was 15th (21:20).
“It was awesome to have good competition,” Busch said. “I love those girls from Green Canyon. They work really hard.”
The Bobcats had some nice pack running to finish third, as Sarah Olsen was he top finisher in 12th (21:13). The fifth Sky View runner came across in 21st place.
Bear River was led by Bethany Richard (fourth, 20:23) and Rebecca Curtis (fifth, 20:24). Taylor Laney led Logan as the sophomore made the top 10 in ninth place (20:38). Lauren Smith was the top Mountain Crest runner in 17th (21:29).
Next up is the state championships, which will be held at the Regional Athletic Complex in Salt Lake City next Tuesday. The 4A girls are slotted to run at 3 p.m.
Ballard, who missed the first part of the season because of an injury, is feeling healthy and plans to push herself at the state meet.
“I feel I’m back to where I was last year and keep improving from here,” Ballard said. “I’m going to try and get top 10 at state, but I don’t know how I will add up against the southern teams. I’m going to try and run my race.”
Bracken feels the Wolves can be in the mix at state, as well as Ridgeline.
“Ridgeline ran a great race today and really pushed our girls,” Bracken said.
Ridgeline won the JV girls race with 26 points. Green Canyon was second with 49. Sky View sophomore Zadie Zwygart won the race in 21:26, winning by 16 seconds. Ridgeline’s Camilla Watkins was second, edging Green Canyon’s Hazel Balling by less than a second.
