SALT LAKE CITY — It’s been a record-setting year for the Green Canyon girls cross country team, and Tuesday was no different.
After capturing the schools first-ever region title a year ago, the Wolves were back at doing a first on Tuesday at the 4A State Cross Country Championships that were held at the Regional Athletic Complex. Green Canyon finished third, which is the best-ever finish.
“This is so awesome, oh my goodness,” said GC’s Hadlie Ballard. “This is the highest we’ve finished in school history. It’s awesome to get top three.”
A year ago the Wolves finished seventh at state. They returned most of their girls, who were determined to do well in 2022.
“Best ever for Green Canyon,” GC head coach Aubrey Bracken said. “The girls are really proud of themselves. We knew it was going to be tough if we wanted to get a trophy and were hoping top three, and that’s what we got, so I’m really proud of the girls for working hard and doing that.”
Cedar edged defending state champion Pine View for the title Tuesday. The Reds had 37 points to the Panthers 47. Green Canyon finished with 96 points. Ridgeline was fourth with 128.5, narrowly beating Desert Hills (133.5), who finished second in 2021.
“I am really happy we finished fourth,” Ridgeline senior Madelyn Busch said. “It’s really exciting, not what I was expecting. The St. George teams are insane. They push us so hard.”
Snow Canyon was sixth (169), followed by Sky View (188), Bear River (212), Logan (224), Crimson Cliffs (263), Mountain Crest (305), Dixie (346) and Hurricane (370).
It was a perfect day as well as temperatures were in the low 50s with sunshine. The course was a little muddy in a few spots, but not bad. The homestretch was a little dug up by the time 4A ran as it was the next to last classification to compete.
Cedar’s Emma Page finished second a year ago to a teammate. Now a senior, she took the lead about a mile into the 5K race and stayed in front to the finish. Page crossed in 18 minutes, 58.2 seconds. The Reds had three finishers in the top six and their five that count toward the team score in the top 14.
Ballard, who was the region champ last week, went out hard and stayed with the leaders throughout the race. She was in third for a most of it, but struggled a bit on the home stretch. Still, the sophomore crossed in fifth with a time of 19:13.
“It was a good race, but not as good as I was hoping,” Ballard said. “It was decent. ... I wanted to run it smarter. Me and Hailey (Shakespear) were going to run together, but we go separated at the beginning and I didn’t know where she was. It was kind of hard to run without her. A couple of girls passed me at the end and that was rough. You can’t do anything about that.”
Ballard was shaking her head about dropping down from third, where she seemingly had a firm grip heading into the last mile.
“My stomach was hurting, and I just felt done,” Ballard said. “It was hard to kick.”
Still, it was a good improvement from 2021, when Ballard finished 22nd.
“t was a big improvement from last year and especially since I only ran half of this season because I was injured,” Ballard said. “I’m really happy with what happened today.”
Shakespear made an even bigger improvement. The sophomore was 49th as a freshman and kept on the heels of Ballard throughout the race, taking seventh in 19:38.
“I’m so happy with how I did,” Shakespear said. “It was hard. I think I was thinking about it too much at the start. ... It wasn’t my best race, but I’m happy.”
Shakespear’s twin sister Chelsea Skakespear ran with the leaders as well. She crossed in 11th with a time of 19:53. A bit emotional after the finish as she was edged out of the top 10, the sophomore was happy for the team.
“It was great for the team to do well, it was fun,” Chelsea Shakespear said. “... It’s fun to run with my sister. She is really fast, so my goal is to hold onto her and stick with her as long as possible.”
It was the first time for Chelsea Shakespear to run at the state meet.
“I just tried to hook onto those girls at the front and then finish strong,” Chelsea Shakespear said. “... Our main goal today was to go out and do our best and leave it all out there. It was our last race of the season.”
Having three girls in the front pack paid off big time for the Wolves.
“Hadlie, we knew she would be up with the leaders, but Hailey was so close,” Bracken said. “Chelsea ran an amazing race today, keeping up with those two. She really gutted it out and had her best race of the season. We are really proud of her.”
Rounding out the top finishers for the Wolves were Rachel Willie (34th, 21:01) and Kylee Cox (39th, 21:19). Britta Israelsen (41st, 21:22) and Katie Latvakoski (43rd, 21:34) were not far behind.
“Our fourth through seven did have good races,” Bracken said. “In the future, we would like to see them get a little closer to the top three. They are working and it will come.”
“All of us coming in just a little bit higher made a big difference,” Ballard said. “You can have a team with one girl at the top, but if the rest are at the bottom, it doesn’t do anything for your team.”
Green Canyon has just one senior that ran Tuesday.
“We are going to have a strong team for a lot of years,” Ballard said.
Ridgeline matched its finish from a year ago. Busch was the top Riverhawk, taking 16th with a time of 20:26. Like many of the Wolves, the Ridgeline senior had a much better finish in 2022 as she was 58th a year ago.
“I was struggling with a lot of health things last year,” Busch said. “It was amazing to get 16th. I’m so proud of what I’ve been able to do this year. ... I went out a little too fast today. I have never been competitive like I have been this year. I tried to hang with the top group and then see how I could do in the second half. I am so proud of what I did today. ... My coach is amazing and our training has been awesome this year.”
Close behind Busch were Madeline Sonntag (19th, 20:51), Sydnee Walton (tied for 20th, 20:32) and Jane Paulsen (24th, 20:43).
“I just wanted to give it everything I had today because I haven’t done great this season and I wanted to do better,” Walton said. “The team did good.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.