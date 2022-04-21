After narrowly beating the Mustangs by just one stroke on Monday, the Riverhawks came out more determined Thursday at the Logan River Golf Course.
The Region 11 girls saw favorable weather conditions for the second straight outing. They dealt with a little wind at the beginning of their round, but there was no complaining. The temperature was in the 60’s. It was a perfect day for golf.
“It was nice today,” Sky View’s Maysen McKay said. “The wind was not too bad. I hope we can keep having good weather.”
Ridgeline tightened its grip on first place with another tournament win. The Riverhawks have now won all four region outings. Thursday it was not the nail biter Monday was.
Host Mountain Crest was without a senior who was sick, and Ridgeline went on to win by 20 strokes, 368 to 388.
“I felt like the girls did their best to get ready,” Riverhawk head coach Julie Major said. “A lot of them came and played this course before today. I was impressed with how well they responded.”
The Mustangs have established themselves as the second-best team in the region. With a healthy squad, they aim to challenge the Riverhawks.
“We are definitely hungry to go prove we can do it (beat Ridgeline),” MC senior Kiera Crosbie said. “The last few years Mountain Crest really hasn’t been a threat. This year we know we can and especially after Monday. We need to clean up a few things around the greens and just finish.”
While the top two teams are pulling away, the rest of the region field are battling for third. In fact, just four strokes separated third and sixth place on Thursday. Green Canyon turned in a team score of 398, followed by Logan (399), Sky View (400) and Bear River (401).
“Kudos to the whole region,” Major said. “There are lots of great players and great scores. If we all push each other, it's fun and makes us all better.”
Freshman Maddie Fujimoto continued racking up medalist honors. She did share it on Monday with two others, but on Thursday was comfortably in front. She carded a round of 84.
“This course is tight, so you have to think a little more,” Fujimoto said. “The whole team played well.”
McKay and Bear River’s Tylee Bennett tied for second, five shots behind Fujimoto with 89’s. Crosbie was in fourth with a 90.
Fujimoto was happy with her score, but felt she left a lower one out on the course. The freshman got in trouble a couple of times, but was able to recover. She knows a lower score was possible.
“The first three holes were pretty rough, but then I got it back together and was pretty steady from there,” Fujimoto said. “... I think some nerves got to me. I was overthinking every shot and not forgetting the bad ones.”
She was able to shrug off the start and actually birdied her fourth hole of the day. Fujimoto had a 41 through nine holes.
Two other Riverhawks were in the top six individually. Four scores count toward the team score. Lily Swink was fifth with a 91, and Brooke Goates tied for sixth with a 92.
“Maddie has worked so hard since she was a little girl,” Major said. “She has put in the time, is a hard worker and good athlete. I’m proud of her. … Lily is so positive and happy. Other girls love playing with her, because she keeps a positive tone. She has worked her tail off too. She has grown a tone. I’m really proud of all these girls. They want to work hard and play a lot of golf.”
The Mustangs were missing Ashley Randall, who has placed in the top 10 several times this season. Still, a trio of Mountain Crest players made the top 12, securing individual points. Behind Crosbie was Taya Sickler in a tie for sixth with a 92, and Haley Pierce with a 99, tying for 12th.
“We talked before the round, me and Taya Sickler specifically,” Crosbie said. “We talked about how we just needed to stay calm and just do our best job and not worry about the overall team score. If you work on your score, then the whole team comes together. If we think about the big picture too much, it becomes a little more chaotic and we get stressed. We went out and played simple, played our own games. All of our girls competed the best that they could.”
Crosbie began her day on a really good note. She parred the par-5 first hole and then birdied the par-4 second hole. Then came some challenges.
“I had a good start, then it got a little rocky,” Crosbie said. “I bogeyed and double bogeyed a lot which wasn’t good. … I was able to stay consistent and not have even higher scores.”
Some long putts helped keep Crosbie in contention individually. She also felt good about most of her tee shots.
“Logan is a hard course,” Crosbie said. “There is a lot of water and a lot of canals. … Props to our whole group. They all played really well today, just consistent.”
Crosbie played with Swink and Green Canyon’s Avery Parker.
The Wolves also had three athletes in the top 12. Parker led the way with a 92, tying for sixth. She was joined by Oliviah Spackman in 11th with a 97, and Paige Spackman scoring a 99 to tie for 12th.
Despite playing with six golfers – teams are allowed to play eight and count the top four scores – the Grizzlies hung in there. Jessi Kartchner was ninth with a 93, while Avery Anderson came in 10th one stroke behind with a 94.
McKay went out and set a personal course record Thursday to lead the Bobcats. The sophomore’s 89 included a handful of pars.
“My short game really saved me on a lot of my holes,” McKay said. “... I didn’t have my best start, but it also wasn’t terrible. I made sure to not take anything too big off the tee. I played it safer than I would at Birch Creek.”
Sky View doesn’t have any seniors and is relying on youth.
“I think we are going to be good for the next few years for sure,” McKay said.
Leading Bear River were Bennett and Angie Delgado, who carded a 99 to tie for 12th.