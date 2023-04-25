Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

SMITHFIELD – After two long days of golf, Green Canyon is atop the Region 11 girls standings.

The Wolves were able to hold off Ridgeline in two 18-hole rounds contested at Birch Creek Golf Course on Monday and Tuesday under less than ideal weather conditions. In fact, Monday’s round had to be finished Tuesday morning because lightning chased the athletes from the course.


Tags

Shawn Harrison is the sports editor at The Herald Journal. He can be reached at sharrison@hjnews.com or 435-792-7233.

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.