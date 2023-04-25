SMITHFIELD – After two long days of golf, Green Canyon is atop the Region 11 girls standings.
The Wolves were able to hold off Ridgeline in two 18-hole rounds contested at Birch Creek Golf Course on Monday and Tuesday under less than ideal weather conditions. In fact, Monday’s round had to be finished Tuesday morning because lightning chased the athletes from the course.
“The girls are playing well,” GC head coach Terrell Baldwin said. “They are having a lot of fun, and that’s what girls golf is all about. The course played really, really well today for Birch Creek only being open for a couple of days. Chad Daniels and his staff did a phenomenal job having this course playable for our girls.”
The golfers dealt with snow, rain, sleet, wind and chilly temperatures throughout most of the 36 holes they played over the two days. The sun did shine Tuesday as they were finishing up.
“It was pretty hard physically with all the weather from freezing cold, snowing, raining,” said Ridgeline’s Maddie Fujimoto, who was the medalist both days with identical scores of 78 each round. “It was mentally hard to come back and finish today after I had started to get going yesterday. It was kind of hard.”
With so many tournaments postponed because of weather, the girls are trying to get all of them in this week and next before the state tournament happens the second week of May. Most of the golfers played at least 22 holes Tuesday with some playing 24.
“I was starting to play well yesterday (Monday) when we had to stop, I was really on a roll,” said Green Canyon’s Avery Parker, who was right behind Fujimoto each day with two rounds of 79. “If I had one less bogey, I wouldn’t have been beaten by one stroke. I’m pretty used to that now.”
In the team competition, Green Canyon has now won three straight tournaments after Ridgeline took the first two. There are four left to decide the region champion.
“You never know what can happen in the game of golf from day to day,” Baldwin said. “Oliviah Spackman came in with a low score in the first match that allowed us to beat Sky View and Ridgeline by just a couple of strokes. You just never know. Ridgeline is a great, great golf team. Sky View is playing really well. Mountain Crest is playing really well.”
In the tournament that finished Monday morning, Green Canyon edged Ridgeline by a single stroke, 352 to 353.
“We definitely have the girls to win and it wasn’t showing at the start,” Parker said. “It’s just so fun to see everyone get better and better. Ridgeline has had us in the past when it comes to experience. But we are getting more and more experience and it shows.”
Following the Riverhawks in the team standings for the first round were Sky View (357), Mountain Crest (388), Bear River (396) and Logan (412).
In the tournament that followed, it was the exact same order of finish. However, the Wolves widened the gap over the Riverhawks, 347 to 357. Sky View was once again third at 364, followed by Mountain Crest (370), Bear River (395) and Logan (407).
“The weather wasn’t the best, but the girls had a great attitude coming into these two matches,” Baldwin said. “They just wanted to play well. These girls have been phenomenal, no whining, no complaining, just enjoying the game of golf.”
Parker, who celebrated her 17th birthday on Tuesday with her twin and teammate Ally Parker, may not have taken first individually, but was joined by three teammates in the top 12 in each round. Paige Spackman carded a 88 tie for sixth, then tied for eighth with a 90. Janalynn Blotter tied for eighth with a 92 in the first round and then tied for sixth with a 89. Oliviah Spackman tied for 11th with a 93 in the first round. Ally Parker tied for sixth with a 89 in the second round.
“Our seniors have been through a lot, they are great friends and just love to have fun together,” Baldwin said. “That’s what they do when they are out there. They are a blast.”
Fujimoto had the low score, but Naomi Dunker was the lone Riverhawk to join her among the top 12. Dunker carded a 84 to tie for fourth and then had an 87 to take fifth.
“It’s really competitive with Green Canyon and stressful,” Fujimoto said. “But it helps every girl realize that their score counts, every stroke counts.”
Fujimoto has edged Parker by a stroke in three straight outings and by two in a fourth. The two get along well, but how do they like the stiff competition from each other?
“A lot of people like to frame us or put us in the category as rivals,” Parker said. “The great thing about golf is you are only competing against yourself. We are the best of friends, we are really close. It’s so fun. I can tease her.”
“It’s tough because you see her (Parker) par a hole and then you bogey a hole and you know you’ve got to get one back,” Fujimoto said. “You just know she is right on your back or in front of you. I try to tune it out and focus on myself. I can’t control what she does, but I can control what I do.”
Parker put the pressure on early Tuesday with an eagle to start her second round. Fujimoto eventually got the lead, but it was close throughout. It was the same way Monday that led into Tuesday morning. Fujimoto finished with four straight pars in the first round, while Parker had three pars and a bogey, which ended up being the difference.
“I knew I had to come back with the same intensity that I had ended with yesterday,” Fujimoto said. “... Today was mostly pars, just hitting it straight, hitting it on the green, two putting. It felt simple and easy. I didn’t have to scramble a lot.”
After a great start Tuesday, Parker had three straight bogeys. When the weather got better, so did the rest of her round. She had two birdies and three pars to put the pressure on Fujimoto.
Sky View was led by Maysen McKay. She was third in the first round with a 82. In the second round, she tied with teammate Macy Sickler for eighth with a 90.
Taya Sickler was the top Mustang. She tied with fellow Mountain Crest golfer Allie Wells for eighth in the first round at 92. Sickler was third in the second round with an 82.
Bear River was led by Tylee Bennett both days. She carded an 84 each round, tying for fourth and finishing fourth.
Vivian Worley was the top Logan golfer in both rounds. She finished just outside the top 12 with rounds of 94 each time.
The girls will be back in action Tuesday afternoon at the Logan River Golf Course.
