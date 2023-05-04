golf green canyon

Green Canyon’s Avery Parker chips the ball onto the fourth green at the Logan Golf & Country Club Thursday afternoon. She was the medalist with a round of 77 and helped the Wolves win the Region 11 team title.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

It’s been close between the top two teams the entire Region 11 girls golf season.

It wasn’t on Thursday as the regular season wrapped up at the Logan Golf & Country Club under less than ideal weather conditions. Green Canyon went into the final tournament with a one-point lead. The Wolves left no doubt they were the top team in 2023.


Tags

Shawn Harrison is the sports editor at The Herald Journal. He can be reached at sharrison@hjnews.com or 435-792-7233.

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.