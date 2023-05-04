It’s been close between the top two teams the entire Region 11 girls golf season.
It wasn’t on Thursday as the regular season wrapped up at the Logan Golf & Country Club under less than ideal weather conditions. Green Canyon went into the final tournament with a one-point lead. The Wolves left no doubt they were the top team in 2023.
“It feels great to have the depth we have this year on our team because girls don’t have to have a perfect day and they know that,” said Green Canyon’s Avery Parker, who was the medalist Thursday with an impressive round of 77. “It takes some pressure off. Sure enough, not all of our girls shot their best, but we have the depth and the team to still go out and win anyway.”
The Wolves had five golfers finish among the top 12 individually. Team scores come from the top four. Green Canyon turned in a 354, bettering defending region champion Ridgeline by 24 strokes. The Riverhawks had a 378 team score.
“The girls have been great the entire year,” GC head coach Terrell Baldwin said. “They have had a great attitude even when we couldn’t play outside for a while. That attitude carried over to today. It was superb with the break and we had no warm up time, and every girl pared coming out of that break. I felt like that gave us a momentum boost and kept us heading in the right track.
“... Golf is an interesting sport. Obviously, it’s an individual sport, but you have a team championship. As far as Green Canyon, they epitomize what a team is all about. It’s something that has been passed on from the first team.”
This is the first outright region title for the Wolves in girls golf. Two years ago they tied with Ridgeline, who always seems to be at the top.
“Ridgeline, what a tremendous program,” Baldwin said. “Julie Major does a great job. They have a great team. We have a lot of respect for Ridgeline.”
For the season, Green Canyon had 45 points, followed by Ridgeline with 43. It was a tight race throughout the entire 2023 campaign, as it was for third and fourth.
Mountain Crest finished third in Thursday’s action with a 384, while Sky View was fourth at 393. Rounding out the field was Bear River (520) and Logan (438). For the season, the Bobcats were third with 27 points, edging the Mustangs, who had 25. The Bears were fifth at 20, followed by the Grizzlies (8).
Individually for the season, Ridgeline’s Maddie Fujimoto was the medalist with 93.5 points. Parker was second with 85.5. This is the second straight year Fujimoto was the region medalist.
“It feels good,” said Fujimoto, who was not happy with her second-place round on Thursday of 85.
The top 12 girls for the season were honored and presented a medal from their respective coaches. Bear River’s Tylee Bennett was third with 72.5 points, followed by Ridgeline’s Naomi Dunker (55), Green Canyon’s Paige Spackman (54.25), Mountain Crest’s Taya Sickler (50.83), Sky View’s Maysen McKay (36.5), Green Canyon’s Olivia Spackman (29.5), Green Canyon’s Janalynn Blotter (22), Ridgeline’s Sammy Petersen (21.33), Logan’s Vivian Worley (18.25) and Green Canyon’s Ally Parker (12.25).
The girls dealt with rain, a nearly hour-long lightning delay, hail and plenty of strong wind. But that has been pretty typical of this girls golf season.
“I think we had every type of weather today and two times,” Ridgeline head coach Julie Major said. “As (long-time golf pro and assistant coach for the Riverhawks) Dan Roskelley says, this builds character.”
There was certainly a lot of character building on Thursday. The match began early to try and avoid the forecasted lightning, but about an hour into play the horn sounded. Action was stopped for 51 minutes.
“It definitely got a little wet out there at times, which can be pretty tough,” Parker said. “It wasn’t too bad.”
“I had a few rough holes to start and was getting it back together when they called it (delay),” Fujimoto said. “It kind of sucked to come back out in rough conditions.”
While the Wolves had five girls finish among the top five for the season, two different girls came through for the team on Thursday that were not among the normal scoring members of the team. Avery Parker was joined in Thursday’s round by Paige Spackman (third, 89), Olivia Spackman (fifth, 91), Avery Anderson (tied for 10th, 97) and Taylor Farley (12th, 98).
“The girls have just continued to get better throughout the season,” Baldwin said. “Today we had some girls place in the top 12 that had never placed in the top 12 before. Taylor Farley had a phenomenal round today. Top to bottom, one through 10, our girls have been outstanding. … Our girls are very good golfers, they are outstanding young ladies. I’m extremely proud of them.
“... She (Avery Parker) is very competitive and also very patient. I really like her competitive nature. She has an even keel about her. You don’t know if she is up six or down six. I love her outlook.”
For Avery Parker, it was a sweet way to end the regular season. She has been right behind Fujimoto many times. In fact, she has been a stroke back on three occasions. Not on Thursday.
The junior got off to a good start with a couple of pars, then an eagle on No. 3. She had a bogey just before the horn sounded and wanted to keep playing, but said she understood play had to be halted.
“I had a great start,” Parker said. “... I’ve been close (to a tournament win) for a couple of years. I just knew with how close it has been the past few weeks my breaks were going to come. I just had to keep working hard and sure enough today I got some good breaks and played some good golf.”
What did Parker do during the delay?
“I actually watched the Wells Fargo Championships, so I watched golf,” Parker said. “I like it. … It’s kind of hard to stop and then start again. I was able to settle back into it and obviously go out and shoot a pretty good score.”
A trio of bogeys to begin after the break did not get to Parker. She kept grinding and finished with a par, birdie and bogey.
Fujimoto had been dealing with some back issues last week, but is feeling much better now. She had a bad stretch and could never recover to really challenge the Wolf ahead of her.
“It was a very rough day,” Fujimoto said. “... I tried to get a mindset of a fresh start when we started playing again. You just got to try and play the best you can.”
The Mustangs were led by Sickler on Thursday. The senior carded a 90 to finish fourth. She was joined by teammate Paige Baldwin among top individuals. Baldwin turned in a 96 to finish ninth.
Sky View had two athletes among the top 12 during the match Thursday. Allie Spackman was seventh with a 93, while McKay turned in a 97 to tie for 10th.
Bennett led the Bears with a 92 to take sixth.
Worley led the Grizzlies with a round of 100.
The girls now turn their attention to the 4A State Tournament, which will be held next Wednesday and Thursday at the Logan River Golf Course. Being familiar with the course should help the local golfers.
“We will play some practice rounds and try to stay on this high that we are on,” Parker said.
“I’m going to try and not overdo it before state, but also get as much practice at the River as possible,” Fujimoto said. “I want to get a feel for the holes, but not overwork myself because of my back.”
The extended forecast is calling for a chance of rain next week. That would not be something new for the Region 11 athletes.
“We seem to play better in bad weather, so we are hoping for a snowstorm,” Baldwin quipped. “Well, maybe not a snowstorm. We’ve excelled and done some nice things in bad weather this year. I’m sure the Logan River Golf Course will be in nice condition next week. We look forward to the opportunity to compete there. I think we have some great teams in our region that will do excellent. Ridgeline is playing really well. Sky View is playing well. Mountain Crest is doing fine. … I love the teams in our region. I love the coaches in our region. To me, that’s what high school sports is all about, what we have going on in girls golf in the northernmost region of our state.”
