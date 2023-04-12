...THE FOREST SERVICE UTAH AVALANCHE CENTER IN SALT LAKE CITY HAS
CONTINUED A BACKCOUNTRY AVALANCHE WARNING WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM
6 AM MDT SUNDAY APRIL 9 TO 6 AM MDT THURSDAY APRIL 13...
* WHAT...The avalanche danger for the warning area will rise to
HIGH with daytime heating.
* WHERE...For the mountains and foothills of Northern Utah,
including the Wasatch Range...Bear River Range...Wellsville
Range...Oquirrh Mountains...Stansbury Range...Cache
Valley...Ogden Valley...Uinta Mountains
* WHEN..In effect from 6 am MDT Sunday April 9 to 6 am MDT
Thursday April 13.
* IMPACTS..Warm temperatures will create widespread areas of
unstable wet snow. Natural and human-triggered cornice falls
and wet avalanches are certain. People should avoid being in
avalanche terrain (off of and out from under slopes steeper than
30 degrees) and stay clear of avalanche runouts on all aspects
and elevations.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay off of and out from under slopes steeper than 30 degrees.
Backcountry travelers should consult www.utahavalanchecenter.org
or call 1-888-999-4019 for more detailed information.
This Warning does not apply to ski areas where avalanche hazard
reduction measures are performed.
Prep girls golf: Ridgeline edges Green Canyon on links
After several weeks of delays, the Region 11 girls were finally able to have a league golf tournament on Tuesday.
Bear River was the host at Sky Way Golf Course in Tremonton. Defending region champion Ridgeline started off where it left off last year, but had some stiff competition in the region opener.
The Riverhawks edged Green Canyon by one stroke, 379 to 380. The host Bears were third at 394, followed by Mountain Crest (408), Sky View (413) and Logan (426).
Sophomore Maddie Fujimoto also picked up where she left off from a year ago. The Riverhawk was the medalist with a round of 78. She was joined in the top 12 — athletes earn points toward season awards by finishing in the top 12 at tournaments — by teammates Sammy Petersen, who tied for fourth with a 92, and Naomi Dunker, who came in eighth with a round of 96.
Fujimoto ran away with the medalist honors in 2022 as a freshman.
Individually, Green Canyon’s Avery Parker was second with a score of 86, followed by Bear River’s Tylee Bennett in third at 91. Parker also had two teammates join her in the top 12 in Paige Spackman in a tie for fourth at 92, and Olivia Spackman in 11th at 99.
The Mustangs were led by Taya Sickler with a sixth-place finish with a round of 93.
Maysen McKay led the Bobcats, carding a 94 to finish seventh.
The Grizzlies were led by Vivian Worley, who scored a 97 to place ninth.
The top four golfers count toward the team score. Bryn Moore turned in a 103 for Ridgeline as the fourth score, while Janalynn Blotter was the fourth Wolf with a round of 103.
When the girls are back in action is a day-to-day decision as they await the readiness of courses in Cache Valley.
