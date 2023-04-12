Support Local Journalism

After several weeks of delays, the Region 11 girls were finally able to have a league golf tournament on Tuesday.

Bear River was the host at Sky Way Golf Course in Tremonton. Defending region champion Ridgeline started off where it left off last year, but had some stiff competition in the region opener.


Shawn Harrison is the sports editor at The Herald Journal.

