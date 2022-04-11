Scores were a bit higher Monday, but for good reason.
The Region 11 girls braved the elements to play the second league tournament of the spring golf season Monday afternoon at the Logan Golf & Country Club. The athletes dealt with wind, rain and even a little snow as temperatures dropped.
The start time was moved up a few hours to try and get as many holes in as possible before it really turned nasty. Playing in those conditions is almost normal for a few tournaments each spring in Cache Valley.
“It was brutal, so cold,” Mountain Crest senior Kiera Crosbie said. “We get the worst weather. The main thing is staying dry and focused. That was a big thing for me today.”
Only eight golfers were able to stay out of triple digits Monday. Half of those play for Ridgeline, which hosted the tournament. A fifth Riverhawk was right at 100 to place ninth individually.
“I feel like my seniors have worked hard and put in the time to get the scores they are shooting,” Ridgeline head coach Julie Major said. “I feel we have consistency. They challenge each other in practice and work together. We had Spring Break last week, but they were out playing six of seven days. They are putting in the time and you can see it in the scores.”
The Riverhawks won their second region tournament in as many outings. Ridgeline finished with a team score of 370. The top four scores count toward the team tally, so having four girls among the top five finishers certainly gave the Riverhawks the edge.
Mountain Crest had a solid day, finishing second with a team score of 393. Third through fifth was separated by just seven strokes. Sky View came in third with a 417, followed by Bear River (422) and Green Canyon (424). Logan rounded out the six-team region with a 455.
“I’m seeing some great scores from all of the schools,” Major said. “I’m impressed. There are a lot of young players out there putting in time. The whole region is stepping it up.”
Leading the way for Ridgeline was Maddie Fujimoto with a round of 89. It’s the second region tournament win for the freshman.
“I definitely had a few rough holes, but it was OK for how bad the weather was,” Fujimoto said. “I’m just glad to be here (inside) and done.”
“Maddie is a good golfer,” Major said. “Her sister played on our state championship team. Maddie puts in a lot of time. I’m really proud of her.”
A stroke behind Fujimoto was Crosbie and Bear River’s Tylee Bennett with rounds of 90.
“I focused on each shot instead of letting the weather bug me,” Crosbie said. “It can also be fun sometimes because you can play the wind to your advantage, but sometimes it’s not to your advantage. So, you need to make sure and pay attention to the wind.”
In fourth place was Brooke Goats of Ridgeline with a 93. Lily Swank and Brooke Norton tied for fifth with scores of 94. Goats, Swank and Norton are all seniors. Naomi Dunker was ninth with a 100.
“We are doing pretty good,” Fujimoto said. “Everyone is shooting solid scores.”
Fujimoto admitted it was “pretty cold” and “not the greatest conditions to play in,” but she was able to have a solid round. On a good day at the Country Club, she has carded scores in the low 80s.
“A few holes in the wind just got really bad,” Fujimoto said. “Then it started raining and was cold.”
How did she approach the challenging conditions?
“I just had to not quit,” Fujimoto said with a laugh. “I just had to pay attention to the wind as to what club I used and where I aimed. Greens were a little bit slower because of the rain, so you have to account for that too. Overall, I just tried to stay warm. ... You just try and get used to it because it’s not going to get any better.”
Fujimoto had two birdies late in her round when there was a bit of a break in the weather.
“I just plan to keep working hard and hopefully the weather gets better from here on out,” Fujimoto said.
Crosbie finished strong to pull into the second-place tie by chipping in for a birdie on No. 17. Her teammate, Hailey Pierce, finished eighth with a 98. Mustang Taya Sickler tied for 10th with a 101.
“It was a good ending,” Crosbie said. “I have been trying to be consistent. My short game was a little sloppy, but those are things I can fix. ... We are super excited as a team. Last year we finished strong at region and state. To take second at this tournament shows us that we can compete in this region and finish high. We have an excited energy.”
The Mustang senior said her round was “a little rocky at first.” The girls haven’t played in more than a week as Spring Break was last week.
“I had some really close birdies that I finished for pars,” Crosbie said. “It was a little frustrating.”
The Bobcats were led by Maysea McKay with a 101 as she tied for 10th. Sky View’s Mandy Haynie was a stroke behind in 12th with a 102.
The Bears had two golfers finish in the top 12 in Bennett and Angie Delgado, who tied for 12th with a 102. The top 12 finishers earn points individually for all-region accolades at the end of the season.
Avery Parker led the Wolves with a 96, finishing seventh individually. Green Canyon had placed second in the first region tournament.
Logan was led by Avery Anderson, who carded a 104.
The girls will be back in action Thursday as they are scheduled to play a round at the Logan River Golf Course.