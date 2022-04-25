SMITHFIELD — It’s always good to have goals.
It’s really fun to achieve them.
The Ridgeline girls golf team began Monday’s round at Birch Creek Golf Course with a challenge to each other. All eight varsity golfers wanted to go under 100. With the top four scores counting toward the team score, perhaps the pressure is off a bit for some, but this time all eight Riverhawks were trying to break the century mark.
“We did so well today, and I’m so proud of all of them,” Ridgeline’s Brooke Goates said. “It was so fun to see everyone do well. It’s been great. We had a goal to have everyone shoot under 100, so that was super fun today.”
A week ago at Birch Creek, five Riverhawk golfers were under 100. But the challenge on Monday was accepted and achieved. For the first time in recent memory, all eight Ridgeline golfers were in the 80’s or 90’s.
“I have not seen that on any of the teams I’ve coached,” Ridgeline head coach Julie Major said. “It’s a pretty impressive feat. I have some young players that are coming up that are pretty solid. ... Our No. 8 player Kate (Hansen), who is a freshman, told me as she was going out she was going to get under 100 today, and she did (with a 96).”
For the fifth time in as many Region 11 outings, the Riverhawks won. Ridgeline turned in a team score of 356.
“With the other teams like Mountain Crest playing well, it has given us more motivation to keep working hard,” Goates said. “We don’t have this in the bag. We are going to keep working.”
Host Sky View turned some heads by finishing second with a 370. The Bobcats were followed by Green Canyon (374), Mountain Crest (381), Logan (394) and Bear River (395).
For the third straight tournament the weather cooperated and scores were much better.
“Look at the whole region, look at those scores,” Major said. “All the girls did a great job today. Sky View taking second is really impressive.”
Ridgeline freshman Maddie Fujimoto continues to be consistent and was once again the medalist with a round of 85. Goates and Green Canyon’s Avery Parker tied for second, two strokes back at 87.
“The cool thing about Maddie (Fujimoto) is she is very consistent, which is incredible,” said Parker, who celebrated her 16th birthday with her twin sister Ally, who also golfs, on Monday. “You kind of know the winning score is going to be about 85, so you try to shoot that. I didn’t quite get there today.”
Four Riverhawk golfers finished among the top 10 individually. Naomi Dunker was seventh with a 91, while Lily Swink tied for 10th at 93.
Driving and chipping were working for Goates. The senior said everything came together on Monday. She even birdied the sometimes intimidating 18th hole.
“My sand shots were great,” Goates said. “Maddie has been helping me.”
Sky View was led by Camri Sparrow, who had a career-best round of 89 to take fifth. Right behind her was Macy Sickler in sixth with a 90.
Green Canyon also had two athletes among the top individuals. Joining Avery Parker was Oliviah Spackman, who carded a 93 to tie for 10th.
“I am a little tired of getting second place, but I’ll tune that up,” Avery Parker said. “It was fun. I played pretty consistent golf. I just kept it in play, which is pretty easy to do at Birch.”
The sophomore was pleased with all the Wolves.
“We are doing pretty good, and I think we will be even better next year because we are young,” Parker said. “Some teams have a lot of seniors.”
Mountain Crest’s Kiera Crosbie and Taya Sickler tied for eighth with 92s.
Short-handed Logan — the Grizzlies have been playing with six, leaving less room for bad rounds — had a solid outing Monday. Avery Anderson was the top Grizzly, tying for 10th with a 93.
Tylee Bennett continues to be the top Bear River golfer. She finished fourth with an 88.
PREP TRACK
All five Cache County high school programs, plus Preston, West Side, Box Elder, Rich and Cokeville (Wyoming) competed at the Sky View Invitational last Saturday. Several local athletes fared well, especially Sky View's Taten Merrill and Brevin Egbert, and West Side's Aubrie Barzee.
Merrill and Barzee both reigned supreme in two individual events, while Egbert placed in the top four in all of his events. Merrill won the 100-meter dash (11.15 seconds) and high jump (personal record clearance of 6 feet, 2 inches), while Barzee beat all comers in the 800 (PR of 2:22.93) and 1,600 (5:31). Egbert was the silver medalist in the 300 hurdles (43.75) and bronze medalist in the high jump (6-0), plus finished fourth in the 110 hurdles (16.16) and long jump (20-1.5).
Logan's Milly Garren prevailed in the discus (116-3) and was the runner-up in the shot put (37-11) and javelin (112-6). Like Garren, Green Canyon's Jackson Monz and Mountain Crest's Maya Miller finished in the top four in a trio of individual events. Monz won the 800 (1:57.57), was third in the 200 (23.40) and fourth in the 100 (11.49), while Miller was triumphant in the 200 (26.63), finished second in the long jump (16-8) and third in the 400 (1:02.08).
In addition to Merrill, other local boys who claimed gold medals individually were Preston's Edison Leffler in the 3,200 (10:01), Ridgeline's Jake Smith in the 400 (51.41), Logan's Jacob Anderson in the 1,600 (4:42), Mountain Crest's Todd Rigby in the 200 (23.04), MC's Preston Sadler in the long jump (20-11), PHS's Logan Tracy in the triple jump (38-9.5), Green Canyon's Kyle Baker in the javelin (school record mark of 158-9) and PHS's Kimble Rigby in the pole vault (13-0). Additionally, Rigby was the silver medalist in the 100 (11.19), and Anderson the bronze medalist in the 800 (2:05.94).
Other local girls who earned the right to stand on the top spot of the podium in an individual event were MC's Abby Case in the 3,200 (11:49), SV's Piper Sessions in the 100 (12.95), RHS's Madeline Carmona in the high jump (5-4), GC's Abigail Blau in the shot put (38-2) and West Side's Madalyn Barzee in the pole vault (8-6). Sessions was also third in the long jump (15-11.25), and Blau fourth in the discus (96-4).
Last week was a memorable one for Blau, who shattered the school record in the shot put with her heave of 39-9.5 in Thursday's quad meet at home. That mark ranks second in the Beehive State, regardless of classification, according to athletic.net. Garren is the leader in the entire state in the shot put (41-9.5) and discus (135-5).
---
HJ sports writer Jason Turner contributed to this report