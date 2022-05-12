There was no catching Pine View at the 4A Girls State Golf Tournament.
The Panthers followed up an outstanding first day with an even better second day during the final round of the tournament Thursday at Sunbrook Golf Course in St. George. Pine View repeated as state champions with a two-day total of 702 – 31 strokes better than second place Desert Hills (733). Pine View was eight shots better on the final day than the opening day.
Ridgeline also improved from the first day. The Riverhawks were able to move up a spot and finished third – the top finish by a Region 11 school. They had a team total of 764.
“I think we did play better today,” Ridgeline assistant coach Dan Roskelley said. “We were headed in the right direction. … It was nice to see our scores were better than they felt like.”
Conditions were better Thursday with no wind. Many of the top teams dealt with gusts of up to 40 miles an hour on Wednesday for their final nine holes.”
Green Canyon started the day in third and was paired with Pine View and Desert Hills. The young Wolves – they have no seniors – struggled some on Day 2. Green Canyon slipped to fifth with a score of 791. Dixie was fourth at 772.
“Today was a great day at the golf course,” GC head coach Terrell Baldwin said. “We didn’t play as well as we did yesterday, but overall it was a great tournament for the Wolves. It was a great experience. We went into the tournament with zero state experience and left with a great experience. Any time you are in the final group, you obviously have played pretty well on Day 1.”
Sky View also made a move. The Bobcats were 19 strokes better Thursday and moved up from eighth to finish sixth at 817.
“It was a great showing by our region,” Baldwin said. “We held our own. (Ridgeline’s) Maddie Fujimoto had a really good tournament.”
Bear River was the other Region 11 school to make the cut and finished eighth at 842. Mountain Crest had five individuals make it, but the team did not, finishing ninth. Only the top eight teams from the first day advanced.
Dixie’s Annabelle Millard was the medalist with a two-day total of 162. Cedar’s RaeLee Johnson had the first-round lead with the best score of the tournament with a 78. She finished second at 165.
Ridgeline’s Maddie Fujimoto was fourth at 170. The freshman was the Region 11 medalist and carded an 86 on Thursday.
“She didn’t feel like she played as good as she could have today,” Roskelley said of Fujimoto. “But that score was just fine once we got in and saw what everyone else was doing.”
Fujimoto led her team once again, but improved rounds by several Riverhawks made it possible for them to move up in the team standings. Brooke Goates, who hurt her back on the first hole Wednesday, bounced back to card a 94 Thursday – an 8-stroke improvement. The senior tied for 18th overall with teammate and fellow senior Lilly Swink and Logan’s Avery Anderson, who was competing as an individual Thursday, with two-day totals of 196.
“We were tickled that Brooke Goates could play at all,” Roskelley said. “She played in pain all day Wednesday, so to have her tee it up was a good plus.”
Mikele Norris also had a big improvement from the first day to the second and helped with the team score Thursday. The top four players out of six that compete count toward the team score. Norris was 13 strokes better on the second day with a 102.
“It was a good experience for the girls,” Roskelley said. “Nothing compares to playing in a tournament like state.”
Avery Parker led the Wolves. She finished tied for 12th with a two-day total of 187. Close behind was Oliviah Spackman, who tied for 14th at 189.
“We had the same effort today, but just couldn’t score quite as well,” Baldwin said. “... I was really proud of the girls. It was an outstanding tournament for them. … We had a little more pressure being in the top tier after the first day. Avery and Oliviah really played well for us.”
All four Bobcats that counted toward the team score improved the second day. Macy Sickler led the team, placing 16th with a 191. She was seven strokes better Thursday. Mandy Haynie and Maysen McKay tied for 28th as each improved by five shots Thursday. They had two-day scores of 207.
Bear River was led by Tylee Bennett. She tied for 14th at 189.
Mountain Crest was led by Ashley Randall. The senior tied for 25th with a 206.