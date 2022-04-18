SMITHFIELD — What a difference a week can make.
The Region 11 girls had sunny skies and a slight breeze at times as they competed in their third golf outing counting toward the region standings. Last week they faced rain, a little snow, wind and near-freezing temperatures.
“It was much nicer today,” Ridgeline’s Maddie Fujimoto said. “I will take this any day.”
With the sun beating down and temps in the 60’s, scores were better Monday. Even though Birch Creek Golf Course is longer and can be challenging, the positive vibes of good weather seemed to carry over to the athletes.
“The weather was so nice today,” Mountain Crest’s Taya Sickler said. “We had a little bit of wind, but nothing too drastic. This was one of the best days we’ve had in the last couple of years.”
Ridgeline won for the third time in as many region tournaments, but Mountain Crest is closing the gap. The Riverhawks squeaked by the Mustangs, 357 to 358. The top four scores count toward the team tally.
“We try not pay too much attention to how close the scores are,” Fujimoto said. “We are trying to focus on us and get better as a team.”
Sickler, Fujimoto and Bear River’s Tylee Bennett tied for medalist honors with rounds of 84. Fujimoto had won the individual titles in the first two tournaments.
Green Canyon, the host school Monday, finished third at 372. Rounding out the field was Bear River (387), Sky View (394) and Logan (424).
In order to finish among the top 12 individually and earn points toward all-region accolades at the end of the season, you had to shoot a 94 or better Monday. Last week the low 100’s earned top 12 points.
Sickler was one of four Mustangs who finished in the top nine. The junior was joined by seniors Kiera Crosbie (89, sixth), Ashley Randall (92, tied for seventh) and Lexi Bair (93, tied for ninth).
“My teammates are so good,” Sickler said. “We work together and get along so well. I think that is really helping our team.”
Sickler started on No. 9 and had a par.
“It was a great start,” Sickler said. “I love playing from there and going around the course. That was nice. ... It really helped set up the pace of play and gave me confidence. I just trusted myself the rest of the day.”
The junior felt like all parts of her game were working, but putting can always be improved.
“The greens here are challenging,” Sickler said.
There were three Riverhawks in the top nine. Joining Fujimoto were Lily Swink (85, tied for fourth) and Brooke Goates (93, tied for ninth).
“I think we all could work on our mental game,” Fujimoto said. “After a bad shot or bad hole, the tendency is to get down on ourselves. We just need to be mentally tougher.”
The Riverhawk freshman felt her round was “OK.”
“Nothing was really great, but nothing was really terrible,” Fujimoto said. “Everything was average.”
The Wolves were led by Avery Parker, who carded an 85 to tie for fourth. Ally Parker finished in a tie for ninth with a 93.
Bennett was the lone Bear to finish among the top 12.
The Bobcats had two golfers earn individual points. Macy Sickler led the way with a 92 to tie for seventh. Maysen McKay was 12th with a 94.
Rounding out the field was Logan. Avery Anderson was the top Grizzly with a 101.
The girls are back in action Thursday at the Logan River Golf Course. Play is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.