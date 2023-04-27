It’s certainly looking like the Region 11 girls golf is going to come right down to the last tournament to decide a champion.
After winning the first two region matches, the Riverhawks had found themselves finishing second to Green Canyon over the next three outings. On Thursday, Ridgeline had four girls finish among the top 10 individually, which was more than enough to win at the Logan River Golf Course.
The Riverhawks finished with a team score of 362, eight strokes better than the Wolves’ 370. The two schools are now tied in the season standings and have three matches to play – all next week.
“We only returned two girls from our state team last year, so I’m proud of the younger girls for stepping it up,” Ridgeline head coach Julie Major said. “Green Canyon has a lot of depth and has played awesome. It makes it fun. … A few years ago we tied with Green Canyon for region, so we know they have some great golfers. The challenge is fun.”
Rounding out the field Thursday was Sky View in third at 400, followed by Mountain Crest (408), Bear River (411) and Logan (433).
The Riverhawks got a gutsy performance from their top golfer. Maddie Fujimoto began the day with an achy back and it got worse. In fact, she fell to the ground in pain on her tee shot on No. 7. The sophomore seriously thought about withdrawing. She decided to play the first nine holes and assess how she was feeling.
“It was hurting through six and then I pulled my tee shot on seven straight left,” Fujimoto said. “I decided to play the next two holes, but they were painful, but I got a par and a bogey. At that point, I was halfway, so I felt like I had to go. Basically, I played grandma golf. I took a quarter swing and clubbed up one to two clubs every shot. I couldn’t hit it far.”
That “grandma play” was good enough for the sophomore to earn medalist honors once again with a round of 81. In six tournaments, she has finished first five times and second once.
“I walked with her for a while today, and she was in a lot of pain,” Major said. “This is a lot of golf we are cramming into a short period of time. … I’m really proud of Maddie for grinding through. That’s tough.”
Fujimoto was challenged the most by the two other players in her group. Green Canyon’s Avery Parker carded an 84 to take second individually, while Mountain Crest’s Taya Sickler was third with an 85.
“I love playing with them (Fujimoto and Parker),” Sickler said. “They are so much fun and it helps me try and match them.”
Kate Hansen (91, fourth), Naomi Dunker (93, tied for sixth) and Sammy Petersen (97,10th) joined Fujimoto in scoring for Ridgeline. The top four scores count toward the team score.
“I think we realized this is a challenging year for us,” Fujimoto said. “We saw how well Green Canyon has been doing and realized that man, we’ve got to step it up. The girls did really good today.”
The Wolves had four players in the top 12. Joining Avery Parker were Paige Spackman (93, tied for sixth), Ally Parker (94, eighth) and Janalynn Blotter (99, tied for 12th).
Much better weather greeted the golfers this time at the River. A week ago they played in rain, sleet and snow. They also played in rain and snow on Monday and Tuesday at Birch Creek Golf Course. But on Thursday it was sunny and in the 60s with some wind.
“It’s been a wild ride this season,” Major said. “These girls, playing in the snow and the rain, they don’t want to stop and go in. I think these girls play through a ton of weather and tough conditions and show a ton of grit. A lot of men wouldn’t play in those conditions. I’m proud of their hard work.”
Fujimoto, who is also playing club soccer, felt her back start to bother her after Tuesday’s second round of golf in two days. She only chipped and putted in practice Wednesday because it hurt.
“I just tried to keep it straight and in the fairways,” Fujimoto said. “My short game saved me. I was able to one and two putt and my chips were pretty good. I had to push through. … I had to keep telling myself, ‘only so many holes left, you can do this. Don’t overdo it and take a relaxed swing.’ I shot better than last week.”
She plans to take the weekend off and focus on her short game.
Sickler has been working on her game with lessons and is seeing the extra work pay off recently with top five finishes.
“My shots in the fairway have been really good,” Sickler said. “... I feel these last two tournaments I’ve shown my true colors. I’m getting back in the swing now after the rough weather.”
The Mustang senior certainly got off to a good start with a birdie on No. 1. She finished strong with a par on 18.
“It was a good day,” Sickler said.
The Bobcats were led by Mandy Haynie with a 95, which was good enough for ninth. Macy Sickler tied for 12th with a 99.
Tylee Bennett led the Bears with a round of 92, which was good for fifth.
The Grizzlies had a nice finish from Vivian Worley. She shot a 98, which was 11th.
