Golf Ridgeline

Ridgeline’s Maddie Fujimoto chips the ball on the first hole at Logan River Golf Course Thursday. She was the medalist, and the Riverhawks won the tournament.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

It’s certainly looking like the Region 11 girls golf is going to come right down to the last tournament to decide a champion.

After winning the first two region matches, the Riverhawks had found themselves finishing second to Green Canyon over the next three outings. On Thursday, Ridgeline had four girls finish among the top 10 individually, which was more than enough to win at the Logan River Golf Course.


Shawn Harrison is the sports editor at The Herald Journal. He can be reached at sharrison@hjnews.com or 435-792-7233.

