It was a different day, but the same result in Region 11 girls golf Thursday.
For the sixth time in six region tournaments Ridgeline came out on top, essentially wrapping up the region title. The Riverhawks continue to come out and accomplish new highlights.
At Logan River Golf Course Thursday, it was a new team low this season. The Riverhawks turned in a team score of 354, 31 strokes better than second-place Mountain Crest at 385.
“Our girls went and had a good day,” Riverhawk head coach Julie Major said. “We are going to just keep focusing on the next tournament. Doing well at region is our first goal.”
Also for the sixth time in as many outings, the medalist was Ridgeline’s Maddie Fujimoto. Sure, she shared one individual title this year, but on Thursday the freshman went out and carded a personal course record at The River by a stroke.
It was looking like Fujimoto was going to finish in the 70’s, but a late double bogey prevented that. However, she did turn in a region season-low of 80 on where the weather couldn’t make up its mind going from wind to some sun to some rain to being hot and then back to windy.
“I was so close (to being in the 70’s)” Fujimoto said. “... We got a little bit of everything with the weather today. But thank goodness there was no snow.”
With the Riverhawks firmly in first heading into the region championship next Monday at the Preston Golf and Country Club, the rest of the schools are battling it out for the other places. Following Ridgeline and Mountain Crest on Thursday were surging Sky View (390), Green Canyon (399) and Logan (399) and Bear River (427).
The Mustangs had slipped a little the last two tournaments, but were back firmly in second Thursday.
“All of our girls are doing so well,” MC head coach April Cooper said. “I’m really proud of them.”
Ashley Randall was the top Mustang Thursday. The senior finished in a tie for seventh with a round of 93. She played in the same group with Fujimoto.
“She is a phenomenal player,” Randall said of Fujimoto. “She’s very positive to play with. It’s also always good to play and watch somebody that plays amazing. She is so fun to play with.”
Joining Randall in the top 12 were Kiera Crosbie with a 96, good enough to tie for ninth, and Taya Sickler with a 97 to finish 12th.
“My team has been incredible this year,” Randall said. “They all are working so hard and putting up great scores every week. I’m really proud of all of them. We are trying to focus on doing our best next week and not worrying about what everybody else is doing and what Ridgeline is doing. We went to put forth our best rounds.”
The Mustang senior credited her putting and short game for helping her have a good round. She began her round with a par on No. 17.
“I’ve spent a lot of time working on my short game with my team in practices,” Randall said. “I’ve been putting a lot of effort into that.”
After a good start on her opening hole, Randall took a triple-bogey. But she was able to put that behind her and go have a solid round.
“I went and focused on my next shot and tried to forget the last hole,” Randall said.
The Riverhawks had four golfers among the top seven on Thursday. Joining Fujimoto was Brooke Goates in third with an 89. Lily Swing finished sixth with a 92, and Brooke Norton tied for seventh with a 93.
“I feel like we have a lot of consistency week to week,” Major said. “We have depth and are not relying on one girl to make a low score. We have several girls that can go low.”
Fujimoto had her short game dialed in. That helped her pick up birdies on the par-4 second hole and the par-3 eighth.
“My chipping and putting saved me on a lot of holes,” Fujimoto said. “... I kind of had a rough tee shot on No. 2, but then was able to hit on the right side of the green and made a very far one putt. I have no idea how long it was.”
On the eighth hole, her drive was off to the right of the green. She chipped in for birdie. She also saved a triple-bogey on her last hole by chipping in for a double.
“I need that chip (on 16),” Fujimoto said. “That was all or nothing.”
With the region championship coming up, the freshman wants to finish strong and get ready for the state tournament.
“I’m going to just keep practicing and keep my scores where they are at,” Fujimoto said. “I’m liking where they are at, so I just want to stay consistent.”
Sky View has been showing big improvement the past two tournaments. Maysen McKay led the Bobcats on Thursday with a 91 to take fifth. Macy Sickler tied for ninth with a 96.
Green Canyon was led by Avery Parker with a 87. That score was good enough for second individually.
Avery Anderson was the top Logan golfer, who was the host school on Thursday. Anderson carded a 90 to take fourth.
Bear River was led by Tylee Bennett, who tied for ninth with a 96.