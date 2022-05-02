PRESTON — Even with the top golfer in Region 11 home sick, the Riverhawks went out and took care of business Monday at the Preston Golf and Country Club.
Not that Ridgeline needed to prove anything. The Riverhawks had already wrapped up the region title last week, even with points doubled on Monday in the championship tournament. There were still nerves.
“I was ready to throw up I was so nervous,” Riverhawk senior Brooke Norton said. “On the way here we found out Maddie (Fujimoto) wasn’t going to be here, and Maddie has been our No. 1. We miss Maddie so much and she has helped us out so much this season, but we knew we had to have fun and go play. ... We knew we had region, but we wanted to finish first and go undefeated.”
Fujimoto had won five region tournaments and tied for first in one. The freshman did not make the trip north, but her teammates did what they have done all season, came through with consistent scores. The top four scores count toward the team score, and Ridgeline turned in a 367 Monday. The next closest school was surging Sky View. The Bobcats finished at 378.
“Even with their best golfer out, Ridgeline is really tough,” Green Canyon head coach Terrell Baldwin said.
Yes, the Riverhawks are. They won every region tournament and finished with a perfect 48 points on the season. Mountain Crest was second at 33. Rounding out the final region team standings were Green Canyon (29.5), Sky View (29), Logan (14.5) and Bear River (14).
In action Monday, following the Riverhawks and Bobcats were the Wolves (385), the Mustangs (386), the Grizzlies (398) and the Bears (402).
“There is a lot of young talent in the region, which is awesome,” Ridgeline head coach Julie Major said. “Sky View has some great players. It’s good to be pushed. Girls golf has gotten much better.”
Individually, there was some movement in the season rankings within the top 12, but those coming in who were in all-region position stayed there. The top 12 were awarded a medallion.
“I looked at the individual scores before and I was 12th, so I knew I had to do well or otherwise I was going to lose my medal,” Norton said. “I didn’t want to not medal.”
Norton ended up being the top Riverhawk on Monday, finishing fifth with a 87. Four Riverhawks were among the top 10 finishers. Norton was joined in the top 10 finishers at Preston by Brooke Goates (93, tied for seventh), Mikele Norris (93, tied for seventh) and Lily Swink (94, 10th).
“The team did a great job today,” Major said. “They had practiced at this course a few times. They were a little bit worried about not having Maddie, but we have four awesome seniors that all placed in the top 12 today. I’m really proud of Mikele Norris. All four seniors made a difference today.”
Norton had an “annoying quadruple” bogey, but tried to shake that hole off. The rest of her round was mainly tap-in pars and bogeys.
“I love the group I play with every week,” Norton said.
Fujimoto had a big enough lead going into the last tournament, that she was the season medalist.
Next up is the state tournament in St. George next week.
“We are going to go down and enjoy our time down there,” Major said. “We are not going to make any goals. I told the girls we will go down and play our best. I’m excited for next week.”
It was a day to remember for Macy Sickler of Sky View. The junior went out and shot the best score of her life. Sickler was the medalist Monday with a 82 — eight strokes better than her previous round on her home course at Birch Creek Golf Course.
“That’s my personal best,” Sickler said. “It was a good day.”
She is familiar with the Preston course, traveling across the border with her family to play there. Sickler’s putter was working for her Monday
“I’ve always loved Preston,” Sickler said. “It’s kind of one of my favorite places to play. ... Today I was doing really well putting, and I felt really good about it. It was really fun and I really enjoyed it today.”
Sickler was joined by Maysen McKay in the top finishers. McKay fired a 92 to take sixth Monday and finished one spot ahead of Sickler in the season standings at seventh.
“We’ve been doing pretty good as a team,” Sickler said. “I’m really excited to go down to state. I think our team can do well.”
Sickler started her round on No. 5. After a triple bogey to begin her round, the junior forgot about it and birdied the next two holes.
“I didn’t start great,” Sickler said. “I was able to recover, and that made me feel a little better. Golf is a real mental game. So, if you have one bad hole, you still have 17 more that you can make up for it.”
Avery Parker led Green Canyon, tying for third with Logan’s Avery Anderson. They both carded 86s. Parker finished third on the season.
“I felt like it went pretty well,” Parker said. “I could have made a few more putts.”
The sophomore said the greens were fast and she began her round with a double bogey, but was able to shake it off. She uses a quote from Tiger Woods about being mad for five or 10 seconds, but then forgets about it.
“You can over think golf pretty easy,” Parker said. “I think going to state for the first time will be fun.”
Anderson’s approach Monday was to keep her ball in play. For the most part the Grizzly senior did that. She began her round with a par and had one birdie as most of her drives were good.
“I had a couple of three putts, which obviously you don’t want,” Anderson said. “I could have shaved off four of five strokes if I made more putts. I was just able to keep the ball in and make some shots.”
The 86 was Anderson’s best score this season.
“It has taken me a while to get my head in the game,” Anderson said. “... At state, we need to not get nervous and try and be consistent.”
Kiera Crosbie and Haley Pierce led Mountain Crest, tying for 11th with rounds of 95. Crosbie finished sixth on the season.
Tylee Bennett continued her strong showing for the Bears. She had the lead until Sickler turned in her card. Bennett finished with an 84 to take second and was also second on the season.