It was close after the first day at the 4A Girls High School State Championship being contested at the Logan River Golf Course.
Not so much on the second and final day, which was played under sunny skies with a slight breeze.
Pine View put the hammer down and pulled away from Green Canyon, Cedar and Ridgeline, who started the day in contention for a team title. The Panthers rolled to a third straight 4A championship on Thursday.
“Pine View is a very good team, and we knew coming into today we would have to play really well to overcome the deficit we had,” GC head coach Terrell Baldwin said. “We just wanted to play solid golf and keep the ball in play. That’s what you need to do here at Logan River to score well.”
Pine View finished with a two-day team score of 684. The Panthers, who began the day just five strokes ahead of the Wolves, improved by six strokes as a team from the first day. Green Canyon did not.
“We got off to a really rocky start,” Baldwin said. “Our girls just continued to hang in there and continued to grind. That’s what I love about these girls. They’ve had a great year. I’m just so proud of them. They all played well today. They are great girls. ... We battled back and had a great few holes coming down the stretch”
The Wolves did finish second with a team total of 706. It is the best finish at state for Green Canyon, bettering last year’s fifth place finish. The top two teams also receive trophies. The Wolves were posing for photos and enjoying themselves long after the tournament wrapped up.
“Any time you can take home hardware, it’s great,” Baldwin said. “To follow up a great showing a region, I’m really proud of these girls. I’m really proud of all the girls in our region. ... Logan River was a great host. It’s been a tough spring, a tough schedule and no one has complained. We had very limited practice opportunities. I’m just really happy for all our girls.”
Individually, Crimson Cliffs Kate Walker was the 4A medalist. The freshman started the day in fourth place but was able to card a 3-over-par 74 on Thursday and won by four strokes.
“I definitely played better than yesterday,” said Walker, who had a two-round total of 151. “The other girls were playing behind me, so I had to post a good score and just hope and wait. ... My putting saved me today. I made a ton of good putts today.”
Walker was out watching some the final groups come in. While their were some nerves, she felt good about her second round.
“It’s surreal to win,” Walker said. “I’ve been thinking about since the season started. I wanted to win state.”
Ridgeline’s Maddie Fujimoto was second individually, four strokes back of Walker with a two-day total of 155. Fujimoto started the day in fifth place. She turned in a 77 to move up three spots.
“I was one stroke better today than yesterday,” Fujimoto said. “It felt good the first nine, then I started off to a rough start on the second nine. I had some clutch saves toward the end of the round.”
And a par on No. 18 ended up moving her into second place. As a freshman last year, Fujimoto was fourth individually.
The Riverhawks started the day tied with Cedar for third. Ridgeline ended up in fourth, one stroke behind Cedar, 718 to 719. Rounding out the teams that made the cut to play on the second day was Crimson Cliffs in fifth at 725, followed by Sky View (757), Mountain Crest (764) and Bear River (829).
“We had four completely new girls playing varsity (this year) and I think they gained a lot of experience,” Fujimoto said. “They shot good scores for how nervous they were. I think next year they know what they are getting into and we have the whole summer to prepare. We are a young team.”
Did Fujimoto know how close the team scores were?
“My family said they were watching and were nervous,” Fujimoto said. “(Head coach) Julie (Major) doesn’t like to check live scores, and I don’t like to know where I’m at. I don’t add up my score until I’m walking off the 18th green. I try and focus on myself.”
The Wolves were led by Avery Parker. The junior had some ups and downs Thursday, but still was able to finish in fifth place with a two-day total of 157. She began the second round tied for second with Cedar’s RaeLee Johnson, who finished tied for third with Pine View’s Alyssa Butterfus as they both were at 156. The Panthers had three players finish in the top 10 individually.
“Today was not great for me,” Parker said. “My front nine sucked. I did much better on the back nine.”
While not winning the title was hard for the Wolves, they still had their best season ever. Parker tied for 12th a year ago individually and now she has a medal around her neck.
“Hard work pays off,” Parker said. “I spent half of my summer at the golf course. It paid off. I’m going to keep working hard and see where it gets me next year.”
The Wolves will lose only two seniors in Paige Spackman (tied for 15th) and Avery Anderson (tied for 21st). The other four that played in the state tournament return.
“We have some really good underclassmen,” Baldwin said. “I’m so proud of Avery (Anderson) and Paige. They have exhibited some amazing senior leadership throughout their golf careers at Green Canyon. Our underclassmen are going to continue to work hard and get better. I’m proud of all of them. ... Golf can teach you a lot about life. I’ve learned that from some good friends from golf in Dean Candlin and Dan Roskelley. Golf just teaches you a lot about life.”
The Bobcats were led by Maysen McKay, who made a big improvement from the first round. The junior finished in a tie for 13th at 178.
Taya Sickler was the top Mustang. The senior finished in a tie for 21st at 187.
The Bears just missed getting a girl in the top 10. Tylee Bennett was 11th. The sophomore finished with a two-day total of 173.
Logan did not make it to the second day as a team, but Grizzly Vivian Worley did. The senior ended up in 20th place at 185 over the two rounds.
