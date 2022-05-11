For the first time this season, Ridgeline was not the top girls golf team from Region 11.
That honor belongs to Green Canyon. And what a time to have a great round.
The first round of 4A State Girls Golf Tournament took place Wednesday at Sunbrook Golf Course at St. George. While the Wolves are not in first, they are challenging some good teams from the region that calls St. George home.
“We had some girls play very well today,” GC head coach Terrell Baldwin said. “I was really happy with our preparation going into the tournament. The girls have worked all season preparing to play their best at the state tournament and today they achieved their goal.”
The Wolves are currently in third place with a first-round team score of 381. Just two strokes back is Ridgeline at 383.
“We had gusts up to 40 miles an hour,” Riverhawk assistant coach Dan Roskelley said. “We didn’t play in it the whole time, but probably the last nine was in pretty good wind. We are not used to seeing wind like that.”
To go along with the wind, the course is pretty challenging. Roskelley called it a “good test,” emphasizing the need to hit shots straight.
Defending 4A state champion Pine View dealt with the wind and the course. The Panthers have a pretty good lead on the field with a score of 355. Eighteen strokes back is Desert Hills in second at 373. It would take a major collapse by the Panthers to not repeat. They won last year by 26 strokes.
The second and final day will take place Thursday at Sunbrook.
“It is such a great feat to make it to the second day of the tournament,” Baldwin said. “We are excited to have another opportunity to play tomorrow. It will be a lot of fun. We had all the girls show some grittiness today and that’s what it takes to play two days at state.”
The top nine teams advance to the second day. Rounding out the field is Dixie in fifth at 396, followed by Bear River (411), Cedar (415), Sky View (418) and Mountain Crest (422). Logan was 12th at 445.
“They are going to play in three-somes tomorrow, so we will be in the second tier and nobody (on the top three teams) will know what we are doing,” Roskelley said. “We will climb back into it.”
Pine View had all four scores that count toward the team total finish in the top nine. A trio of Panthers are tied for fifth.
Cedar’s RaeLee Johnson had the best round with a 6-over-par 78. Ridgeline’s Maddie Fujimoto — the Region 11 individual champion — was fourth with an 84. The Riverhawk freshman had a great start to her round with four pars, a birdie and then a par.
“She had a great round going and stumbled a little in the middle of her round,” Roskelley said of Fujimoto. “She really finished well.”
The Wolves were led by Avery Parker. The sophomore shot a 90 to come in eighth Wednesday. Oliviah Spackman had the rest round of her high school career with a 91, tying for ninth. Avery Anderson also had her best round ever with a 98 and is sitting in 18th place.
“Avery played very solid today and recovered nicely from a few bad holes,” Baldwin said. “Oliviah played her best round of the year today as well as Avery Anderson. I was very happy for our girls. They were mentally tough today.”
Paige Spackman was the fourth Green Canyon player to count toward the team score with a 102.
Fujimoto was joined by Lilly Swink (97, tied for 15th), Brooke Norton (100, 21st) and Brooke Goates (102, tied for 23rd).
“Lilly played with some powerful and strong girls, and she just hung right in there,” Roskelley said. “She is a really good competitor and has a really good short game. I was proud of her. ... None of the girls are tickled with the scores they had, but the conditions took some of that away.”
Tylee Bennett was the top Bear River golfer with a round of 94. She is in 11th place after the first day.
Sky View was led by Macy Sickler with a 99. She is tied for 19th.
Taya Sickler is tied for 23rd with a 102. She is the top Mountain Crest golfer.
Logan was led by Avery Anderson with a 101, good enough for 22nd place.
The forecast is for good conditions Thursday and no wind.