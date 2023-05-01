Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

As the season winds down, it’s definitely a two-team race for the Region 11 girls golf title.

The Barn Golf Club in Ogden was the site of action Monday for the golfers. Normally, it would be the first of two days culminating the regular season. However, Mother Nature has threw a wrench in the schedule this spring. The athletes will actually play three days this week like they did last week to get in all the matches that were normally scheduled.


Tags

Shawn Harrison is the sports editor at The Herald Journal. He can be reached at sharrison@hjnews.com or 435-792-7233.

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.