...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Little Bear River At Paradise affecting Cache County.
.Warm temperatures will melt snowpack and increase river flows.
For the Little Bear River...including Paradise...Minor flooding is
forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued by Tuesday at Noon MDT.
...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE FRIDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Little Bear River At Paradise.
* WHEN...Until late Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 9.7 feet, minor flooding will affect farmland and low
lying areas adjacent to the Little Bear River near the town of
Paradise.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 PM MDT Monday the stage was 9.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:45 PM MDT Monday was 9.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river will oscillate around flood stage with a
maximum value of 9.9 feet late this evening.
- Flood stage is 9.7 feet.
Weather Alert
.Snowmelt and increased reservoir releases may cause the Little Bear
River below Hyrum Dam to Cutler Reservoir to exceed safe channel
capacity. As a result, minor flooding is possible in these areas.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
As the season winds down, it’s definitely a two-team race for the Region 11 girls golf title.
The Barn Golf Club in Ogden was the site of action Monday for the golfers. Normally, it would be the first of two days culminating the regular season. However, Mother Nature has threw a wrench in the schedule this spring. The athletes will actually play three days this week like they did last week to get in all the matches that were normally scheduled.
On Monday, Green Canyon inched ahead of Ridgeline in the two-team race for first. The Wolves once again got solid play from a number of girls and beat the Riverhawks by eight strokes, 339 to 347. Scores were much lower Monday.
Green Canyon had five athletes finish among the top 11 individually. The top four scores count toward the team total. Ridgeline had three players in the top seven, but the Wolves depth paid off.
Sky View edged Mountain Crest for third, 370 to 371. Rounding out the field was Bear River (378) and Logan (407).
Ridgeline’s Maddie Fujimoto and Bear River’s Tylee Bennett shared medalist honors. They both carded 3-over-par rounds of 75. It was the best scores of the region season.
Fujimoto has been dealing with some back issues, but the sophomore continued to push through and go low.
Oliviah Spackman led the Wolves with a third-place round of 77. Her teammate Avery Parker, who has been challenging Fujimoto of late, was fourth with a round of 79. However, Parker got some big applause with an ace on No. 14.
“It was awesome,” GC head coach Terrell Baldwin said of the hole-in-one. “I was near the tee. It’s an elevated green so I didn’t see it go in.”
But Parker’s ball did in fact go in the cup off the drive.
Joining Spackman and Parker in finishing in top 11 were Janalynn Blotter (91, 10th), Ally Parker (92, tied for 11th) and Paige Spackman (92, tied for 11th).
Joining Fujimoto in the top placers were Naomi Dunker (87, fifth) and Sammy Petersen (89, seventh).
The Bobcats were led by Maysen McKay, who tied for eighth with a round of 90. Allie Spackman tied for 11th with a 92.
Taya Sickler led the Mustangs with a 88, placing sixth. Fellow Mustang Allie Wells was right behind with a 90 to tie for eighth.
Vivian Worley was the top Logan placer, carding a 92 to tie for 11th.
The girls will be back in action Tuesday at the Preston Golf and Country Club. They will finish the regular season on Thursday at the Logan Golf & Country Club.
