On a miserable day that most avid golfers wouldn’t even have thought about trying to get in nine holes, the Region 11 girls played 18.
With the season winding down, the northernmost region in Utah has not fared well in dealing with the weather this spring. Thursday’s tournament was just the third this season. Even with snow, hail and a bitter cold wind, the girls were determined to get another one in.
And for the first time in some time Ridgeline did not come out on top. In fact, Green Canyon pretty much dominated at the Logan River Golf Course. The Wolves have been nipping at the Riverhawks tail feathers this season and took a big bite Thursday.
“The girls played great,” GC head coach Terrell Baldwin said. “They have been working really hard under adverse conditions. They have never complained. They are just awesome girls.”
The Wolves had five girls place among the top nine individuals. The top four scores count toward the team score. Green Canyon finished with a 362, while Ridgeline had a 379 to take second.
“We are definitely closer to Ridgeline this year than it has been in the past,” said Avery Parker, who led the Wolves with an 84 to finish second individually. “That’s exciting. It’s kind of nerve wracking when you watch the strokes being added up. I think the more we can get out and practice, the closer it will be.”
Riverhawk sophomore Maddie Fujimoto was the medalist, but by the narrowest of margins. She carded an 83.
“I started off okay with three bogeys,” Fujimoto said. “I had a couple of clutch shots for par that got me going. I knew it was close going into the last five holes, so I tried to dial in.”
And it worked as the sophomore had four pars and a bogey to finish on top.
There were four Ridgeline golfers among the top 12, but the Wolves had much better scores.
“We’ve been working on our mental game and trying to get it where it needs to be to play well in all different types of conditions,” Baldwin said. “Today they were able to gut it up through some really tough conditions here at Logan River. We were fortunate to play today, but did play through some terrible conditions. Our girls just hung in there, and I’m really proud of how they played.”
Rounding out the field Thursday was Mountain Crest in third at 420, followed by Bear River (425), Sky View (427) and Logan (438).
The round started out with some sun, but that didn’t last long. There was snow and when the hail came after another round of sun, coaches seriously thought about halting play. But the girls played on.
“There were times the sun came out and I was almost ready to take off layers, but then it would change,” Parker said. “When the hail came, my range finder didn’t even work. It was saying eight yards because of the hail, so I had to do it the old-fashioned way. It was crazy, but everyone is playing in the same weather.”
“My hands are just starting to warm up,” Fujimoto said. “You just have to expect the worst and make sure you are dressed appropriately and then mentally dial in. You shouldn’t let the weather affect you if you are dialed in and focused.”
With so little practice outside, the Cache Valley teams have had to adapt.
“I’ve just been up to Birch Creek (Golf Course) twice and it was just chipping and putting,” Parker said. “Practicing hasn’t been much of a thing. The short game is a lot further behind because the feel is kind of gone. You can’t do that on a simulator.”
The Riverhawks have also spent a good amount of time using a simulator.
“I have been working on mostly swing mechanics,” Fujimoto said.
The Wolves were able to be a pack Thursday and come through with the win. Paige Spackman was right behind Parker with an 89 for third. Janalynn Blotter was fifth with a round of 93. Oliviah Spackman tied for sixth at 96, and Avery Anderson was ninth at 101.
“The course was almost unplayable at times, but the girls just kept battling,” Baldwin said. “We played well today. Ridgeline didn’t play so well. Golf is an interesting game. You never know what’s going to happen from day to day. You just try to do the best you possibly can. You can’t control how others are playing. Today we did well.”
There were many scores in triple digits at Logan River.
Parker started her round with a double bogey, getting that out of her system as the lone double of the day. The junior did drop on No. 10, but saved the bogey.
“With the weather, I got up and down on most holes,” Parker said. “I just need to start hitting my approach shots better.”
Greens were wet, so players had to use a little more muscle and aim past the hole.
“I was on 11 and hit my approach shot on,” Fujimoto said. “The snow just stopped the ball. Trying to putt through that, I had to hit it so hard.”
Ridgeline had three athletes join Fujimoto in the top 12. Naomi Dunker was fourth with a round of 91. Kate Hansen tied for 10th with a 102. Sammy Petersen tied for 12th with a 103.
“It’s been really close with Green Canyon,” Fujimoto said. “It has been fun. It pushes us and we know it is not going to be easy. We know we have to play good one through eight. We all play like our score is going to count.”
The Mustangs were led by Taya Sickler and Allie Wells, who both carded rounds of 103 to tie with Petersen for 12th.
Tylee Bennett tied for sixth with a 96 to lead the Bears.
Sky View was led by Isabelle Mullen, who tied for 10th with a round of 102.
The host Grizzlies were led by Vivian Worley in eighth with a 99.
SOFTBALL
In the lone game involving a team from Cache Valley, Green Canyon picked up a road win at 5A Hillcrest Thursday, 11-0, in five innings.
The Wolves (5-6) broke open a tight game with the Huskies (4-9) in the top of the fifth by plating eight runs. Green Canyon was patient at the plate, drawing eight walks and finishing with seven hits by six different players. The Wolves also took advantage of five errors by Hillcrest.
Rylee Ericson went the distance in the circle, striking out four, walking two and allowing just three hits.
Ericson also helped her cause by getting on base in all four of her plate appearances. She had two hits, walked twice, scored a run and had an RBI. Brooklyn Curtis had a two-run double, and Elizabeth Neeley also recorded a double. Kylie Olsen and Delaynie Justesen each scored twice.
