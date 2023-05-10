A familiar face is in first place after the first day of the 4A Girls High School State Championship.
However, it is much closer this year at the midway point of the two-day tournament. Pine View is trying to three-peat and holds a 5-stroke lead over Region 11 champion Green Canyon after the first round at the Logan River Golf Course on a sunny, but windy day. The Wolves are going after their first-ever state title in the sport.
“We are excited to be in it (race for a title),” said GC golfer Avery Parker, who carded a 5-over-par 76 on Wednesday to be tied for second individually with Cedar’s RaeLee Johnson. “We have worked so hard all year. We have gotten a lot less practice because of the snow. There is a quote from a BYU track coach during COVID that I like. ‘We are going to win the wait.’ I feel we have done that all year, especially with winning region.”
A year ago the two-time defending state champions had an 18-stroke lead. The top four Panthers combined for a team score of 345 Wednesday. The top four Wolves came in at 350.
“It was a great first day for the course,” GC head coach Terrell Baldwin said. “I thought a lot of kids played well, a lot of teams played well. Logan River was a great host, and the course is in great condition for this early in the year. ... There were some really good golf shots hit today by a lot of girls.”
Ridgeline is tied with Cedar for third at 358. The top eight teams made the cut to play on the second and final day. Five of those schools are from Region 11. Crimson Cliffs was fifth at 372, followed by Sky View (377), Mountain Crest (394) and Bear River (417).
Logan missed the cut, finishing 12th with a team score of 434. Vivian Worley led the Grizzlies with a 94 to tie for 22nd individually.
Macy Sickler led the Bobcats with a 91 and is in 15th place.
Bear River was led by Tylee Bennett, who carded a 80 and is tied for seventh.
The top Mustang was Taya Sickler, who is tied for 22nd individually with a 94.
Pine View had three scores in the top 12, including the best score. Alyssa Butterfus was the medalist on the first day with a 4-over-par 75.
“It’s fun to have someone like Pine View in the mix,” Baldwin said. “But Ridgeline can contend for it (state title), obviously Pine View has the lead, but if we play well, who knows. We are excited to be playing on day two.”
The Wolves had five girls in the top 19 individually. That depth has been a strength all season for Green Canyon.
“Avery Parker played a superb round,” Baldwin said. “She had a couple of bad holes, but battled back and finished strong. Paige Spackman played really solid for us today. Avery Anderson was the same way. Janalynn Blotter was right there in the low 90’s. Oliviah Spackman didn’t play her best today, but she will be back tomorrow. Ally Parker got off to a rough start and finished strong as well. Overall, I’m really happy with how our girls played. I’m happy with how our region represented themselves. All of the girls in our region played well. I look forward to all of them doing well tomorrow.”
Paige Spackman was 14th with a 90 for the Wolves, followed by Anderson (92, tied for 16th), Ally Parker (92, tied 16th) and Blotter (93, tied 19th).
“I just tried to have fun today and not worry too much about my score,” Paige Spackman said. “I was getting off the tee really well, and I was putting okay. I was right around where I usually shoot here.”
The Green Canyon senior is happy to be playing on a familiar course and feels the rest of the Wolves responded well also.
“The team did really well,” Paige Spackman said. “All six of us have been doing well this year, but we know others will make up for us if one of us is not playing well. It was nice to have everyone get a good score.”
Like her coach said, Avery Parker did not get off to great start, finding the water off the tee. The junior was able to battle back though. Recovering from tough shots seemed to be the norm. She birdied No. 17 and just missed another birdie on 18.
“I definitely gave myself a lot of chances today,” Parker said. “I’ve got to make more putts. Hopefully, I will have the same chances tomorrow.”
Approach shots with her irons were “dialed in” Wednesday.
The Riverhawks had three golfers in the top 19, including Maddie Fujimoto (78, fifth), Naomi Dunker (87, 11th) and Kate Hansen (93, tied 19th).
“I could not hit the ball solid what so ever,” Fujimoto said. “Nothing seemed to be going where I wanted it to, but it ended up being all right.”
The Region 11 medalist has been dealing with some back problems the past few weeks. The sophomore’s back flared up midway through the round. She was able to sink a very long putt from the fringe for birdie on No. 16.
“I just hit it exactly where I wanted to,” Fujimoto said. “It was hard, because I didn’t know if the fringe was going to make it bounce. I hit it a little hard and it went in fast.”
Fujimoto had several other birdies during her round. Her approach for the final round is simple.
“We are not behind by many strokes,” Fujimoto said. “It’s anyone’s game tomorrow, so we just have to dial in and focus on what we are doing individually and try and do our best. It’s definitely going to be close.”
Dunker was happy to be playing at Logan River. The junior has been playing the course since she was very young.
“It’s nice to have a course you are super familiar with, but I still played it like a course I was unfamiliar with because I wanted to play good and safe,” Dunker said. “It was a big advantage for our valley to be playing here.”
Dunker started her round with a double bogey, but was able to move on and not dwell on the tough first hole. Pars and bogeys were the main scores during her round. She did mix in a couple of birdies and her chipping “was on fire.”
“I thought it was worse than it actually turned out,” Dunker said. “My goal is to be in the top 10. ... We are still in the running as a team, so that’s exciting. Last year Pine View had their state shirts preordered after the first day, but I don’t think that’s going to happen this year.”
Green Canyon, who is using the exact same lineup as last year, finished fifth in 2022, which is the best finish at state for the school. The Wolves legitimately have a shot at a state title on Thursday.
“We can’t over think it,” Avery Parker said. “... We are just going to do our best like we did today and see where it gets us. ... Looking back at last year, It’s really cool to think we have a chance to win a state title. It’s really rewarding.”
Through 13 holes Wednesday, Green Canyon and Ridgeline were in first and second, respectively. After 16 holes, Pine View had surged into the lead, but just by one stroke. It was close throughout, and the Wolves hope to keep the pressure on in the final round.
“I think we were a little nervous at the start today,” Paige Spackman said. “I think tomorrow we are going to try and do our best and have fun and hopefully it goes well.”
