It came down to the final seconds.
But that should be no surprise as Logan and Sky View had already split during the regular season by a combined six points. But this time a state championship was on the line Wednesday afternoon at the Sevier Center in Richfield.
In the rubber match, the Bobcats held on for dear life as the Grizzlies made a late-game charge to make it really interesting. Sky View emerged with a 56-54 win and the 4A state girls basketball championship trophy.
“This feels unreal,” said SV guard Macy Hellstern in a livestream interview right after the game. “We just stayed tough. We knew this was our game and we wanted it more. I love my team and my coaches. We’ve been working for this since we started and I’m just so proud of the whole team.”
The Bobcats (18-6) held a 10-point lead midway through the fourth quarter, but the never-say-die Grizzlies (17-6) roared back. Logan got to within a point with 7.9 seconds to play, but just couldn’t completely stop Sky View.
The Bobcats made just enough free throws over the final minute — 5 of 8 — to seal the victory. The Grizzlies made some big 3-point shots in the closing minute to make it exciting.
This was the third girls basketball state in school history for the Bobcats. They last won a championship in 2015 and the first was in 2008.
Logan leaves Richfield having come oh so close to its first title. This was the third time the Grizzlies have been runner ups.
The Bobcats had a balanced scoring attack with three players reaching double figures in Hannah Radford (14), Kaytlin Smart (12) and Melanie Hiatt (10). Hellstern had nine points, eight rebounds, four assists and three blocks.
Amber Kartchner ended her storied high school career with the Grizzlies with a game-best 27 points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals. Taylor Rose added 15 points and eight rebounds.
———
This story will be updated later with more information and comments.