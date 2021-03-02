Sky View made it an all-Region 11 championship with the second upset of the day in the semifinals of the 4A state girls basketball tournament Tuesday at the Sevier Center in Richfield.
After eight lead changes and eight ties, the Bobcats scored the final five points to edge second-seeded Desert Hills, 44-41, and set up an all-Cache Valley title game. Logan beat top-seeded Pine View earlier in the day, 71-68, in overtime.
“Holy Molly, what a game,” SV head coach Vanessa Hall said. “We are so proud of the girls and how composed they were down the stretch. Desert Hills is a tough team.”
The game was tied at 39-39 after Kaytlin Smart hit a long jumper for the Bobcats (17-6) with 3:07 minutes to play. Sixteen seconds later the Thunder (20-3) scored to go back up.
At the 2:38 mark, Hannah Radford sank a 3-pointer for just her second field goal of the game. She had 17 points on Monday in the quarterfinal win against Bear River.
“I think they (Thunder) did focus on her (Radford) a little bit early on, but we had other girls step up and then they played straight up defense.”
Radford’s trey seemed to energize the Bobcats. Melanie Hiatt blocked a Desert Hills shot on the other end, and the Bobcats started to run some clock with 2:10 to play. Sky View called a timeout with 1:19 to play. The Bobcats came out of the timeout and spread the floor and continued to run the clock, forcing the Thunder to start fouling.
“Our guards have done a great job taking care of the ball and handling pressure,” Hall said. “We knew they (Thunder) only had two fouls and it would take time to get to the bonus.”
They never got to the bonus as Sky View executed passes to perfection as Desert Hills was only able to foul four times before Gracie Rigby found Smart for layup with 18 ticks left on the clock. The bucket gave the Bobcats a three-point lead.
The Thunder did get off a desperation 3-point attempt with a few seconds to go, but it was partially blocked. The Bobcats corralled the ball and started the celebration.
“It was a big that we were able to handle their pressure, especially in the fourth quarter,” Hall said. “One thing that we love about this team is they continue to fight. We got down three in the fourth a couple of times, but we just kept battling. We had some clutch shots late from different girls.”
Sky View did have balanced scoring as Macy Hellstern was the lone Bobcat to reach double figures with 13 points. Addey Merrill and Smart netted nine points each, while Hiatt had six.
“It was a great team win,” Hall said. “We are excited to get the chance to play tomorrow.”
Shailee Bundy paced the Thunder with 12 points, while Enid Viafanua added 10. The Panthers had an 18-game winning streak snapped by the Bobcats Tuesday.
It took more than two minutes before either team could find the bottom of the net. Smart got the scoring started with a 3-pointer.
Desert Hills did not make its first field goal until the 5:47 mark of the second quarter. The Thunder did go to the foul line eight times before scoring with a shot.
Sky View scored the final eight points of the first quarter to take an 11-4 lead into the second quarter. Merrill hit back-to-back 3-pointers for the Bobcats.
Hellstern scored all seven points during a 7-2 surge by Sky View. She gave the Bobcats a 20-8 lead with a 3-pointer with 5:13 left in the first half.
The Thunder scored the final six points of the second quarter to get within 22-16 at the break. Desert Hills also scored the first six points of the third quarter to tie the game up at 22-22.
From the end of the second quarter to the beginning of the third, the Bobcats went more than seven minutes without scoring, but didn’t give up the lead. The Thunder did use a 7-0 run to take their first lead since the first quarter, 29-26, late in the third.
However, Hellstern hit another trey, and Radford scored to give Sky View a 31-29 lead heading to the fourth.
Five straight points by the Thunder to start the fourth put them back in front by three, setting up a wild finish.
Merrill and Hellstern both hit 3-pointers as the lead would change hands four times in the fourth before the final push by the Bobcats for the victory. Sky View will take a four-game winning streak into the title game.
Logan and Sky View split during the regular season, each winning on their home court. The Grizzlies won the first meeting, 54-52 in overtime. The Bobcats took the second, 53-49.
“Logan is a great team,” Hall said. “All season long I’ve been saying that our region is so tough, and it shows with two of us being in the final.”