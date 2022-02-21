Editor’s note: Due to the press deadline, the Green Canyon-Snow Canyon quarterfinal is not in this story. Go online to hjnews.com for details from that game.
Beating a team three times in a season is never easy, but that is exactly what Sky View accomplished Monday afternoon in St. George.
And on a big stage to boot.
The Bobcats moved on to the semifinals of the 4A 2022 UHSAA/Mountain America Girls Basketball State Championships at the expense of a Region 11 rival. Sky View rallied after an early deficit to beat Mountain Crest, 52-39, on the campus of Dixie State University.
Seeded third, the Bobcats (16-8) got a bye last Friday. Meanwhile, the sixth-seeded Mustangs (13-11) played last Friday and came out ready to go from the opening tip. Defending state champion Sky View weathered the early storm and eventually did enough to advance.
“I thought we were a little tight in the first half, but in the second half I thought we came out and played our game,” SV head coach Vanessa Hall said. “The girls made some defensive adjustments in the second half, and we covered Mountain Crest’s shooters much better.”
It was a one-point game late in the third quarter when the Bobcats got a couple of big 3-pointers. Addey Merrill drilled back-to-back treys off nice passes from teammates. The pair of 3-pointers gave Sky View a 35-28 lead with 2:12 minutes left in the third.
Mountain Crest would get within five just before the fourth quarter, but no closer. The Bobcats just kept pulling away.
Mya Garfield made a layup off a nice pass from Macy Hellstern, Melanie Hiatt made a pair of free throws, Merrill drilled another shot from beyond the arc, and Hiatt hit a mid-range jumper to give the defending champs a 46-33 lead midway through the final quarter.
“I liked our ball movement and we distributed the basketball well tonight,” Hall said. “We had some big shots down the stretch that helped us pull away.”
Hannah Radford led the Bobcats with a game-best 17 points, hitting a trio of 3-pointers. Sky View finished with eight treys as a team.
Joining Radford in double-digit scoring were Merrill (12) and Hellstern (11). Hiatt had eight points, all coming in the second half.
The Mustangs were led by Havyn Brown 16 points. Sadie Coggins netted 14 points.
Sky View had swept the regular season series with Mountain Crest, winning 58-34 and 64-56.
The Mustangs scored the first five points of the game as Brown hit an early 3-pointer, and Coggins made a jumper. The game was more than four minutes old before the Bobcats scored, as Merrill made two free throws. Radford made the first field goal for Sky View five minutes into the contest.
Brown hit another trey, and the Mustangs enjoyed a six-point lead. However, Sky View started to find the bottom of the net and stop turning the ball over. The Bobcats had five turnovers over the first six minutes.
“We had a really great first half, but struggled a little in the second half to get our offense going,” MC head coach Megan Smith said. “We kept fighting.”
Radford hit a 3-pointer at the end of the opening quarter, and Mountain Crest took a 10-9 lead into the second quarter.
Hellstern scored six straight points — a three-point play and a 3-pointer — to give Sky View its first lead of the game, 16-15, with 3:47 left in the first half. There were three lead changes and two ties in the second quarter.
Radford hit a pair of 3-pointers, and the Bobcats took a 22-21 lead into the break.
Brown hit her fourth 3-pointer of the game to open the third and give the Mustangs the lead one last time, 24-23.
“I’m very proud of these girls and what they accomplished this year,” Smith said. “They have worked so hard to have an opportunity like this, and I’m proud of the way they played.”
Hellstern drilled a 3-pointer to give the Bobcats the lead, which they would not give up the rest of the way.
Now Sky View turns its attention to second-seeded Desert Hills, who beat Hurricane, 56=38. The Thunder (17-4) and Bobcats will play Tuesday at Dixie State at 3:40 p.m.
“It’s always fun to be down at the state tournament and we are excited to play in the semis tomorrow,” Hall said.
RIDGELINE ADVANCES
Emilee Skinner drove to the basket, scored and was fouled to start the scoring for Region 11 champion Ridgeline Monday night in St. George.
That was just a taste of what Dixie had to deal with throughout the first half as the top-seeded Riverhawks blitzed the ninth-seeded Flyers in a quarterfinal game. Ridgeline built a big lead and went deep on its bench in the third and fourth quarter in cruising to a 56-25 victory.
“We just take it one game at a time,” Ridgeline head coach Ainsli Jenks said. “We will continue to focus on defense. We plan to bring good, solid defense the next game.”
The Riverhawks (23-1) raced out to a 15-5 lead after the first quarter against the Flyers (9-12). Skinner had 11 points in the opening quarter.
Ridgeline would outscore Dixie in all four quarters. The Riverhawks pulled their starters midway through the third quarter.
Top-seeded Ridgeline held a 34-12 lead at the break and was up 49-20 after three.
“I thought tonight our defense really set the tone,” Jenks said. “The girls settled in and even when shots weren’t falling, they kept playing tough D and things happened offensively.”
The Riverhawks finished with 15 steals in the game as Skinner led the way with eight. The freshman also had a game-high 23 points and four rebounds in two-and-a-half quarters of action.
Elise Livingston added 11 points and had four assists. Macie Brown netted six points and grabbed four rebounds, while Hallee Smith added four assists and three steals.
The Riverhawks could face a region foe in the semifinals as fifth-seed Green Canyon took on fourth-seeded Snow Canyon in the late game. Ridgeline and the winner of that game will square off Tuesday at 2 p.m.
PRESTON
The Lady Indians played for third place on Saturday in the Idaho 4A state tournament at Mountain View High School in Boise.
Points were hard to come by, by Preston hung tough until the fourth quarter, before falling to Blackfoot, 36-29, to end its season.
The Indians (16-9) held a 7-4 lead after the first quarter and were in front at the break, 14-11. The game was knotted at 18-18 heading to the fourth quarter. The Broncos (24-1) doubled their score to pick up third place.
Riley Ward led Preston with eight points. Mickayla Robertson added six. Hailey Meek grabbed nine rebounds, while Ward hauled in seven.