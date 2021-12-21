SMITHFIELD --- It was the start the Bobcats were hoping for against their undefeated opponents, but too many turnovers and missed shots from the perimeter ultimately spelled doom for the hosts.
Additionally, Sky View had no answer for Teya Sidberry --- nobody has all season long --- as she poured in 31 points to lift Judge Memorial to a 54-41 victory over the Bobcats in a non-region girls basketball game on Tuesday evening.
"Sidberry, holy smokes," SV head coach Vanessa Hall said. "I mean, I haven't seen every player in the state, but she is, in my opinion, probably the best player, just because she can create so much for herself. I thought we forced her into some tough shots and they would fall, and I'm like, 'holy cow.' So that was tough and we gave them some opportunities on those turnovers to get in transition, which she does extremely well in transition."
Sidberry, the two-time reigning 3A state MVP, has already signed with Pac-12 Conference program Utah. The 6-foot-1 senior entered Tuesday's showdown having averaged 31.25 points during the Lady Bulldogs' first eight games. Sidberry netted all nine of her team's points in the opening quarter to keep Judge Memorial (9-0) close.
Sky View (7-5) stormed out to a 9-2 lead at the 4:45 mark of the first quarter. The Bobcats showcased some crisp ball movement and knocked down four open shots from the perimeter during that timespan.
"We wanted to come out strong against a tough team like Judge," Hall said. "You need to come out strong against a team like that and I thought we did a good job of that. I thought we pushed the ball well and our shots were falling, which always helps. And I thought defensively we played well in that first quarter. We put pressure on them and kind of forced them into some tough shots, so that helped."
Unfortunately for the Bobcats, they only scored 11 points during the final 11-plus minutes of the opening half. The Bulldogs went on a 15-2 run spanning the first and second quarters to turn a 14-7 deficit into a 22-16 advantage. The visitors were able to score most of their points in transition during that stretch.
Judge Memorial netted the first six points of the second half to seize a double-digit lead at 31-20. Indeed, things were looking pretty bleak for the Bobcats, but they bounced back with a 11-2 surge of their own to pare their deficit to 33-31. However, the Bulldogs responded with three straight steals and buckets during the final one of the third quarter to extend their advantage to 39-31.
Sky View made one final push midway early in the fourth quarter as it got as close as 41-38 on a three-point play by Macy Hellstern. The Bobcats had an opportunity to get even closer, but Melanie Hiatt's free throw line jumper was just off the mark.
The Bulldogs then proceeded to score six straight points to take control for good and ultimately ended the game on a 13-3 spurt. Judge Memorial guard Marika Collins did a great job of getting to the basket and then dishing to a teammate at the last second for some easy baskets in the final quarter.
"We thought we had them on the ropes a little bit, and then they went on a little bit of a run and we just couldn't catch back up to them," Hall said. "... You fight so hard to claw back and then when it almost comes a little bit easier on the other end (for your opponent), yeah it does down some wind out of your sails, for sure."
Hellstern buried a 3-pointer on Sky View's first possession of the contest, but the hosts weren't able to drain another 3-ball until there was 2:15 remaining in the fourth quarter.
"I don't know, we've got to fix the vodoo hex we have on our basket," Hall quipped. "I don't know, but yeah they just weren't falling like they normal do, which hurt us because that's a big part of our game."
Hannah Radford (14 points), Hellstern (12) and Hiatt (11) combined for 37 of Sky View's 41 points. Nyandeng Deng chipped in with nine points for Judge Memorial.
OTHER GIRLS GAMES
A pair of local teams earned big victories on the road in Ridgeline and West Side, while Preston lost at home to Highland, 36-30.
Ridgeline limited a good 6A program in Davis to a pair of points in the third quarter in its way to a 48-40 win. The undefeated Riverhawks (11-0) outscored the Darts (7-2) 24-13 after halftime.
Macie Brown had a big game for the Riverhawks as she contributed with 14 points, six rebounds and six assists. Emilee Skinner chipped in with six points for the visitors.
"Davis is a great team and well coached," RHS head coach Ainsli Jenks said. "Our girls did a great job defending and bringing energy when we went down early. We got into some foul trouble, but our bench brought the same energy our starters had. A very good team win."
Sienna Fuller came through with a big steal and bucket in the waning seconds of the fourth quarter to help propel West Side (8-3) to a season sweep of 1A power Grace (8-3). The Pirates scored 32 of their points in the middle two quarters en route to a 54-50 victory.
"Grace played good tonight and they are a good team," WS head coach Bridget Checketts said. "We were never really able to find our groove tonight on defense, but luckily we were able to capitalize on a few good things offensively. It was close all night."
Fuller finished with 16 points for the Pirates, who also got 16 points from Letti Phillips and seven from Laney Beckstead. Phillips scored nine points in the third quarter.
"Letti played strong tonight offensively, taking a lot of drives to the basket," Checketts said. "She was able to finish the shots."
Meanwhile, Highland (6-5) was able to exact some revenge against Preston, which was without leading scorer Hailey Meek for a fourth consecutive game (ankle injury). The Indians (7-6) only scored one point in the first quarter and had to play from behind the rest of the way.
Amber Anderson finished with seven points and eight boards for Preston, which got nine points apiece from Riley Ward and Mickayla Robertson. The Indians misfired on 13 of their 27 free throw attempts, which loomed large.
TUESDAY BOYS GAMES
Four local teams were in action and West Side (4-4) was the lone team that prevailed as it traveled to Firth (5-3) and left with a 45-33 win. Mountain Crest lost at home to Hunter, 40-28, while Sky View and Green Canyon fell in hard-fought fashion on the road to Madison (Idaho) and Grantsville, respectively.
Blaize Brown paced the the Pirates with 16 points, followed by Bryler Shurtliff with 13. West Side's top two players teamed up to knock down 13 of 20 free throws.
"Good to get back in the win column before the Christmas break," WS head coach Tyler Brown said. "Kids played hard the whole game. Glad we won."
The Mustangs (1-7) struggled mightily offensively against the visiting Wolverines (5-4) as they were scored four or five points in each of the first three quarters. Preston Lofthouse led Mountain Crest with nine points.
Sky View's showdown with Madison was a wild one. Case in point: Sky View outscored Madison by nine points in the first quarter and eight in the third, but Madison won the second quarter by nine points and the fourth by 10.
Logan Deal netted 10 of his team-high 19 points in the third quarter for Sky View, who got 16 points from Hayden Howell and 11 from Carter Davis. Madison scored 12 of its 23 fourth-quarter points from the charity stripe.
"The kids played their hearts out and left it all on the court," SV head coach Kirk Hillyard said. "We need to execute better at the end of the game. We played a great game, just had some lapses mentally in the last two minutes. We will learn from this and get better as we prepare for Fremont next week."
Green Canyon was competitive on the road against an unbeaten Grantsville squad as three of the quarters were decided by a point or two. The Cowboys (7-0) did win the second quarter by a 20-14 margin.
Brady Smith contributed with a team-best 18 points for the Wolves, followed by Spencer Maughan with 14 and Jared Anderson with nine.