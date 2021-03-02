Logan took its fans for a wild ride Tuesday afternoon in one semifinal of the 4A state girls basketball tournament.
The Grizzlies built a 21-point lead early in the second quarter against Pine View, still had a 20-point lead early in the third quarter, trailed midway through the fourth quarter, missed a layup in the final minute with the game tied, missed two free throws with 2.8 seconds to play with the game still tied and then won in overtime when Amber Kartchner took over. Logan advanced to the title game with a thrilling 71-68 victory as the Grizzlies scored the final five points of the contest at the Sevier Center in Richfield.
“It feels so good,” Kartchner said in a interview on the live stream after the game. “I’ve never made it this far before. But we are not satisfied. We still have one more game.”
Yes, Logan (17-5) does. It will be an all-Region 11 and all-Cache Valley final as Sky View upset Desert Hills later in the day, 44-41. The championship game is set to begin at noon on Wednesday.
Trailing 65-62 with less than two minutes to play in the extra period, Kartchner got going. She went coast-to-coast for a layup. After a Panther turnover, Logan got another bucket from Kartchner on a layup to take the lead.
Over a 39-second span, the lead changed hands three times late in overtime. Kartchner put the Grizzlies up for good with a three-point play, scoring off a pass from Alec Kennington, getting fouled and making the free throw. Kartchner made another foul shot, and Taylor Rose added a free throw with 0.7 seconds to play for the final score.
“We focused on playing as a team,” Logan head coach Morganne Madsen said. “Getting rebounds as a team and communicating on defense was key.”
It was just the third loss of the season for top-seeded Pine View (21-3). The Panthers had a five-game winning streak snapped.
“Getting this win was really awesome,” said Kartchner, who finished with a game-best 36 points. “I’m so proud of this team. My teammates have my back and I have theirs.”
Kartchner certainly made her presence felt on both ends of the court. Not only did she lead both teams in scoring, but also had a game-best nine rebounds and a game-high seven steals. She also blocked three shots and dished out a pair of assists.
Rose finished with nine points, eight rebounds and three assists. Izabelle Rudd had nine points, and Tawnee Tubbs added eight points.
Logan had nine 3-pointers as a team, which helped make up for some missed foul shots as the Grizzlies went 16 of 27 from the foul line.
For the second straight game Logan jumped out to a 9-0 lead. Kartchner did exactly what she did in the quarterfinals against Bear River, started the scoring with a 3-pointer. She would end up with five treys for the game. Addy Russell capped the 9-0 start with a trey.
Kartchner scored the final five points of the opening quarter in 14 seconds as Logan took a 25-12 lead into the second. Kartchner started the second with a steal, layup and was fouled. She made the free throw.
The Grizzlies used a 13-0 run that stretched from the first into the second to take its largest lead of the game, 33-12. Once again Russell hit a shot from beyond the arc to cap the surge.
Logan took a 41-22 lead into halftime.
Kartchner hit a pull-up jumper to give the Grizzlies a 45-25 lead a minute into the third quarter. Then the Panthers came to life.
Averi Papa hit a 3-pointer to trigger a 8-2 run. Papa would end up leading the Panthers with 23 points. Alex Olsen added 20 points, and Alyson Schmitt netted 17.
Kartchner drilled a 3-pointer to stop the bleeding for a moment.
But only for a moment. Pine View reeled off 18 straight points to tie the game at 48-48 late in the third. Kartchner turned a steal into a layup to give Logan a 50-48 lead heading to the fourth.
The Panthers took their first lead of the game, 56-55, with 3:46 to play. The Logan coach took a timeout.
“We talked about staying aggressive on offense,” Madsen said.
Tubbs made four free throws in the final minutes of regulation as the Grizzlies built a three-point lead. But a 3-pointer by Pine View knotted up the game with 1:16 to play. The Panthers had two turnovers and never got a shot attempt in the final minute.
The Grizzlies missed two shots and two free throws in the last minute as the game went to overtime. Then Kartchner took over after a 3-pointer by Pine View.
The Grizzlies have won five in a row after dropping two near the end of the region season. One of those setbacks was to the Bobcats as the two region rivals split this year, each winning on their home court. The third meeting between the two will be for a state title.