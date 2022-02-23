A dream season ended on a heartbreaking note for the Riverhawks Wednesday in St. George.
The top-seeded Ridgeline girls basketball team fell to a very experienced squad from Desert Hills in the championship game of the 4A 2022 UHSAA/Mountain America Girls Basketball State Championships. The second-seeded Thunder outlasted the Riverhawks in double overtime, 58-55.
“I wanted to win on the defensive end because that’s what we’re known for,” said DH head coach Ron Denos in a postgame interview with kslsports.com. “And they got it done on the defensive end. That’s what won the game for us tonight.”
The Riverhawks (24-2) led for most of the game, which was contested at Burns Arena on the campus of Dixie State University. They just couldn’t quite finish it against the Thunder (19-4), who avenged a loss to Ridgeline back in December.
In fact, the last time Desert Hills lost a game came against the Riverhawks on Dec. 17, in Millville, 56-47. With the championship, the Thunder ended the season on a 15-game winning streak.
For Ridgeline, 13 is definitely unlucky. The Riverhawks opened the season with 12 straight wins before suffering their first loss. They took a 12-game winning streak into the championship game, but couldn’t make it 13 on Wednesday.
“Our girls battled as hard as they could for 40 minutes today,” Riverhawk head coach Ainsli Jenks said. “This group of girls is such a special group. I am beyond proud of the effort they gave us in every single practice and every game all season. The outcome of the game today doesn’t define the season we had.”
It’s always tough when a season comes to an end on a losing note. However, the Riverhawks do return everyone as no seniors were on the roster. In fact, the starting five is made up of a freshman and four sophomores. They faced a very experienced Desert Hills team with seven seniors.
“It seemed like we kept giving them (Riverhawks) chances, but hey, our seniors stepped up,” Denos said. “It’s called experience, and that’s what got us through it. ... I’m so happy for our seniors. They have been right there on the edge, and they play their hearts out. At halftime, I just said believe and we can get it done. They did and went and got it done.”
Ridgeline will head north wondering about a couple of no calls and calls by the officials. With the game tied near the end of regulation, the Riverhawks attempted a 3-point shot in the final seconds. The shot was clearly blocked by a Thunder athlete, but she ran over the Ridgeline player after the block. Nothing was called and the game went to overtime knotted at 45-45.
Twelve seconds into the first OT, Riverhawk star freshman Emilee Skinner was whistled for her fifth foul, a questionable call. She left with a team-high 17 points and had to cheer her teammates the final 7:48 on the contest.
Hallee Smith drove into the lane and scored in the second OT, only to have the bucket waved off and a charge called. Ridgeline would finish the game with 23 fouls, compared to 12 on Desert Hills.
Still, the Riverhawks had their chances to win.
In the first OT, both teams scored six points. All six Thunder points came of the foul line. They were 23 of 34 from the free throw line for the game. The Riverhawks were 9 of 11 from the foul line.
Layups by Smith and Brinley Wiese in the first OT kept Ridgeline close. Macie Brown made two free throws with 11 seconds to tie the game at 51-51, and the Thunder missed a shot at the buzzer, sending the game to a second OT.
Brown made two driving layups in the second overtime, but that would be it as Smith’s bucket was waved off.
Desert Hills got two layups and made 3 of 6 free throws to win the game.
“They’ve been shooting free throws good all year,” Denos said. “It was a weird ending, but we will take it.”
Joining Skinner in double-digit scoring was Brown with 14 points. Paige Dahle came off the bench to hit two 3-pointers for six points, while Smith, Elise Livingston and Wiese each scored five points. Skinner also contributed with three assists, five rebounds and two steals. Brown grabbed a team-best six boards, and Smith had five rebounds.
Enid Vaifanua led four Thunder players in double figures with 16 points. She was joined by Julia Jacobsen (14), Hannah Heaton (10) and Alivia Cluff (10).
Desert Hills scored the first four points to start the game, but Skinner converted on a three-point play and Brown made a layup to put Ridgeline ahead. There were five lead changes in the opening quarter.
The Riverhawks went on a 9-0 run to end the first quarter and started the second in front, 16-9. Skinner had five points during the stretch.
Ridgeline ended the first half with a trio of 3-pointers to take a 25-15 lead into the break.
Desert Hills went on a 9-1 run to start the third quarter and get back in the game. Ridgeline did not score a field goal until the 2:37 mark of the third quarter. A big 3-pointer by Dahle helped keep the Riverhawks in front at the end of the third, 33-29.
The Thunder took their first lead since a 9-7 advantage in the first quarter on two free throws with 1:35 left in regulation. The foul shots gave Desert Hills a 45-44 lead. Ridgeline made one free throw to knot up the game that eventually went to overtime.
Ridgeline ends the season having just two losses and both were to state champions. Sugar-Salem, which beat the Riverhawks 46-41 back on Jan. 8, won the 3A title in Idaho last weekend.
“I love my girls,” Jenks said. “They’re more than just great basketball players, they’re great people. My players may not have brought home the trophy they wanted, but they are champions.”
It was the second time Ridgeline has played in a title game in the short existence of the school. The Riverhawks lost to an undefeated Cedar squad in 2019.