...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM TUESDAY TO 10 AM MST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low
as 35 below zero in Bryce Canyon; as low as 15 below zero in
Cache Valley.
* WHERE...Cache Valley/Utah Portion and Bryce Canyon Country.
* WHEN...From 10 PM Tuesday to 10 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...These cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Unsheltered populations
are at risk of hypothermia.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
&&
West Side standout post player Natalie Lemmon battles a Soda Springs player for an offensive rebound earlier this season. Lemmon and the Pirates beat North Fremont in a 2A state play-in game last Saturday at Pocatello High School.
The third time was the charm for the Pirates, and what a gratifying victory it was.
West Side’s girls basketball team is headed to the 2A State Tournament for the first time since 2016, thanks to its hard-fought 33-31 win over North Fremont in a state play-in contest last Saturday afternoon at Pocatello High School.
The two teams squared off twice during the regular season, with the Huskies (19-6) winning by four and seven points. However, the Pirates (17-8) ultimately prevailed in the game that mattered the most.
“So proud of the good play of the girls,” WS head coach Bridget Garner said. “(North Fremont is) a good team, for sure. We lost both times against them in the regular season and were able to pull off the victory when it counted.”
It was a low-scoring affair Saturday as neither team netted more than nine points in a quarter until the final one. West Side took a four-point lead in the second quarter and a five-point advantage into the third and fourth quarters.
Letti Phillips and Aubrie Barzee each knocked down a crucial free throw late in the fourth quarter — Barzee with 14.6 seconds remaining. The Huskies went for the win with a 3-pointer and it was off the mark, but “they got a couple rebounds and shots off, and time expired, thank goodness,” Garner said.
Natalie Lemmon finished with a game-high 10 points for the Pirates, who got nine points from Phillips — seven after halftime. Seven different athletes contributed in the scoring column for West Side, which will now face 2A Sixth District champion Ririe in the first round of the eight-team state tournament on Thursday at 5 p.m. at Bishop Kelly High School.
The Pirates are seeded fifth and the Bulldogs (18-6) fourth. The winner will most likely get an undefeated Melba squad in Friday’s second semifinal game, while the loser will play in a consolation game in the afternoon. The Mustangs (23-0) are the top seed, while West Side’s district rival, Soda Springs, is the No. 2 seed and on the other side of the bracket.
West Side and Ririe did not square during the regular season, but they played several common opponents. The Bulldogs went 4-0 against North Fremont — three of the games were very competitive — 2-0 against Aberdeen, 1-1 against Malad and 0-2 against Soda Springs, while the Pirates went 0-4 against Soda Springs, 2-0 against Aberdeen, 1-2 against Malad and the aforementioned 1-2 against North Fremont.
USU SOFTBALL
It was a Saturday to remember for Aggie freshman pitcher Hailey McLean in her first collegiate start. The native of Sparks, Nevada, went the distance in the circle in Utah State’s 3-2 extra-innings victory over Cal State Bakersfield and struck out a school record 20 batters. That was also a single-game record at UCLA’s Easton Stadium.
McLean allowed one earned run on three hits and three free passes in nine complete frames. Additionally, McLean started the game in right field and went 1 for 8 at the plate, plus she drove in a run.
The Aggies went 2-3 in their season-opening tournament over the weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.