West Side standout post player Natalie Lemmon battles a Soda Springs player for an offensive rebound earlier this season. Lemmon and the Pirates beat North Fremont in a 2A state play-in game last Saturday at Pocatello High School.

 Teresa Chipman/Preston Citizen

The third time was the charm for the Pirates, and what a gratifying victory it was.

West Side’s girls basketball team is headed to the 2A State Tournament for the first time since 2016, thanks to its hard-fought 33-31 win over North Fremont in a state play-in contest last Saturday afternoon at Pocatello High School.


