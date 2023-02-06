TRC_0306.jpg (copy)

West Side guard Aubrie Barzee drives to the basket against Bear Lake during a district game last month. Barzee and the Pirates beat the Bears on Monday for the third time this season.

 Teresa Chipman/Preston Citizen

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

An eight-point West Side lead was completely extinguished by Bear Lake in the fourth quarter, but Natalie Lemmon and company did not panic.

Instead, Lemmon completely took over the fourth quarter as she scored 12 of her game-high 19 points, pulled down at least five offensive rebounds and blocked two shots to propel West Side to a 55-48 victory over Bear Lake in a 2A Fifth District Girls Basketball Tournament elimination game on Monday night in Dayton.


Tags

Jason Turner is a sports reporter for The Herald Journal. He can be reached at jturner@hjnews.com or 435-792-7237.

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.