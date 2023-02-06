An eight-point West Side lead was completely extinguished by Bear Lake in the fourth quarter, but Natalie Lemmon and company did not panic.
Instead, Lemmon completely took over the fourth quarter as she scored 12 of her game-high 19 points, pulled down at least five offensive rebounds and blocked two shots to propel West Side to a 55-48 victory over Bear Lake in a 2A Fifth District Girls Basketball Tournament elimination game on Monday night in Dayton.
Third-seeded West Side (16-7) will now square off against top-seeded Soda Springs (19-4) in the district tourney championship game on Wednesday evening at Bear Lake High School. The Pirates must defeat the Cardinals twice to win the tournament and punch their ticket to the 2A State Tournament. West Side will compete in a state tourney play-in game Saturday should it lose to Soda Springs.
“So proud of the team tonight,” WS head coach Bridget Garner said. “They kept a level head and worked hard all night. We took care of the ball in the end when we needed to. Natalie was great with rebounds once again — a huge help to us.”
Points were hard to come by for much of Monday’s contest — West Side took a 8-5 lead into the second quarter — but the two teams combined for 42 points during an entertaining and intense fourth quarter. Fourth-seeded Bear Lake (7-18) faced a 33-25 deficit in the waning seconds of the third quarter, but completely erased that during the first three minutes of the final quarter.
Payton Crockett buried a jump shot to pull the Bears even at 40-40 with about five minutes remaining in the contest. It was the first of three ties in the quarter before the Pirates came through with a 9-2 spurt to take a relatively comfortable lead they wouldn’t relinquish. Three different Pirates contributed in the scoring column during that game-defining surge.
Lemmon made her presence felt in a big way on both ends of the court in the fourth quarter for West Side, which improved to 3-0 against Bear Lake during the 2022-23 campaign. The senior knocked down 8 of 12 free throws during the final eight minutes of action.
West Side only went 2 of 7 from the charity stripe in the opening half, but 17 of 24 after halftime. Bear Lake didn’t get to the free throw line as often, but drained an impressive 11 of 12 freebies.
As well as Lemmon performed, it was a balanced offensive effort for the Pirates, who scored 35 points after halftime and led after each of the quarters. Letti Phillips netted 10 of her 11 points in the second half for West Side, which got nine points from Laney Beckstead and eight from Aubrie Barzee. Additionally, Julia Jensen sank a couple of timely 3-pointers for the hosts.
Saydee Shaul had another big game for the Bears as she poured in 12 of her 18 points after halftime. The sophomore went off for 29 points in Bear Lake’s gratifying 61-56 road victory over second-seeded Malad in last Saturday’s elimination game. Shaul knocked down 20 of 22 free throws during her last two games of the season.
Meanwhile, West Side bounced back nicely from Saturday’s frustrating 49-18 setback on the road to Soda Springs, which is ranked second in the most recent 2A Coaches Poll. The Cardinals are 3-0 against the Pirates this season.
Neither West Side or Bear Lake led by more than five points until the Pirates went on a 8-0 run late in the third quarter to secure their aforementioned 33-25 advantage. Four different West Side athletes scored during that spurt.
WEST SIDE BOYS
A shaky second quarter put the visiting Pirates in a hole they couldn’t climb out of. 3A power Marsh Valley outscored West Side 20-6 during the quarter and coasted to a 56-38 Saturday win. The Eagles (14-6) swept the season series with the Pirates (9-11) in the process.
Ivan Campbell had a nice game offensively for West Side as he came through with 13 of his points after halftime. Dylan Ralphs chipped in with seven points for the Pirates, who lost big on the road to a very good Bear Lake squad the previous night.
“Played a very good Marsh Valley team,” WS head coach Tyler Brown said. “We had a hard time on both the defensive and offensive ends the past couple of games.”
