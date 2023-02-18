The Pirates certainly picked a good time to break out on the offensive side of the court.
West Side's girls basketball team knocked down 16 of 29 two-point field goal attempts on its way to a gratifying 49-41 victory over Cole Valley Christian in the third-place game of the 2A State Championships on Saturday afternoon at Bishop Kelly High School in Boise.
The fifth-seeded Pirates (19-9) trailed 15-11 after eight minutes of action, but outscored the third-seeded Chargers (19-6) 18-10 in the second quarter to take control of the game. The Pirates then won the third quarter by a 12-8 tally to put the Chargers in a hole they were unable to dig their way out of.
West Side led by as many as 11 points in the fourth quarter and never let its advantage dig below five en route to capturing the third-place trophy. The Pirates also finished third in their last appearance at this tournament, which was in 2016.
Aubrie Barzee had another big game for the Pirates as she paced them in points (14) and rebounds (nine). The 5-foot-1 junior pulled down six offensive rebounds and shot 6 of 11 from the field. West Side outrebounded Cole Valley, 27-19.
Natalie Lemmon chipped in with 13 points on 5 of 6 shooting for the Pirates, who got 11 points, four steals and three assists from Letti Phillips and nine points on 3 of 4 shooting from Laney Beckstead. The Pirates went 11 of 18 from the free throw line, which was more than good enough Saturday.
West Side took care of the ball, just like it did in Thursday's overtime win over Ririe at it limited its turnover count to 12. The Pirates only committed nine turnovers against the Bulldogs.
Per usual, the Pirates were rock solid defensively as they held the Chargers to 10 points or fewer in each of the final three quarters. Cole Valley, which got a game-high 20 points from Trinity Holsinger, was able to stay close by knocking down 8 of 20 3-point attempts.
It was a memorable final game for West Side's four seniors in Julia Jensen, Lemmon, Phillips and Beckstead.
In other Saturday action at the 2A state tourney, top-seeded Melba (24-0) capped off an undefeated season with a 55-46 triumph over second-seeded Soda Springs (22-5) in the finals, while fourth-seeded Ririe (20-7) edged sixth-seeded Grangeville (16-10) by a 51-49 scoreline in the consolation championship contest.
