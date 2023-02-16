Some poor free throw shooting threatened to derail the Pirates' second-half comeback, but they stayed the course, much to the delight of head coach Bridget Garner.
Aubrie Barzee scored all 13 of her points after halftime to help propel West Side's girls basketball team to a gratifying 48-44 overtime victory over Ririe in the quarterfinals of the 2A State Tournament on Thursday evening at Bishop Kelly High School in Boise, Idaho.
"It was huge," Garner said of beating a Ririe program that has competed in 10 straight state tournaments. "(The girls) were excited. They wanted badly to win and they came to compete. I told them we wanted to make it to the tournament and now let's prove that we can play up here. ... So, it was big and it's big for West Side. It just gave, hopefully our whole program, a boost."
The Pirates missed 16 of their first 22 foul shots, but drained 7 of 9 in overtime to advance to Friday's second semifinal game against top-seeded Melba. Barzee went 5 for 5 from the charity stripe during the final four minutes of action and Julia Jensen gave West Side the lead for good at 44-42 by knocking down a pair of freebies.
"Free throws were scary, definitely, and normally we're OK to hit some, but we just were definitely very cold from the free throw line," Garner said. "I guess in the end when we needed to make them, that's when we finally turned it on."
Things were looking pretty bleak for fifth-seeded West Side in the first half. The Pirates (18-8)couldn't buy a basket from the perimeter, missed six of nine foul shots and trailed the fourth-seeded Bulldogs 25-15 at halftime.
Ririe buried five 3-pointers in the opening half to open up a seemingly comfortable lead in a game in which points were hard to come by at times. However, the 2A Sixth District regular season and tournament champions went ice cold from the perimeter after halftime and struggled from the charity stripe. The Bulldogs (18-7) missed all eight of their 3-point attempts after halftime and only sank 11 of 29 freebies in the contest.
"We played a little more timid defensively and I was like, 'that's not us. Defense is our game, we've got to come out stronger,'" Garner said. "I told (my players) 'at the state tournament, defense is everything, that's how we're going to win, so we've got to get big stops, shut them down.'"
The Pirates did a much better job of defending Madison Andreasen, Ririe's leading scorer, after halftime. The senior went off for 13 points during the first two quarters, but was held to seven during the final 20 minutes of action. Andreasen averages 12.1 points an outing.
"I finally just said, 'who's going to step up and try and shut down No. 12 (Andreasen),'" Garner said. "We've got to have somebody that's confident and Laney Beckstead said, 'I will.' So, we put her on (Andreasen) and I think from there people started just making adjustments. And I feel once we got a few defensive stops, we kind of changed out of our man (defense) and went into some pressure defense, and that boosted our confidence with a few steals and it razzled Ririe a little bit on their offense."
The Pirates trailed the entire second and third quarters, but were able to pare their deficit to a manageable seven points heading into the fourth. West Side then proceeded to outscore Ririe 13-6 in the fourth.
The Pirates went scoreless from 3-point range in the first three quarters, but knocked down three of them in the fourth. Barzee, Beckstead and Letti Phillips all buried big treys, with Phillips' shot from downtown pulling West Side even at 39-39 with 45 seconds remaining in regulation.
Ririe had a chance to take the lead with about eight seconds left on the clock, but missed a pair of freebies. West Side standout post player Natalie Lemmon had a pretty good look at a game-winning shot in the waning seconds, but it caromed off the back of the rim.
Lemmon struggled a bit offensively, but she filled up the stat sheets with game-high tallies in rebounds (12), steals (three) and blocked shots (three), to go along with her eight points. Tommi Henderson netted eight of her 10 points in the first half for the Pirates, who got eight points from Phillips and seven from Beckstead.
In addition to scoring 13 points, the 5-foot-1 Barzee came through with nine rebounds. The standout distance runner was also a big reason why the Pirates only turned the ball over nine times.
"Yeah, Aubrie played great," said Garner, who went on to praise several of her other players by name. "She struggled with certain things (and) I said, 'hey, we've got to adjust to these things.' She made those adjustments and she just has this never-give-up, go-hard-the-whole-time attitude, and I knew she'd come through with that steal in the second half."
Andreasen just missed out on a double-double as she finished with 20 points and nine rebounds for Ririe, which got nine points and 12 points from Brianna Scott, who is the team's second-leading scorer on the season (11.7 ppg).
Up next for West Side is a semifinal showdown against undefeated Melba, which blew out eighth-seeded Declo by a 58-31 scoreline. The Mustangs (24-0) have dominated against 2A competition this season, plus have defeated a trio of 5A programs in Middleton, Kuna and Mountain View, plus a 4A program in Columbia.
What must West Side do to hang with Melba?
"We're going to have to handle their pressure," Garner answered. "They're going to try and press us and we've just got to be able to handle that pressure. ... And then, again, (we'll need) defensive stops, but we've got to be able to rebound and hold their bigs out, so that we can secure the ball and get up the court without giving them too many extra chances."
No. 2 Soda Springs blew out No. 7 Ambrose, 67-27, while No. 3 Cole Valley Christian held off No. 6 Grangeville, 54-50, in the top half of the 2A state tourney bracket.
BOYS HOOPS
A slow start offensively spelled doom for West Side on the road against 2A power Bear Lake in the 2A Fifth District Tournament. The top-seeded Bears (21-2) limited the third-seeded Pirates (11-12) to five points in the opening quarter and coasted to a 54-36 win.
West Side will now host either Aberdeen or Soda Springs in an elimination game Saturday night at 7 o'clock. The Pirates are 2-1 against the Tigers this season and 2-0 against the Cardinals.
Cash Wade and Eli Brown scored nine points apiece for the Pirates, while Garrett Robinson chipped in with seven. Brown and Robinson teamed up for five 3-pointers against Bear Lake, which improved to 3-0 this season against West Side.
"We played hard, just couldn't get it done," WS head coach Tyler Brown said. "(The Bears) are a very good team. They are quick, have size and can shoot. We still get another chance to play on Saturday, so hopefully we'll bounce back and play well."
