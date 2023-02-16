TRC_8876.JPG (copy)

West Side point guard Letti Phillips drives to the basket against a Bear Lake player during a game earlier this season.

 Teresa Chipman/Preston Citizen

Some poor free throw shooting threatened to derail the Pirates' second-half comeback, but they stayed the course, much to the delight of head coach Bridget Garner.

Aubrie Barzee scored all 13 of her points after halftime to help propel West Side's girls basketball team to a gratifying 48-44 overtime victory over Ririe in the quarterfinals of the 2A State Tournament on Thursday evening at Bishop Kelly High School in Boise, Idaho.


Jason Turner is a sports reporter for The Herald Journal. He can be reached at jturner@hjnews.com or 435-792-7237.

