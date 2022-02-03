Hailey Meek was unstoppable in the first half and received plenty of help from her teammates during the final two quarters as Preston blew out visiting Pocatello, 58-38, in the 4A Fifth District Girls Basketball Tournament on Thursday evening.
Meek poured in 17 of her game-high 25 points in the opening half for top-seeded Preston, which outscored second-seeded Pocatello in every quarter. Five different players contributed to the scoring column in the third quarter for the Indians, whose nine-point halftime lead ballooned to 44-27 heading into the final eight minutes of action.
"Yeah, Hailey was in good rhythm tonight," said PHS head coach Ryan Harris, whose team has won eight of its last nine games. "She got going early and never let up. We had a great team effort on the defensive side and played with high energy all night."
Indeed, it was a strong defensive performance for Preston, which limited Pocatello to 11 points or fewer in every quarter. Preston (15-7) improved to 3-0 against Poky (9-14) this season, and all of those wins have been by double digits.
Meek drained six 3-pointers, including two in the first, second and fourth quarters. Riley Ward finished with 10 points for the Indians, who got nine points from Akazia Knapp.
Preston, ranked third in the most recent 4A media and coaches polls, is now only one victory away from punching its ticket to the state tournament. Preston will host either Poky or third-seeded Century next Thursday.
Meanwhile, West Side will need to group after losing to Aberdeen for the third time this season, this time by a 58-40 scoreline in the second round of the 2A Fifth District Tournament. Both regular season games were tightly contested, but the second-seeded Tigers (17-4) took control from the get-go as they outscored the third-seeded Pirates (14-7) 13-5 in the opening quarter.
West Side won the third quarter 12-8 to pare its 14-point halftime deficit to a manageable 42-32. Unfortunately for the Pirates, the Tigers re-asserted themselves in the final quarter.
Sienna Fuller paced the Pirates with 12 points, immediately followed by Letti Phillips with 11. The two players teamed up to knock down 11 of 12 free throws in the first half. Natalie Lemmon chipped in with seven points for West Side, which will host fourth-seeded Bear Lake in a Saturday evening elimination game.
"We let our nerves get the best of us at the beginning and, unfortunately, it was hard to dig ourselves out," WS head coach Bridget Checketts said. "We forced things that we normally do not. Hopefully we can learn from this and come out strong Saturday night."