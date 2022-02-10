PRESTON --- There was no heartbreak for Preston's girls basketball program this time around.
Top-seeded Preston stormed out to a 22-4 lead over second-seeded Pocatello and never looked back en route to a 52-24 victory in the championship game of the 4A Fifth District Tournament on Thursday evening. In the process, the Indians punched their ticket to next week's 4A State Championships.
A year ago, the Indians were legitimate state title contenders, but couldn't quite get over the hump against eventual 4A runner-up Century. The two rivals compete in a three-team district where only the champion gets to compete at the state tournament. The Diamondbacks outlasted the Indians all four times they played during the 2020-21 campaign --- the final two times in the made-or-break district tourney.
"For us it's really two years running of some unfinished business," PHS head coach Ryan Harris said. "We absolutely felt like we were, at minimum, the third-best team in the state last year, and yet didn't even get to go and (have the chance to) get a trophy. So, we're really excited to go up there and be able to show what we've got."
It was a rock solid offensive performance for Preston (16-7), especially during the first three quarters, but the hosts were ultimately able to take control with their stifling, swarming defense. Pocatello (10-15) never scored more than eight points in any quarter, plus never netted more than four straight points.
Standout freshman Kennasyn Garza finished with 18 hard-fought points for the Thunder, but only one other of her teammates was able to get in the scoring column.
"You know what, our game plan was to limit Garza," Harris said while chuckling. "I mean, every girl we put on the floor is capable of playing great defense, so I think the six points the other girl had all came from when we were double teaming Garza. It was just a great team defensive effort to be able to limit a team in a district championship game to 24 points and only allow two girls to score."
Conversely, Preston had four different players dent the scoreboard in the first quarter alone. All of those athletes were on the receiving end of crisp passes from point guard Riley Ward, who racked up six assists.
"It feels so good because I love to play team ball and I love to work together as a team, and it's amazing to win when you're playing as a team," said Ward, who is one of five senior starters for Preston. "And that's what we did tonight."
It was a memorable home finale for Hailey Meek, who outscored Pocatello by herself in the opening half, 14-12. The senior shooting guard knocked down four 3-pointers on her way to 22 points. No. 30 chipped in with a team-high eight rebounds and three steals, to boot.
Meek missed five consecutive games due to an injury earlier this season, and the Indians lost four of those without their leading scorer. Since the senior returned to the court, Preston has gone 9-1.
"It feels awesome," said Meek, whose team led by 14 points after the first quarter, 16 at the half and 27 heading into the final eight minutes of action. "I've played with these girls since like fifth grade and we just connect so well, and they know me and they help provide me with shots. And we just play well together."
Garza buried a 3-ball early in the second half to pare Poky's deficit to 28-15, but Preston responded with a 22-5 spurt spanning the third and fourth quarters to emphatically slam the door. Ward contributed with a trio of treys and 11 points for the Indians, who got a nice boost off the bench from Emma Kunz and outscored the Thunder 27-3 from 3-point range.
"If we can hit our outside shots (like we did tonight) and inside shots, we can be state champs," said Meek, whose team beat Poky by 12, 22 and 20 points in their other three matchups this season. "I truly believe that."
This is the first season Idaho will use the maxpreps rankings to seed the state tournament and Preston is already locked into the No. 3 seed, Harris said. That means the Indians will play their quarterfinal game next Thursday at 5 p.m. at Mountain View High School.
"The two teams ranked above us right now we've played this season and we played some good games," said Harris, whose squad got six offensive rebounds from Amber Anderson in Thursday's title tilt. "I mean, in 12 quarters of basketball against those teams, we've beat them for nine quarters. We've just had three bad quarters, so our goal and what we're going to talk about in prepping this next week is to be able to play four quarters of basketball, go out there and give them heck."
The three games Harris are referring to took place against reigning 4A champion Blackfoot and Burley, which placed third at state a year ago. Preston led undefeated Blackfoot (24-0) by eight points heading into the fourth quarter before faltering and falling, 31-28. Meanwhile, the Bobcats (22-2) swept the season series against the Indians by scorelines of 48-39 and 41-34. Burley outscored Preston 18-6 in the second quarter of the first game, and 18-4 in the second quarter of Game 2.
Four of Preston's seven setbacks this winter are to opponents with a combined record of 67-2, so Harris' team is certainly battle tested.