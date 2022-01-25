It was the start the Indians were hoping for, particularly defensively, but a rough second quarter proved to be too much to overcome.
Burley outscored Preston 18-4 in the second quarter to turn a 11-6 deficit into a 24-15 advantage, and the Bobcats made enough plays down the stretch to beat the Indians, 41-34, in a non-district girls basketball showdown on Tuesday night in Burley.
Both teams are legitimate 4A state title contenders as Burley (19-1) is ranked second in the latest 4A Coaches Poll, while Preston (13-7) is third. Burley and Preston also squared off way back on Nov. 13, and the Bobcats prevailed by a 48-39 scoreline on the road.
A slew of second-quarter turnovers ultimately offset Preston's solid start. Nevertheless, the score was still knotted up at 15-15 until Burley star Amari Whiting personally went on a 9-0 run during the final minute of the quarter.
It was a disastrous final second of the opening half for Preston as Whiting buried a leap-and-leaner from 3-point range, plus the visitors were whistled for a foul, compounded by a technical foul on the bench. Whiting converted on the four-point play, plus knocked down both technical free throws, essentially capping off a six-point play for the hosts.
"(We turned the ball over too much) and we missed too many shots around the rim," PHS head coach Ryan Harris said. "Usually we do a better job on (Whiting), but tonight we let her have too much space at times and she's too good of a player to do that. But that's why we play these games. We'll learn from it, get better and move on."
Whiting, who has verbally committed to current Top 25 team Oregon, scored 16 of her 27 points in the second quarter, plus she also shined on the defensive end. The 5-foot-10 junior guard averages 28.2 points, 9.8 rebounds, 5.8 steals and 3.5 assists an outing and is widely considered the best player in the Gem State regardless of classification.
Notwithstanding Whiting's big night, Preston was still able to claw its way back into the contest The Indians trailed 33-19, but went scored nine straight points spanning the third and fourth quarters to pare their deficit to 33-28. Mickayla Robertson netted seven of those points on her way to a team-high 15.
Robertson drained a baseline jumper to slice Preston's deficit to 35-32, and the visitors misfired on a pair of 3-pointers that would have tied things up --- the second of which was just off the mark by Hailey Meek. The Bobcats, whose lone loss this season was by one point to 5A Borah, then proceeded to go on a modest 4-0 spurt to essentially slam the door.
Amber Anderson and Akazia Knapp each netted six points for the Indians, who had their six-game winning streak snapped. Preston will host Logan on Thursday in its regular season finale, and will be the top seed for the upcoming 4A Fifth District Tournament, which starts the following week.