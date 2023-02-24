Sky View Snow Canyon Basketball

Sky View's Hannah Radford (5) celebrates with teammates after making the game winning shot as time expired to defeat Snow Canyon in a semifinal game in the Utah 4A girls basketball tournament on Friday in Logan.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

It was a comeback for the ages for a local high school girls basketball team that has faced its share of adversity during the 2022-23 season.

Hannah Radford buried a long jump shot at the buzzer to propel No. 2 Sky View to a heart-stopping 59-57 victory over No. 3 Snow Canyon in the second semifinal game of the 4A state tournament on Friday at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum on the campus of Utah State University. It was the only lead of the entire game for the Bobcats, who trailed by 15 points early in the third quarter.


Jason Turner is a sports reporter for The Herald Journal.

