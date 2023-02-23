Ridgeline Desert Hills Basketball

Ridgeline's Emilee Skinner (5) shoots the ball as Desert Hills' Tess Peterson (3), Ashtin Hansen (22), Kaitlyn Andrus, and Brynlee Mortenson defend during a quarterfinal game in the Utah 4A girls basketball tournament on Thursday in Logan.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

It wasn't the start they were hoping for, but the undefeated Riverhawks certainly cleaned things up in the second half, and it started on the defensive end of the court.

Top-seeded Ridgeline held No. 8 Desert Hills scoreless for five-plus minutes of game time on two occasions in the second half on its way to a convincing 64-36 victory in the quarterfinals of the 4A Girls Basketball Championship on Thursday evening at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum on the campus of Utah State. The Riverhawks outscored the Thunder 34-13 in the second half to turn a competitive contest into a blowout.


Jason Turner is a sports reporter for The Herald Journal. He can be reached at jturner@hjnews.com or 435-792-7237.

