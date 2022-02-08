HYRUM --- There's still plenty at stake for the Ridgeline's girls basketball team during its final two games of the regular season, namely shoring up the No. 1 spot in the RPI and heading into the 4A state tournament with plenty of momentum.
Nevertheless, the small weight has already been lifted off the Riverhawks' collective shoulders because they've already achieved one of their primary goals.
Ridgeline scored the final 11 points of the first quarter and stormed out a 21-7 advantage, led by double digits the rest of the way and coasted to a 61-34 victory over Mountain Crest on Tuesday evening at the ICON Activity Complex.
In the process, the Riverhawks have captured the Region 11 title outright with contests against Green Canyon and Bear River remaining. Meanwhile, Mountain Crest dropped into a three-way tie with Green Canyon and Sky View for second place in the region standings.
"We try to take it just one game at a time --- just 1-0, 1-0 (every game night), and so it's nice to get this win tonight," RHS head coach Ainsli Jenks said. "Mountain Crest has been really really well. They have a great team. I think they have an intensity on defense that gives you some trouble, so it's nice to come get a win, especially here at Mountain Crest. We'll be happy tonight, then we'll get back to work tomorrow and Green Canyon will come in (Thursday), and we'll take it one game at a time."
It was a pretty competitive game early as the Mustangs (12-8, 5-3) went on a modest 5-0 run, capped off by a Hadli Barrera 3-pointer, to pare their deficit to 10-7 with less than three minutes remaining in the opening quarter. Indeed, things up looking pretty promising for Mountain Crest until Ridgeline's Emilee Skinner took over for the remainder of the quarter.
The star freshman scored five of her 10 first-quarter points during her team's aforementioned 11-0 spurt, plus came through with a brilliant bounce pass to Halle Smith in transition. Smith deftly caught the pass and scored while getting fouled. Skinner finished with a game-high 14 points on an efficient 6 of 11 shooting from the field, and she also contributed with five rebounds, five steals and three assists.
"Em's just a special type of player," Jenks said. "What I'm proud of is that all of the girls, they all step up a level and they all play hard for each other. And I think one of the things that's been really successful for us this year is that they're just willing to share the ball. It doesn't matter necessarily whose hands it ends up in, they share the ball. And Emily sometimes she's just able to make some plays. You know, it doesn't have to be scoring. She helps put her teammates in good situations."
As rock solid as Skinner was, she certainly received plenty of help from her teammates. Case in point: Six different Riverhawks (20-1, 8-0) teamed up to knock down seven 3-pointers in the opening half. Ridgeline ended up draining 10 of 22 shots from downtown and eight different players buried a 3-ball.
"It's a team effort," RHS's Paige Dahle said. "We practice those (3-pointers) in practice every day. It's kind of expected, but everybody cheers everybody on. Everyone on the team wants us to make them and it raises the level for everybody, so the team effort is what makes us dangerous."
Dahle drained both of her 3-point attempts on her way to nine points off the bench. Ridgeline's bench chipped in with 23 points as the visitors had 10 different athletes that contributed to the scoring column.
"It's awesome," said RHS reserve Mikell Parry, who finished with four points, four boards and a trio of steals. "Everyone on the team contributes and everyone's just really good teammates with each other, so it's fun when everyone contributes like (we did tonight)."
It was another solid offensive performance for the Riverhawks, but they ultimately set the tone defensively. The Mustangs scored nine points of fewer in each of the first three quarters and had a difficult time getting into a rhythm offensively.
"We always struggle with that with Ridgeline," MC head coach Megan Smith said. "They play a tough man (defense) and it's difficult for us to find open shots. You know, one of our biggest (offensive weapons) is our 3-pointer. We have great shooters, but against Ridgeline we can't find the 3-point line, we have a hard time finding the open shots from the 3-point line."
To the credit, the Mustangs continued to play hard as they held the Riverhawks to eight points in the third quarter and netted 15 points of their own in the fourth. The hosts had eight different players that scored, but Lily Smith was the only one who finished with more than four points. The freshman was very confident and assertive off the bench on her way to netting 10 points in the second half.
"We look for that in a lot of players and sometimes our younger players are just a little bit more confident because they don't really have anything to lose," coach Smith said. "And so it's nice for her to come out and just kind of settle everything down. And she's done that for us in a couple of games."
Smith and Elise Livingston finished with eight points apiece for the Riverhawks, who got team-high tallies of seven boards, five assists and three blocks from Macie Brown.
OTHER REGION GAMES
Sky View jumped all over visiting Bear River and rolled to a 55-38 victory, while Green Canyon made the short drive to Crimson Court and left with a 58-16 triumph over Logan.
The Bobcats led by 18 points at the end of the first quarter. That advantage ballooned to 20 points at halftime and 30 heading into the final eight minutes of action. Sky View (13-8, 5-3) exploded for 23 points in the first quarter and 24 in the third.
Hannah Radford scored 11 of her game-high 18 points in the third quarter for the Bobcats, who got 13 points from Addey Merrill and 12 from Melanie Hiatt. Kate Dahle paced the Bears (4-14, 1-7) with 10 points.
"Tonight was a great team win," SV head coach Vanessa Hall said. We started out strong and were able to build a lead in the first half. We also came out strong in the third quarter to build on our lead. I thought we pushed the ball extremely well and played tough defense. Our girls boxed out and rebounded on both ends of the court."
Meanwhile, the Wolves (11-7, 5-3) raced out to a 38-6 halftime lead against the Grizzlies (0-19, 0-8) and never looked back. Cambree Tensmeyer was hot from 3-point range and she buried seven treys en route to 21 points for Green Canyon, which got 11 points, eight boards and eight steals from Maren McKenna, plus seven points, eight rebounds and five steals from Stella Anhder.
"We are proud of our girls and the contributions each girl gave to the game," GC head coach Alexis Bird said. "We took care of the ball and had some great assists."
Milly Garren finished with a team-best seven points for the Grizzlies. Garren was one of three seniors Logan honored, along with Erika Rodriguez and Ashley Hilera.
"We had a great Senior Night," LHS head coach Tori Craner said. "Each girl deserved every minute they played. You may not see it, but they've improved so much over the season. It's exciting to finish out this year strong."
FRANKLIN COUNTY BOYS
West Side traveled to Aberdeen and left with a 54-39 victory over the Tigers (11-9, 4-3), while Preston was edged on the road by Blackfoot, 70-66.
In the process, the Pirates (15-6, 8-0) swept all four of their district rivals during the regular season and will head to the 2A Fifth District Tournament with the No. 1 seed.
Bryler Shurtliff scored eight of West Side's 10 points in the first quarter on his way to a game-best 20. Blaize Brown was next for the Pirates with 13 points, followed by Ryker Love with eight. Once again, the Pirates got the job done from the free throw line as they went 14 for 18.
"We did enough to win," WS head coach Tyler Brown said. "We still need to play better than we are. Hopefully in the district tournament we will."
As for Preston, it did a great job of fighting back after Blackfoot went off from downtown in the first half. The Broncos (11-9) made 10 3-balls in the first half and took a 45-33 lead into the locker room.
Blackfoot still led by nine points heading into the fourth quarter before Preston (14-7) whittled its deficit to 67-66 with 5.4 seconds remaining. Unfortunately for the Indians, they failed to grab a defensive rebound on a missed throw, and Blackfoot standout Javonte King knocked down both of his results freebies to ice the game.
Druw Jones poured in 23 points for Preston, which got 16 points off the bench from Tyler Lindhardt and 12 points and 10 rebounds from Brecker Knapp. King went 5 of 5 from 3-point land in the opening half on his way to 27 points for the Broncos.
"Kids battled in the second half," PHS head coach Tyler Jones said. "First half ... (we) dug a big hole. We've got to be better on defense to win on the road."