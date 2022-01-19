To the delight of head coach Ainsli Jenks, her Riverhawks didn't have to sweat it out against an intra-valley rival this time around.
Instead, Ridgeline outscored Mountain Crest in every quarter and coasted to a 60-34 victory in a Region 11 girls basketball game on Tuesday night in Hyrum. Both teams were 2-0 in region play heading into Tuesday's showdown.
Ridgeline outlasted Sky View in overtime last Thursday, but stormed out to a 34-18 halftime lead over Mountain Crest and never looked back.
Emilee Skinner had another big game for the Riverhawks (15-1, 3-0) as she contributed with 17 points, nine rebounds and six assists. The standout freshman received plenty of help, though, as Ridgeline got 12 points, eight boards, five steals and five assists from Halle Smith, plus a combined 20 points from Elise Livingston and Macie Brown.
"I was extremely proud of the girls for playing hard and settling in against a really good MC defense," Jenks said. "We also played great defense and rebounded the ball well. We shared the ball well and ended up with 18 assists on 22 made field goals."
Sadie Coggins led the Mustangs (9-6, 2-1) with 10 points, followed by Kali Jones with five.
"We had spurts of some good basketball, but I don't know anyone who expects to win games when you turn the ball over 20 times," MC head coach Megan Smith said. "We didn't take care of the ball, we didn't rebound and we really didn't shoot well. We went 11 of 53 from the field. This was one of our worst games in a while, so we will be working hard to make some adjustments to be ready for Ridgeline the next time around."
OTHER REGION GAMES
Green Canyon blew out a short-handed Logan squad at home, 69-22, while Sky View rode a strong start to a 52-36 road triumph over Bear River.
The Wolves (8-5, 2-1) exploded for 24 points in the first quarter and 22 more in the second on their way to a 46-12 halftime advantage. Seven different Green Canyon players teamed up to knock down 10 3-pointers.
Maren McKenna finished with 19 points, nine rebounds and five steals for the Wolves, who got 14 points, five boards, four assists and three steals from Stella Anhder, and 10 points and four assists from Cambree Tensmeyer.
"Tonight we just seemed to regroup after two sluggish games last week and the girls played hard, were very aggressive," GC assistant coach Kimber Hall said. "We were able to cause a lot of turnovers and we shot the ball well. It was definitely a team effort tonight. (Head) coach (Alexis) Bird is out with COVID, so we had to play hard for her tonight."
Erika Rose paced Logan (0-12, 0-4) with five points.
Meanwhile, the Bobcats (10-6, 2-1) took a commanding 21-7 lead into the second quarter against the Bears (3-10, 0-3). That advantage ballooned to 19 points at the half and 22 points at the conclusion of the third quarter.
Hannah Radford netted 13 of her game-best 15 points in the first half for the Bobcats, who got 12 points from Melanie Hiatt, plus four or five points from five other athletes.
"Tonight we came out very strong in the first quarter," SV head coach Vanessa Hall said. "We shot the ball well early on and played tough defense in order to build our lead. I thought we passed the ball extremely well and were very unselfish on the offensive end. It was a great team win."
Kate Dahle scored 10 points for Bear River, while Lexie Westmoreland and Gracie Riley added nine points apiece.