SMITHFIELD — It wasn't necessarily the start the Wolves were looking for, but they certainly put together a well-rounded performance in the second half.
Maren McKenna was unstoppable at times offensively and Green Canyon tightened things defensively up en route to a come-from-behind 66-56 victory over Sky View in a pivotal Region 11 girls basketball game on Tuesday night. It was sweet revenge for the Wolves, who lost at home to the Bobcats last month.
"The girls have really worked hard," GC head coach Alexis Clegg said. "Sky View's always a tough game. They're very talented, well coached and it's hard to come in here and (win). It's a big rivalry game, but the girls really stuck to the game plan and really bought in this week. They've really been working hard as a team. ... Really, it was just a team effort and it was fun to watch. The girls really looked like a team that's ready to wreak some havoc."
The Wolves (14-5, 6-3) trailed for the final 13-plus minutes of the opening half, but scored the final five points of the second quarter to pare their deficit to 31-29. Nora Wosnik buried a jumper at the buzzer to give the visitors a significant shot of momentum heading into the locker room.
It carried over into the third quarter as Green Canyon netted the first six points — on baskets from three different players — to take its first lead since 3-0. The Bobcats (14-6, 6-3) pulled even on three occasions in the quarter, but McKenna knocked down a 3-pointer to give the Wolves an advantage they wouldn't relinquish.
McKenna went off for a career-high 30 points and it was a consistent performance from the future University of Wyoming player as she netted 15 in each half. Not only did the senior score a lot of points, she pulled down 16 rebounds, dished out three assists and came up with five steals.
"First of all, I've got to give it to my team," McKenna said. "... Yes, I did score 30 points, but the biggest thing is our team pulled it out and won. There were so many (big plays), so many steals, so many defensive and offensive rebounds that my team got. I've got to give credit to my team. I was all because we did it together."
McKenna was especially effective posting up from the second quarter on and getting to the free throw line. No. 12 drained 12 of 13 freebies as Green Canyon went 23 of 29 from the charity stripe as a team.
"I think that if we play like we did tonight, just like a team playing unselfishly, clutching up at the free throw line, if we don't get in our heads and we just play our game, we can beat any team in the state and I stand by that," McKenna said.
An and-one play by McKenna pushed Green Canyon's advantage to 10 points pretty early in the fourth quarter. Things were looking pretty bleak for the Bobcats, but they responded with a 8-0 surge to pare their deficit to 52-50. Makena Smart scored four points off the bench during that run.
Janalynn Blotter then proceeded to score four straight points for the Wolves, who led by at least five points the rest of the way. Green Canyon outscored Sky View 37-25 during the second half.
"I don't think we had as many offensive boards during that second half," SV head coach Vanessa Hall said. "Any time you can give yourselves a second-chance opportunity, it's key. ... I felt like a lot of energy was being used on defense and sometimes that affects you offensively. I don't think we had bad looks at the basket. We've just got to work on finishing and that's something we'll get back at tomorrow at practice."
Green Canyon had no answer at times for Sky View standout Hannah Radford as the senior poured in 15 of her 25 points in the opening half. However, the Wolves did close out on Radford and Addey Merrill much better after halftime. The duo teamed up to bury five 3-balls in the first half, but none until Radford sank two late in the fourth quarter.
"The girls knew they weren't playing as tough defensively as they should be on their shooters, and they took that to heart at halftime," Clegg said. "... And they worked together as a team. They got out on (their shooters) better and we did a better job of boxing out and limiting second-chance opportunities. (We) really battled on the boards."
Cambree Tensmeyer chipped in with nine points and six rebounds for the Wolves, who got eight points from Stella Anhder. Merrill and Jocee Chadwick contributed with eight points apiece for the Bobcats.
Prior to the game, Sky View honored its five seniors in Radford, Merrill, Chadwick, Kourtney Payne and star Melanie Hiatt, who suffered a season-ending knee injury last month.
"They have been such stalwarts," said Hall, who got emotional while talking about this senior class. "You know, they've brought so much to our program. They were around for the 2020-21 (state) championship season and were some big contributors to that team, and then last year they kept growing. And this year they've just been great leaders. When you can find great leaders on a team, it makes a huge difference and these girls have just stepped up. You know, I love every single one of them and I'm excited to finish this last week-and-a-half with them and see how far they can take us. ... They're just great kids."
OTHER REGION GAMES
Ridgeline clinched the region title outright with another convincing win — this one by a 68-27 scoreline over visiting Mountain Crest, while Bear River dispatched of visiting Logan, 65-33.
The Riverhawks (21-0, 9-0) raced out to a 26-9 lead after eight minutes of action and never looked back against the Mustangs (9-12, 3-6). Ridgeline outscored Mountain Crest in every quarter and never gave up more than nine points in a quarter.
Elise Livingston went 9 of 11 from the field, including 4 of 5 from 3-point range, on her way to a career-high 24 points for the Riverhawks, who got 15 points from Hallee Smith, plus 10 points and nine assists from Emilee Skinner. Ridgeline dished out 18 assists and came through with 20 steals.
"Another good defensive effort from the girls tonight," Ridgeline head coach Ainsli Jenks said. "We've been working hard on some things on both ends of the floor in practice and the girls are putting them together during games. Fun to see their hard work pay off."
Kali Jones finished with nine points for Mountain Crest, followed by Autumn White with six.
Meanwhile Jenna Lacroix paced a balanced Bear River attack with 16 points. The Bears (10-9, 3-6) took a 21-8 advantage into the second quarter and coasted from there, although Logan (1-20, 0-9) hung tough at times during each of the final three quarters.
Marisol Contreras gave the Bears fit in the first half as she scored 14 of her 15 points for the Grizzlies, who got eight points from sophomore Alana Anderson.
"I'm excited about what I have up and coming," LHS head coach Tori Wren said. "We played a good game and met goals that we made for ourselves."
BOYS HOOPS
West Side traveled to Aberdeen and left with its second big road victory over the Tigers in the last eight days — this week by a 76-67 scoreline in overtime. The two teams split the regular season series and tied for second place in the final 2A Fifth District standings, but Aberdeen (12-10) won the coin toss for the No. 2 seed in the district tourney.
The Pirates (11-11) knocked down a season-high 11 treys en route to their first 70-plus-point outing of the 2022-23 campaign. Eli Brown drained four of those 3-balls, including one with two seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to force overtime.
"Wasn't looking good, but somehow we made a big shot to get it into overtime," WS head coach Tyler Brown said. "We gave up way too many offensive rebounds, but (our kids) kept playing and gave themselves a chance. Good to get a win in the first round of the tournament."
Colby Bowles poured in a career-high 20 points for the third-seeded Pirates, who got 16 points from Brown, nine from Dylan Ralphs and eight from Cash Wade. West Side outscored Aberdeen 12-3 in OT. It was a very competitive game as neither team led by more than two points at the conclusion of each of the first four quarters.
Up next for third-seeded West Side is a showdown against top-seeded Bear Lake on Thursday evening in Montpelier.
