SMITHFIELD — It wasn't necessarily the start the Wolves were looking for, but they certainly put together a well-rounded performance in the second half.

Maren McKenna was unstoppable at times offensively and Green Canyon tightened things defensively up en route to a come-from-behind 66-56 victory over Sky View in a pivotal Region 11 girls basketball game on Tuesday night. It was sweet revenge for the Wolves, who lost at home to the Bobcats last month.


Jason Turner is a sports reporter for The Herald Journal. He can be reached at jturner@hjnews.com or 435-792-7237.

