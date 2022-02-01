NORTH LOGAN --- To the delight of head coach Alexis Bird Clegg, her Wolves did not dwell on last Tuesday's narrow road loss to Mountain Crest.
Instead, Green Canyon regrouped and earned arguably its best win of the 2021-22 season.
Green Canyon outscored Sky View 9-0 during the final three-plus minutes of the fourth quarter en route to a hard-fought 62-55 win in a Region 11 girls basketball game and featured nine lead changes and nine ties on Tuesday night. In the process, the Wolves (9-7, 3-3) also avenged their 46-30 setback to the Bobcats (12-7, 4-2) last month in Smithfield, despite missing starting post player Brooke Monson to an injury.
"I'm really proud of the girls," Bird Clegg said. "They had a great week of practice. I think a bye week couldn't have come at a better time. They really bought into practice and each other. The Mountain Crest game was a disappointment and the girls knew we didn't play our best basketball, especially our best team basketball, and they've been working on it all week and they executed amazing tonight.
"We know Sky View is a good team and we knew we were going to have to play both ends of the floor, and that it had to start defensively. And they brought in, made some adjustments, rebounded really well, and we were patient on offense. That's one thing we've struggled with the last couple of games."
Neither team led by more than five points until Nora Wosnik knocked down a pair of free throws for the Wolves with about a minute to play in the contest. Wosnik was whistled for two fouls during the first three-plus minutes of the first quarter, but stayed out of foul trouble in the second half and came through in a big way as she netted all 10 of her points after the half.
"I got that support from my teammates and they just lifted me up, and I really needed that," Wosnik said. "And then I got my head back in the game and I came to play, because I knew that my team needed it. We needed it after the last time we played (Sky View), we really did, and winning this game was an awesome feeling."
As closely contested as Tuesday's showdown was, Green Canyon trailed for the second half of the first quarter, all of the second quarter and didn't retake the lead until Maren McKenna drained a 3-pointer with 2:51 remaining in the third quarter. There were six lead changes and one tie the rest of the way, but the Wolves pulled away with their aforementioned 9-0 spurt.
"Green Canyon is a tough, tough team and they are super physical, they're super aggressive," SV head coach Vanessa Hall said. "And I think they got to some balls that we didn't, things bounced a little bit better for them, especially in that second half. It's not that we got bad looks at the basket, it just wasn't falling for us, and theirs were. Defensively, I thought they were really tough tonight. They got a lot of hands on balls, but ... that last three or so minutes of the game (was our undoing). We were back and forth the whole game and those last three minutes they just made a few more plays than we did, and that ended up being the deciding factor."
Macy Hellstern scored 13 of her 18 points in the opening half for Sky View, which is now tied with Mountain Crest for second place in the region standings. Hannah Radford matched Hellstern with a game-high 18 points, while Melanie Hiatt chipped in with 12 points for the Bobcats.
However, Sky View's other players only contributed with seven points, plus the visitors only got to the foul line on two occasions after halftime. The Bobcats were able to get the Wolves in a little bit of foul trouble during the first 16 minutes of action.
"We went a little bit away from driving, which creates some foul opportunities," Hall said. "But overall, I thought we played pretty well. We've just got to tweak some things those last three or four minutes, but we'll get back after it tomorrow."
Meanwhile, it was more of a balanced offensive attack for the Wolves, who had three players score in double figures and seven players finish with three of more points. McKenna led the way with 16 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Cambree Tensmeyer chipped in with 14 points for Green Canyon, which got nine points, five boards and four assists from Stella Anhder.
Green Canyon also received a nice lift off the bench for post players Abby Blau and Kaetla Pierce, who teamed up for nine points in the first half to help keep the hosts close. Additionally, reserve guard Sadie Jenson assisted on a couple of timely buckets in the second half for the Wolves.
"The girls that shared Brooke's minutes tonight did a great job of stepping up," Bird Clegg said. "And Brooke had a different role tonight, but she did an amazing job of it. She's coaching them the entire time and cheered for her teammates. Obviously not a role she wanted to play tonight, but those other girls stepped up."
OTHER REGION GAMES
Ridgeline poured in at least 24 points in each of the first three quarters and rolled to a 96-15 victory over visiting Logan, while Mountain Crest held off Bear River at home, 60-58. In the process, the Riverhawks and Mustangs completed regular season sweeps of their opponents.
Elise Livingston and Halle Smith teamed up for 42 points on 19 of 29 shooting from the field for the Riverhawks, who had 11 different scorers. Ridgeline (18-1, 6-0) also dished out an impressive 29 assists, vs. only four turnovers, and racked up 31 steals.
Smith contributed with 20 points, nine steals and six assists for the Riverhawks, who got 14 points, five assists and five steals from Emilee Skinner, and seven assists and five steals from Macie Brown.
"After a week off, the girls were excited to start back up with region play," RHS head coach Ainsli Jenks said. "It was another good team win, with contributions from lots of girls."
Marisol Contreras led the Grizzlies (0-16, 0-6) with four points.
Conversely, it was an extremely close game in Hyrum as neither team led by more than two points at the conclusion of any of the quarters. The Mustangs (11-7, 4-2) were slightly more consistent offensively than the Bears (4-12, 1-5) as they scored between 13-18 points in each of the quarters.
Kali Jones had a nice game for Mountain Crest as she finished with 14 points and nine boards. Lexie Coggins added 13 points for the Mustangs, while Manaia Tupuola pulled down 10 rebounds.
"We knew coming into this game that Bear River was a lot stronger than they showed in the first game," MC head coach Megan Smith said. "I think the biggest key here was just taking care of the basketball and rebounding. Our two posts alone had 19 rebounds, so that was extremely helpful to us."