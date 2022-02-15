NORTH LOGAN --- It was the kind of performance Alexis Bird Clegg was hoping for from her Lady Wolves heading into the 4A state tournament, especially on the defensive side of the ball.
Green Canyon limited Mountain Crest to 11 points in the middle two quarters and took a 20-point lead into the fourth quarter on its way to a 54-45 win in a Region 11 girls basketball game on Tuesday evening. In the process, the Wolves were were able to avenge a 63-58 loss to the Mustangs last month in Hyrum.
Mountain Crest scored at least 17 points in each of the final three quarters in that game. What was the difference this time around from a Green Canyon perspective?
"We've been making adjustments defensively since the first round of region (play)," said Bird Clegg, whose team finished third in the final region standings. "There's just things we weren't pleased with, like our rotations. And we've moved different personnel into different spots on our defense, and that's kind of made the difference. Having Stella (Anhder) down on our zone actually really helps. She's really good at that weak side, she reads the passes well, and the girls are just rotating in general, all of the girls. We're doing a better job of talking, rotating and covering people.
"... (The Mustangs) were missing shots they usually make, but I think we kind of made them feel a little uncomfortable with shots, and that's the goal, right?
The Mustangs (12-10, 5-5) actually got off to a relatively good start offensively as they jumped out to a 5-2 lead and countered a 9-0 Green Canyon run with a 5-0 spurt of their own to pare their deficit to 11-10 with three minutes remaining in the opening quarter.
Unfortunately for the visitors, they went ice cold from the field for the remainder of the first half, especially from 3-point range. Mountain Crest also missed five free throws during a nine-plus-minute scoreless stretch spanning the first and second quarters.
The Wolves (12-8, 6-4) had some struggles of their own offensively, but still netted 13 unanswered points and took a commanding 24-10 advantage midway through the second quarter. Green Canyon took a 25-16 lead into the locker room.
Both teams knocked down 3-pointers on their first possessions of the third quarter before the Wolves took control once again, this time offensively and defensively. Green Canyon outscored Mountain Crest 16-5 in the quarter and extended its advantage to 41-21.
"Our defense was great, but we weren't being patient enough on offense," Bird Clegg said. "... We weren't running our plays well and the girls knew that, and then they bought into it coming into the third quarter."
To their credit, the Mustangs competed with a lot of grit in the fourth quarter, plus they starting knocking down some shots, but their deficit was ultimately insurmountable. Mountain Crest drained five 3-balls in the fourth quarter, but only three the rest of the game.
Lexie Coggins scored 10 of Mountain Crest's 15 points in the opening half and finished with a game-high 18. Havyn Brown chipped in with 17 points for the Mustangs, including 13 after halftime.
Cambree Tensmeyer paced a balanced Green Canyon offensive attack with 13 points and five assists. Stella Anhder buried a trio of treys in the second half and finished with 11 points and seven rebounds. Maren McKenna contributed with 10 points, 15 boards and four assists for the Wolves, who got 10 points and seven boards off the bench from Janalynn Blotter.
Green Canyon honored Brooke Monson, its lone senior, prior to the game. The center, who has battled through injuries this season, came through with six of her team's first eight points. She also contributed with four first-half rebounds.
"I just owe it all to my teammates," said Monson, whose team has won four of its last five games. "They're good passers and how well well work together as a team is what allowed me to score those points."
Green Canyon and Mountain Crest will open postseason action on Friday. The Wolves will definitely play their first-round game at home, while the Mustangs will likely also host.
"I really believe in this team and I think they believe in themselves and each other," Bird Clegg said. "... I do like that way we're playing. The thing is I don't know if any team can put together four perfect quarters. I think basketball is just a game of runs. ... It's who can handle, I think, the adversity or the runs --- who's going to be composed. I mean, you've got to be really good at state, but you also need to be a little lucky. And I like the way we're going into state."
OTHER REGION GAMES
Ridgeline traveled to Garland and capped off an undefeated region campaign with a 68-35 triumph over Bear River, while Sky View celebrated Senior Night with a 63-24 win over Logan.
The Riverhawks (22-1, 10-0) outscored the Bears (5-15, 2-8) in every quarter and never allowed the hosts to net more than 10 more in a quarter.
Emilee Skinner led the way for Ridgeline with 22 points on 9 of 13 shooting from the field. The freshman also added nine steals and five assists. Elise Livingston finished with 10 points and five steals for the Riverhawks, who got nine points and five steals from Halle Smith.
"I'm extremely proud of our girls," said RHS head coach Ainsli Jenks, who team will get a first-round bye in the playoffs. "Our region is so tough. We've had some good teams at Ridgeline over the last six years, but this is our first group that has finished region play without a loss. These girls come to practice every day ready to work, they continue pushing each other to improve and they absolutely love to compete. They are just a special group of girls."
Meanwhile, Sky View scored either 17 of 18 points in each of the first three quarters en route to finishing second in the final region standings. The Bobcats (15-8, 7-3) will find out Wednesday morning if they will receive a first-round bye.
"We were really proud with the way our team played tonight," SV head coach Vanessa Hall said. "We have been focusing on rebounding and I thought we did a good job of that, especially on the offensive end. I thought we executed well on offense, were able to push the basketball and score in transition. Tonight we honored a great group of seniors that have left their mark on SV girls basketball. They all played tough tonight and finished strong."
Those Bobcats seniors are Macy Hellstern, Rachel Larson, May Garfield, Hannah Womack and Jada Westover. Hellstern and Garfield each contributed with 11 points Tuesday, as did teammate Hannah Radford. Melanie Hiatt added 10 points.
Erika Rose and Milly Garren scored six points apiece for the Grizzlies (0-20, 0-10), who will be in action on the road Friday.
"I thought we did some really good things tonight," LHS head coach Tori Craner said. "I appreciate how my team always plays with heart. Gabby Hollingsworth is a key player for me and has come a long way."
FRANKLIN COUNTY BOYS
Postseason action is now underway for the West Side and Preston boys. Top-seeded West Side shined defensively on its way to a 40-30 victory at home over fourth-seeded Soda Springs in the 2A Fifth District Tournament, while third-seeded Preston lost on the road to second-seeded Pocatello, 60-52, in the 4A Fifth District Tournament.
The Pirates (16-6) limited the Cardinals (11-12) to 11 points or fewer in every quarter, including four in the fourth. West Side, winners of 12 of its last 13 contests, only led by three points heading into the final eight minutes of action.
Bryler Shurtliff paced the Pirates with 18 points, followed by Ryker Love with seven. West Side will now host second-seeded Bear Lake on Thursday at 7 p.m.
"Played well enough to win," said WS head coach Tyler Brown, whose team improved to 3-0 against the Cardinals this winter. "Didn't shoot the ball well. I thought Soda played real good defense."
Meanwhile, Preston (15-8) fell to 0-3 against Pocatello (19-3) this season. The Indians most beat either Poky or Century next Tuesday on the road to extend their season.
Brecker Knapp led Preston in points (14) and rebounds (10). Druw Jones chipped in with 12 points for the Indians, who got nine points apiece from Cam Hobbs and Steve Roberts. Poky outscored Preston by 15 points from 3-point range.
"The kids battled in a tough environment," Preston head coach Tyler Jones said. "... The kids kept fighting, cutting (our deficit) to four midway through the fourth quarter. And we had a couple of possessions, but couldn't get any closer. I'm proud of our kids for battling. Got to keep fighting and keep our heads up."