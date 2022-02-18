NORTH LOGAN — Defense and sharing the ball made a tight game turn into a blowout Friday night at the Wolf Den.
Green Canyon opened the 2022 UHSAA/Mountain America Girls Basketball Championships with a bang against Crimson Cliffs. The fifth-seeded Wolves made a big run before halftime and kept the momentum going in the third quarter, rolling by the 12th seeded Mustangs, 66-20.
“We love each other and trust each other; that’s something that’s special about our team,” GC junior Maren McKenna said.
With just over three minutes left in the first half, the Wolves (13-8) held a six-point lead. They scored 10 straight to end the second quarter and take a 28-12 lead at halftime. Cambree Tensmeyer had seven of the points during the run.
“We started a little jittery,” GC head coach Alexis Bird-Clegg said. “We made some adjustments, and the girls did a good job of transitioning more. That was huge. It really was a team effort offensively and defensively. A lot of people stepped up.”
It would get much worse for Crimson Cliffs (4-18) in the second half. The Wolves scored 21 unanswered to begin the third. The Mustangs could muster just one free throw in the third, as Green Canyon put up 26 points to take a commanding 54-13 lead into the final quarter.
“It was all about our defense, getting defensive stops helped us transition and get into offense and get easy buckets,” GC guard Cambree Tensmeyer said. “From there, we were able to build confidence, work as a team and hit big shots.”
Janalynn Blotter got the Wolves started in the third, converting a three-point play. After a layup by Tensmeyer off a long pass from McKenna, McKenna scored six straight points and finished with nine during the run.
“My teammates started getting hyped, and we started talking and those steals sparked us,” said McKenna, who finished with a game-best 22 points with 14 of them coming in the third quarter. “Our shots started to fall. Everything just started clicking.”
How bad did it get for Crimson Cliffs? The Mustangs went nearly nine minutes without scoring — from second quarter into late in the third. They also went 14-and-a-half minutes between field goals.
“Maren needed that,” Bird-Clegg said. “She does more than just score. Tonight she had fun and believed in herself and her teammates.”
Bird-Clegg emptied her bench near the end of the third quarter. The Green Canyon reserves played the entire fourth and were instructed to pass a lot before even attempting a shot. The Wolves were still able to outscore the Mustangs in the final quarter, 12-7. Sophomores Summer Hahn and Marissa Best finished with seven and five points, respectively.
“It’s always great to get your bench some minutes,” Bird-Clegg said. “We have a talented bench. I’m proud of how they played and took care of the basketball. Abi Blau did a good job of anchoring those younger girls. Every girl needs to be ready.”
Tensmeyer joined McKenna in double-digit scoring with 17 points and also had three steals. McKenna also led the Wolves in rebounding with nine and steals with six. Stella Anhder had five points and five steals
“We have really good team chemistry,” Tensmeyer said. “We are all really tight. It’s easy for us to share the ball.”
Samiyah Jones led the Mustangs with seven points.
Green Canyon got off to a good start, scoring the first six points of the game. Blotter made a rebound bucket to get things going. The Wolves built a 12-3 lead, but then the Mustangs showed some life.
“Our focus was to come out and work as a team,” Tensmeyer said. “
The visitors scored seven unanswered from the end of the third into the second, pulling within 12-10 with 5:44 left in the second. The Wolves answered with a 6-0 surge, as McKenna converted a three-point play. It was just a sign of things to come from the hosts.
“When they (Mustangs) started coming back, we took it upon ourselves to get back playing as a team,” McKenna said. “It starts on defense. When we play good defense, we play good offense.”
Green Canyon will now play fourth-seeded Snow Canyon Monday night at 9:10 at Dixie State.
“The girls are excited,” Bird-Clegg said. “The atmosphere in the locker room was good. I think we can make a splash. We are going to take it one game at a time. You play your whole season for this. I’m proud of our girls. They are a great group to coach.”
Both McKenna and Tensmeyer are looking forward to heading south.
“We need to play good defense, it all starts with defense,” McKenna said. “... Our region has prepared us.”
“This whole season has been us preparing for state, so we are ready to go make a big splash at the state tournament,” Tensmeyer said.
OTHER PLAYOFF GAMES
Preston saw its goal of playing for a state title dashed by Burley as the third meeting was not the charm for the Lady Indians as they lost 49-36 in an Idaho 4A semifinal. Mountain Crest advanced to the quarterfinals with a 77-58 win against Bear River. Logan had its season come to an end, falling at Snow Canyon, 65-25.
Ridgeline and Sky View had byes Friday and will start playing in the quarterfinals Monday at Dixie State.
At the Idaho Center in Nampa, Preston (17-8) had no answer for Amari Whiting. The Burley (24-1) guard, who has verbally committed to Oregon, finished with 29 points, seven rebounds and eight steals.
“The girls played hard and gave it all they had,” Preston head coach Ryan Harris said. “Just too many turnovers at the end of the day if you want to beat a quality team like Burley.”
The Indians did have 19 turnovers for the game. However, Preston held a 10-9 lead at the end of the first quarter and only trailed 31-26 going to the fourth quarter. The Bobcats had their way in the final period.
Hailey Meek paced the Lady Indians with 11 points and six rebounds. Mickayla Robertson added eight points, and Amber Anderson finished with seven points and a game-best 10 rebounds.
“We still have a third-place trophy to play for against a great team in Blackfoot tomorrow,” Harris said. “We’ll rally the girls and go give it all we’ve got.”
Preston will face Blackfoot on Saturday at noon at Mountain View High School for third place.
At Hyrum, the Mustangs (13-10) busted the game open in the third quarter against region foe Bear River (5-16). Mountain Crest took a 29-24 lead into halftime and matched their first half offensive output in the third quarter, putting up 29 points. The hosts took a 58-35 lead into the fourth.
“I thought we played really well,” MC head coach Megan Smith said. “We shot the ball well, but our defense was the difference, especially in the third quarter. We were really able to pull away with some great steals that we converted into buckets.”
Seven different Mustangs scored in the third quarter and 10 for the game. Havyn Brown led the home team with a game-best 22 points, hitting four 3-pointers. Sadie Coggins netted 15 points, and Hadli Barrera chipped in eight points.
Sixth-seeded Mountain Crest will now get to face region rival Sky View on Monday at 4:10 p.m. at Dixie State.
“I’m really proud of our team, and we are ready for more basketball on Monday,” Smith said.
At St. George, the Grizzlies (0-22) were no match for the Warriors (16-6). Snow Canyon scored 25 points in the opening quarter and held a 40-8 lead at halftime. Logan was able to triple its score in the second half.
“We’ve got a year of experience under our belts now,” Grizzly head coach Tori Craner said. “Our young girls stepped up big time. All we’re doing from her on out is looking forward.”
Emily Miller and Maddi Kartchner led Logan with six points each. Milly Garren added four points.