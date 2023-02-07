HYRUM — It was the kind of bounce-back performance on the offensive end of the court Alexis Clegg was hoping for from her Wolves after last Thursday's frustrating 66-31 loss to Ridgeline.
Green Canyon created several easy scoring opportunities, knocked down five 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and shot lights out from the free throw line on its way to a 70-59 victory over Mountain Crest in a Region 11 girls basketball game on Tuesday night at the ICON Activity Complex.
The Wolves had scored more than 50 points in all but one game this season prior to last Thursday's showdown against the Riverhawks, and they got back on track a few days later. It was a needed offensive display, inasmuch as Mountain Crest (9-10, 3-4) played Green Canyon (12-5, 4-3) tough for the second time this season.
"The inside-out game is what really helped us (get back on track)," Clegg said. "Making inside shots opens up your outside shots; making outside shots opens up your inside shots. And the girls did a really good job of buying into that. Yeah, the plays looked good. They trusted each other, they got more excited for each other tonight. But yeah, the offense finally came together and it was good for them to see the ball go through the net."
It was a very competitive game as no team led by more than four points at the conclusion of the first three quarters. The Wolves' largest advantage was seven points until they went on a 8-1 run early in the fourth quarter to take a 56-44 lead. Marissa Best scored five of her game-high 23 points during that surge.
The short-handed Mustangs didn't go down without a fight as they pared their deficit to seven three times in the final quarter. To Green Canyon's credit, it always came through with a timely bucket every time Mountain Crest threatened to make things really interesting down the stretch.
"I think we hung with them for about three-and-a-half quarters there and I think the biggest thing it came down to is we had five girls," MC head coach Megan Smith said. "One of our players (Aspen Leishman) got hurt. I only had five girls to really play that have varsity experience, so that was difficult for us not to be able to rely on an extra sub. And it was also difficult for us as far as our defense goes. We got tired."
The Mustangs certainly got off to the start they were looking for as they stormed out to a 16-7 lead, courtesy of a 11-0 spurt. Four different Mountain Crest players contributed in the scoring column during that run, which was highlighted by back-to-back baskets by Faith Newman.
Green Canyon bounced back by outscoring Mountain Crest 10-2 to end the opening quarter. Maren McKenna netted the final five points of the quarter to trim the Wolves' deficit to 18-17.
The Mustangs held on to a one-to-six-point advantage for nearly the entire second quarter, but a huge five-point possession for the Wolves with 9.6 seconds remaining loomed large. Best buried a 3-pointer right when Mountain Crest was whistled for a foul away from the ball. Green Canyon was in the double bonus at the time and Abby Hansen drained both of her free throws to give the visitors a 30-29 lead at the half.
"That was gritty work by (my team)," Clegg said. "We've really been trying to emphasis boxing out and because Hansen boxed out, it gave her teammates an opportunity to score and then she was able to bury two big free throws, which was huge. That was awesome for us."
A big reason why the Wolves went into the locker room with the lead was their prowess from the charity stripe. Green Canyon went 13 for 14 from the line in the opening half and 19 for 20 in the contest.
"We practice free throws a lot and we did a lot of game-like free throw practice (scenarios) yesterday, and I think that's paid off," Clegg said. "But they really work hard on free throws. We always have a goal in practice to (make more) than 80 percent every time we shoot them ... so that's exciting for them to see it also happen in a game."
Another big reason why Green Canyon swept the season series with Mountain Crest was the performance of Best, who more than held her own against some good post players. In addition to scoring 23 points, Best — who sank a trio of treys — pulled down a team-high 12 rebounds.
"I always come into the games telling myself, 'hey, do what you can do and you know what to do.' And tonight we just went off (at times) and it was really great teamwork because I wouldn't have had those moves or those open looks down low if it wasn't for my team," Best said. "And the inside-outside game we played, it was really good tonight. I really liked it."
McKenna chipped in with 17 points and six steals for the Wolves, who got eight points from Stella Anhder — all in the second half — and seven from Janalynn Blotter.
Mountain Crest received another strong performance from point guard Lily Smith, who scored in double figures in both halves and finished with 22 points. Paige Egbert contributed with 12 points for the Mustangs, who got eight points from Autumn White and another double-double from center Kali Jones, who passed the ball well from the high post and also helped break Green Canyon's press at times. Jones came through with 11 points and 18 boards.
"It was funny because we kind of struggle with some back-court pressure and we kind of thought in practice one day we should see how Kali does handling the pressure," coach Smith said. "And she really is a very good ball hander, so we thought let's just use her up there as one of the guards, so to speak. So, we don't really look at her a lot as a center, we look at her more as a stretch four and she really has a great shot, a great 15-foot shot, she's really developed her ball handling over the last couple of years and she's become a really good all-around player for us."
OTHER REGION GAMES
Ridgeline scored at least 21 points in each of the first two quarters and coasted to a 74-38 triumph over visiting Bear River, while Sky View remained within one game of Ridgeline for first place in the region standings with a 58-21 road win over Logan.
The undefeated Riverhawks (19-0, 7-0) were extremely efficient from the field as they went 33 of 53, including 27 of 36 from two-point range. Emilee Skinner finished with 22 points and five steals for Ridgeline, which got 16 points, five steals and four assists from Elise Livingston, plus 13 points, seven steals and five assists from Hallee Smith. Those three Riverhawks teamed up to knock down a very impressive 23 of 27 shots from the field.
"I'm really pleased with the defensive effort from all my girls tonight," said Ridgeline head coach Ainsli Jenks, whose squad racked up 29 steals and 19 assists. "Eleven girls recorded at least one steal, with Hallee Smith leading the way with seven. The girls are really focused defensively and it's leading to opportunities offensively."
Gracie Riley netted 14 points to lead the Bears (8-9, 1-6).
Meanwhile, Sky View (14-4, 6-1) got off to a good start and finished strong against Logan (1-18, 0-7). The Bobcats outscored the Grizzlies 14-2 in the first quarter and 24-8 in the fourth. Logan hung tough in the middle two quarters.
Hannah Radford paced the Bobcats with 16 points, followed by Karlee Allen with nine and Claire Fischer and Makena Smart with seven apiece. Gabby Hollingsworth scored six of her team-high eight points on shots from downtown for the Grizzlies, who got four points from Marisol Contreras.
"Tonight was a good team win," said SV head coach Vanessa Hall, whose team had 10 different scorers. "Basketball is a game of adjustments and we liked the changes we made offensively as the game went on. We liked how balanced our scoring was and the production we got from our bench players."
FRANKLIN COUNTY HOOPS
The West Side boys traveled to district rival Aberdeen and left with a big 48-46 win, while the Preston girls lost to host Century by a 47-27 scoreline in a 4A Fifth District Tournament elimination game.
The Pirates (10-11, 5-3) outscored the Tigers (12-8, 5-2) by a 15-4 margin during the third quarter to turn a nine-point deficit into a two-point advantage. West Side then held on in the fourth quarter and earned a regular season series split with Aberdeen.
Dylan Ralphs netted 11 points for the Pirates, closely followed by nine points from Garrett Robinson, nine from Eli Brown and seven from Parker Moser — all after halftime. It was a gratifying victory for West Side, which was blown out by two very good teams last Friday and Saturday.
"We needed this win," said WS head coach Tyler Brown, who team now has a shot at the No. 2 seed for the upcoming 2A Fifth District Tournament. "We were down nine at the half and things weren't looking good, especially after our last two games. The kids stepped up and played hard. We made plays when we needed to and got the win."
Third-seeded Preston (2-19) fell behind from the get-go against second-seeded Century (13-10) and was never able to recover. To their credit, though, the Indians were only outscored by four points in the second half.
Emma Kunz paced an inexperienced Preston squad with 12 points, while Brytlee Harris added seven points. Preston head coach Kamille Kunz was very pleased with how Ellie Nelson and freshman Maycie Knapp rebounded the ball.
"It isn't the ending we wanted, but proud of the progress we have made," said coach Kunz said, whose team was very unlucky in the injury department this season. "The girls show up every day with a great attitude and work hard. Grateful for the parents and supporters of the program."
