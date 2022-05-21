MILLVILLE — Winning close games has been a bit of a stumbling block for the Lady Bobcats this spring, but they certainly picked the right time to emerge victorious in a hard-fought affair.
Sky View built a five-goal lead on two occasions and then made some big plays down the stretch to hold on for a well-contested 14-13 win over Ridgeline in the quarterfinals of the 4A Girls State Lacrosse Championships on Saturday morning.
The Bobcats lost four games by one goal during the regular season, including one against the Riverhawks, but were able to break through when it mattered the most. Additionally, the fifth-seeded Bobcats (6-7) were able to win two of three games from the fourth-seeded Riverhawks (7-9) in 2022.
“I can’t tell you enough that this team’s been fun to coach this year,” SV head coach Craig LaMont said. “They have done a great job. ... I’m really excited about this team. We have a super young team. I only have three seniors this year. I’ve got some juniors and a whole bunch of sophomores and freshmen, so we’re just going to keep building and see what we can do.”
Ridgeline never led Saturday, but knotted the score up on two occasions and had a chance to send the game into overtime. The Riverhawks only had about 10 seconds to advance the ball about 45-or-so yards and they were able to carve out a reasonably good scoring opportunity, but Alyvia Jackson’s shot from distance was off the mark at the buzzer.
“Another five seconds and I think we would have had a much better, cleaner shot,” Ridgeline head coach Craig Bond said. “She took that from quite a distance out because she had to. ... But I’ve got to give credit to Sky View. They played so well today.”
Both goalies — Sky View’s Marjorie Tauti and Ridgeline’s Kylee Anderson — came through with a save on a penalty shot during the final two minutes of the second half. The Bobcats won a critical draw after the Riverhawks scored to trim their deficit to 14-13 with 1:43 remaining.
Abby Hunt sparkled in the draw circle for Sky View and aggressively attacked the goal after winning a handful of them. This helped propel the freshman to a game-high seven goals. Hunt recorded a hat trick in each half.
“I guess I just work a lot at home,” Hunt said of her ability to win draws. “You’ve got to really put in the time outside of lacrosse practice to develop the way you need to, and a lot (of credit) to my teammate Sierra (Young). She’s helped me a lot on the draws, too.”
Hunt and company were very efficient offensively throughout Saturday’s showdown, especially in the opening half. Ridgeline actually outshot Sky View by a 12-7 margin during the final 16 minutes of the half, but the visitors took higher percentage shots, for the most part, and buried six of them during that timespan.
“Lacrosse really is a team sport and I think we’ve had to learn to trust each other, that we’re going to make good placement (on our shots) and make look passes because it’s all together,” Hunt said. “It’s not just one person and we’ve really come together as a team.”
To their credit, the Riverhawks refused to fold after falling behind by deficits of 9-4 and 13-8. Jackson caught fire after halftime as she scored all four of her goals. Additionally, Ridgeline was more stingy defensively during the final 25 minutes of action as it limited Sky View to five goals.
“We made a couple of adjustments defensively and that helped (shore up) the one end, which gave us some energy at the offensive end,” Bond said. “That helped a lot, but yeah I’m very proud of the girls. They stepped it up and their energy level just kept going up the longer the game kept going, so I’m super proud of them.”
Ellie Goins finished with three goals for Ridgeline, followed by Madelyne Topham with two. Aydan Johnson, Brooklyn McBride, Madi Soule and Alynn Crawford also contributed in the scoring column for the hosts.
Young and Dika Bair chipped in with two goals each for Sky View, which also got goals from Kira Bowden, Ashlyn Jorgensen and Jasmine Kemp. Cady Johnson dished out two assists, and Tauti finished with 10 saves.
Up next for Sky View is a matchup against undefeated Bear River (17-0) in the semifinals next Tuesday at 4 p.m. at Judge Memorial High School. The second semifinal, pitting No. 3 Juan Diego (13-4) and No. 7 Waterford (3-11), will start at approximately 6 o’clock.
“Credit to Bear River,” LaMont said. “They’ve got a great team this year. We’ll go back to the drawing board and work together to find a way to put a little sting on them.”
OTHER GAMES
It was sweet revenge for Waterford, which outlasted No. 2 Mountain Crest by a 16-15 scoreline in overtime. The Mustangs beat the Ravens by 11 goals at the end of March. Meanwhile, Juan Diego dispatched of No. 7 Green Canyon, 16-2, while Bear River defeated No. 8 Judge Memorial (3-9) by forfeit.
Kamrie Wilkinson and Taryn Durham teamed up for nine goals for the Mustangs (13-4), with Wilkinson leading the way with five. Durham also assisted on a pair of goals. Aisha Porter chipped in with three goals for Mountain Crest, which got two goals from Madi Henrie and another from Sophie Keller.
“I’m incredibly proud of my girls,” MC head coach Jaycie Rindlisbacher said. “We had a rough start and it wasn’t our best game, but the last half of the game they gave it their all and came back from down six to take it into overtime. It isn’t the result we wanted, but they stuck together and they should be proud of the season we had. I know I am.”
Lauren Harris and Gracie Blake accounted for both Green Canyon goals against a very good Juan Diego team. The Wolves finished the season with a record of 6-10.