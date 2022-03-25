MILLVILLE — The veterans on Ridgeline’s girls lacrosse team surely had flashbacks of last season in their third-to-last game before the start of Region 11 action.
Four of the Riverhawks’ first seven games a year ago were decided by one goal, with the Millville-based school prevailing all four times. It was another nailbiter Friday evening at home, but this time the visitors were able to steal a 9-8 victory.
Bountiful scored with nine seconds remaining in the contest and then survived a wild finish a few seconds later to preserve the win. Ridgeline’s Ellie Goins won a draw about as efficiently as possible in the waning seconds and got a quality shot off with two ticks on the clock, but it was saved by Bountiful goalie Grace Nixon.
“I don’t like them,” Ridgeline head coach Craig Bond said when asked about the benefit of playing close games. “I like to win by a lot, but it’s very valuable this time of year because I’d rather have them now than in the region games, so let’s figure out how to either come back from adversity or hold onto a lead prior to getting into those region games.”
Both goalies made some pivotal plays as Ridgeline counterpart Kylee Anderson ultimately gave her team a chance late. The senior saved two penalty shots in the final six minutes of the second half and got her stick on five penalty shots in the contest. Unfortunately for the Riverhawks (1-2), the Redhawks (2-1) were awarded one final penalty in the closing seconds and Naomi Brice converted.
“It gives me a ton of confidence because a lot of times in practice I don’t do so well, and then I don’t get too hyped up,” Anderson said. “But I blocked (Bountiful’s) first shot of the game and that always is huge for confidence. And then the two simultaneously (penalty saves) were awesome. I thought I was going to (stop) that very last one, but just missed it by a tiny bit.”
Penalty shots played a huge factor in Friday’s outcome. The Riverhawks were much more efficient with theirs as they buried 5 of 7. The Redhawks struggled at times, but were awarded five more penalties than the Riverhawks, and they made 4 of 12.
“That was our focus this week,” Bond said. “It was our penalty shooting, defending penalty shots. That’s what we were practicing on throughout the week and being very selective in where we’re shooting, studying the goalie as the game goes on and trying to figure out the right location. And we did a pretty good job with that, and Kylee did a really good job (of defending them). She’s pretty black and blue from the girls shooting on her during the week.”
Ridgeline got off to a strong start in both halves. The Riverhawks had a 3-0 lead seven minutes into the game and scored twice in the first three minutes of the second half. The problem was the hosts went scoreless during the final 18 minutes of the opening half and went nearly 15 minutes between goals after halftime.
Bountiful came through with four unanswered goals to take a 6-5 advantage with 8:42 remaining in the game, setting the stage for an entertaining finish. The Riverhawks scored twice in a 20-second span to retake the lead at 7-6, and it was back and forth the rest of the way, although the hosts had some crucial turnovers in crunch time.
Goins and Alyvia Jackson contributed with three goals apiece for the Riverhawks, while MJ Topham scored twice in the second half. It was Topham’s first action of the season as she just returned from concussion protocol.
“She definitely brings the energy level up and she’s very much a leader in her encouragement and teaching the other girls how to play, and helping them raise their own games,” Bond said of having his standout middie back.
Brice netted all four of her game-high goals in the second half for the Redhawks.
OTHER GIRLS LACROSSE
Two other local teams were in action late this week and, ironically enough, both games were decided by one goal. Mountain Crest (3-1) outlasted Roy, 10-9, Thursday in overtime on the road, while Green Canyon (3-1) traveled to Clearfield on Friday and lost a 10-9 heartbreaker.
Kamrie Wilkinson finished with five goals and one assist for the Mustangs, who extended their winning streak to three. Madi Henrie chipped in with four goals for Mountain Crest, which got a goal from Aisha Porter and an assist from Ally Taylor.
Sierra Maughn came through with 10 saves for the Mustangs.
“I’m so proud of my girls,” MC head coach Jaycie Rindlisbacher said. “It was a tough game. Sierra made a lot of crucial saves at the end of the game to take us into overtime. My girls played great defense and were able to get the ball to Kamrie for the game-winning goal.”
Meanwhile, it was another nailbiter for the Wolves as all four of their games have been decided by three of fewer goals. Janessa Grover buried five shots for Green Canyon, which got three goals and one assist from Lauren Harris, and a goal from Olea Larsen.
BOYS LACROSSE
Three local teams were in action Friday. Sky View made the trip south to Draper and left with a 9-3 victory over Juan Diego, while Mountain Crest lost on the road to Box Elder, 16-3. Green Canyon hosted Olympus and were beaten by the undefeated Titans, 14-2.
Sky View (2-2) outscored Juan Diego 6-2 in the middle two quarters to take control. The Bobcats limited the Soaring Eagle to one goal or fewer in every quarter, to boot.
Gage Leishman paced a balanced Sky View offensive effort with three goals. Sean Tempest added two goals and an assist for the Bobcats, who got one goal and two assists from Easton Ballard, plus one goal and one assist from Garret Zollinger, Mavrick Hillyard and Conner Bodily.
“Our guys played really well tonight,” SV head coach Kyle Bland said. “Juan Diego’s defense was strong and aggressive. They left my players pretty banged up, but we played skillfully and were able to come out ahead. We dropped a couple close (games) in the fourth quarter this season and we have talked a lot about playing all four quarters. Tonight the guys played well all game and our defense had a strong performance.”
It was a rough night for Mountain Crest (3-2), which has seemingly made some significant strides this season. Jayce Paterakis finished with two of the Mustangs’ goals, and Payden Bird had the other.
Meanwhile, Olympus (5-0) raced out to a 10-1 halftime lead over Green Canyon (2-3). The two teams squared off in the quarterfinals of the Division A playoffs a year ago, with the Titans rallying for a 13-11 victory in a showdown of two of the state’s premier teams.
BASEBALL
Mountain Crest hosted Stansbury and had its two-game winning streak snapped. The Stallions went off for nine runs in the top of the sixth on their way to a 17-2 victory.
Nathan Rowley had two of the Mustangs’ six hits, plus drove in a run. Porter Budge smacked a RBI triple for Mountain Crest (2-7).