Sky View Green Canyon Lacrosse

Sky View’s Clara Baillio (12) looks to pass the ball as Green Canyon’s Riley George (11) and Londyn Bair defend on Wednesday in Smithfield.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

SMITHFIELD — Things were looking just a bit precarious for the Bobcats with 11 minutes remaining in their region opener, but their response was swift and decisive.

Marjorie Tauti came through with a big save for Sky View, which scored three times in 64 seconds of actual game time and rolled to a 13-5 victory over Green Canyon in a Region 11 girls lacrosse game on Wednesday afternoon.


Tags

Jason Turner is a sports reporter for The Herald Journal. He can be reached at jturner@hjnews.com or 435-792-7237.

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.