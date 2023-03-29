SMITHFIELD — Things were looking just a bit precarious for the Bobcats with 11 minutes remaining in their region opener, but their response was swift and decisive.
Marjorie Tauti came through with a big save for Sky View, which scored three times in 64 seconds of actual game time and rolled to a 13-5 victory over Green Canyon in a Region 11 girls lacrosse game on Wednesday afternoon.
“We just play as a family, win as a family,” SV standout defender Dika Dekar said. “We communicate (well) with what we want to do. … So, that’s why we shut them down (late in the game). It was a great way to end the game.”
The Wolves trailed 7-3 at the half and 8-3 early in the second stanza, but got back-to-back goals from Lauren Harris and Jadie Hoopes to pare their deficit to 8-5 with 12:23 remaining in the contest. Hoopes snared an accurate long pass from Harris and alertly noticed a clear lane to the goal.
Green Canyon (0-4, 0-1) had a golden opportunity to pull to within 8-6 less than two minutes after Hoopes’ goal, but Zoey Buttars’ free shot was saved by Tauti. Vivian LaMont scored one minute later and Sky View (3-0, 1-0) never looked back. Unfortunately for LaMont, she did suffer an ankle injury on the play.
“Marjorie is incredible,” SV assistant coach Shelby Platt said of her first-team all-state goalie. “We adore her. She does everything perfectly. She talks to our defense, she warns them, she communicates with them and she saves some goals that I don’t even know how she does it. I think it’s incredible. … We’re really lucky to have her.”
Abby Hunt converted on a pair of shots shortly after LaMont’s goal to give the Bobcats even more of a cushion and the hosts ultimately ended the game on a 5-0 run. Sky View’s final two goals were especially nice, inasmuch as they were manufactured off a nice cut and accurate pass.
“I’m really big on the golden opportunities,” Platt said. “That’s what we’ve been (harping on) to our girls all the time in practice. We are saying, ‘see those cuts, see those golden opportunities,’ so it was really great to finally see them work that offense around and around, tire out the defense and cut and then get that golden shot. It was beautiful, it was perfect.”
Indeed, Sky View’s offense was pretty efficient during the final 10 minute of action, but the hosts were just as effective on the defensive side of the field. The Bobcats gobbled up several ground balls late in the game and Dekar forced a few crucial turnovers with the outcome still hanging in the balance. Additionally, the Bobcats also intercepted a couple of clearances by the Wolves during the final 10 minutes.
Dekar, a first-team all-state performer a year ago, paced Sky View in ground balls (seven) and caused turnovers (seven).
“Dika, she is aggressive on defense and she will get that ball or she will mark up immediately,” Platt said. “She hustles and sees those golden opportunities for a good check every so often, and she uses it, she takes it and it really helps (our team a lot). I mean, she had seven caused turnovers today and that is just great to see. It really helps gain the momentum for the whole team, too.”
Leading the charge for Sky View offensively was Hunt, a stellar sophomore who found the back of the net eight times and also assisted on another goal. LaMont, Cady Johnson and Ashlyn Jorgensen each contributed with a goal and an assist for the Bobcats, who got one goal apiece from Clara Baillio and Jasmine Kemp.
Harris netted a trio of goals for the Wolves, while Hoopes chipped in with two. Harris has been Green Canyon’s leading scorer in all four games this season.
“Tonight’s game was a tough one, but we’ll come away from it with a new perspective and some concrete ideas on what we can work on as a team to continue to improve and grow,” GC head coach Erika Loftin said.
OTHER REGION GAMES
Mountain Crest (5-0, 1-0) kept its undefeated record intact with a 15-3 triumph over visiting Logan (1-3, 0-2), while defending 4A state champion Bear River (4-1, 2-0) dispatched of visiting Ridgeline (1-2, 0-1) by a 23-1 scoreline.
Kamrie Wilkinson was unstoppable at times for Mountain Crest as she buried seven of her nine shots on frame and also dished out an assist in a heavy rain storm. Lilly Lopez finished with a trio of goals, plus she dished out an assist, for the Mustangs, who got a pair of goals from Aisha Porter and Lauren Smith, one goal and one assist from Madi Henrie and two assists from Sophie Keller.
Henrie and Lopez gobbled up seven ground balls apiece for the Mustangs, who won 11 of the 18 draws. Henrie was successful on 7 of her 11 draws.
“Logan made us work for it tonight,” said MC head coach Jaycie Rindlisbacher, whose team led 9-2 at the half. “Anna (Trevizo) is a great goalie and made it hard for us. My girls fought hard and their teamwork was amazing tonight. Our defense was a brick wall, both of my goalies included. In the second half, the midfield and attack got into a good rhythm and kept things rolling.”
Kaylee Stacy accounted for two of Logan’s three goals, and Lucy Colton the other. Ellie Goins found the back of the net for Ridgeline.
BOYS LACROSSE
Jayce Paterakis finished with a trio of goals and assists to help propel Mountain Crest to a 13-4 triumph over visiting Logan in the region opener for both programs.
Kayden Lindley and Parker Andrus each converted on a pair of shots for Mountain Crest, which got a goal and an assist from Ashton Gittins, plus goals from Camden Atkinson, Cash Whatley, Kolton Kirby, Tanner Poppleton and Tag Petersen. Cole Moon and Davis Cooper were each credited with an assist for the hosts.
This is the second time these two teams have played this season as Mountain Crest outpointed Logan, 8-1, at a tournament on March 18. Ethan Wright scored twice for the Grizzlies, who got a goal each from Skyler Jenson and Kammron Alvarado.
“Our boys started out strong, put a nice early lead on like we wanted,” MC head coach Matt Taylor said. “Logan played strong and battled the whole way, and made some good plays. Both teams fought hard despite the cold weather late in the game.”
Details from the other two region showdowns — Green Canyon at Sky View and Bear River at Ridgeline — were not available before the Herald Journal went to print. Coverage of those two games can be found online at hjnews.com.
